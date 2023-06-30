Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In Peter Greenaway’s brilliant if difficult 1980 mock documentary, “The Falls,” some survivors of a “violent unexplained event” are taking on characteristics of birds. Something like that is happening in “Silent Fall,” a survey of work by Canadian artist Dominique Paul at the Art Museum of the Americas. In her collages, videos and interactive artworks, however, the cause of the transformation is not unexplained: It’s humankind’s greed and heedlessness.

Paul’s multidisciplinary analysis of declining biodiversity was inspired by Rachel Carson’s 1962 book “Silent Spring” and Donna Haraway’s 1985 essay “A Cyborg Manifesto.” Where Carson wrote a scientific study that focused on the effects of synthetic pesticides, especially on birds, Haraway took a more fanciful approach in a feminist challenge to identity politics.

One of Paul’s responses to these precedents was to make clear acrylic cutouts in the shapes of birds and fill them with collaged images of plants and animals — including humans — and machines. These avians are assembled from drawings and photos of such incongruous stuff as flowers, insects, an ear of corn, and bodybuilders’ meaty arms and legs. The results can be seen as Frankenstein’s monsters or exemplars of biological interconnectedness.

Some of the collages include pictures of clock and watch faces, as if to suggest that time is running out. The artist expands on that warning with altered maps. One depicts the extent of the British Empire in the 1880s, but it is overlaid with a large rendering of a spider and a list of the contemporary tax havens that enable corporations to evade oversight. Another map depicts North America, adding collage-drawings of two species threatened by the decline in Canada’s boreal forest, identified as the continent’s “bird nursery.”

Some of the pieces seem whimsical. There's an audio device into which visitors may speak and receive a reply in the form of a bird call. A gallery devoted principally to photographs and videos of Paul's performances features a wearable structure covered with stuffed plush animals.

In fact, the costume refers to the massive loss of vertebrates in South America over the past 50 years, a decline of 84 percent, according to data Paul provides. The animals on the main suit represent those that are lost, while the survivors are symbolized by the toy creatures just on the outfit’s hat. Contemplating such devastation, “Silent Fall” doesn’t literally predict a future of multispecies cyborgs. But it does call on humans to understand and appreciate their common interests with the rest of the globe’s beings.

Dominique Paul: Silent Fall Through July 20 at the Art Museum of the Americas, Organization of American States, 201 18th St. NW.

Applequist, Wolpoff & Goldberg

Despite the show’s title, no people appear in Adah Rose Gallery’s “The Simplest Human Gestures Tell Stories,” which pairs work by local painters Courtney Adair Applequist and Sharon Wolpoff. Wolpoff depicts places clearly made by and for people — suburban houses, swimming pools — but inhabited only by light and shadow. Deft and detailed, the pictures are straightforward yet hint at mysteries. Each of a house’s windows seems to frame a different story, and a pool’s shimmering blue surface suggests depths both literal and transcendental.

Applequist’s expressionistic paintings are looser and more kinetic. Their settings sometimes appear urban but are populated only by raven-like birds in motion. One deep-focused picture places two winged black shapes in the foreground and more avian forms between them and the towers of a city in the distance; another depicts a bird in mid-dive, its head down and wings above. Applequist’s style is far from photographic, but it does freeze moments that flutter too quickly for the human eye to discern.

Like Wolpoff, Marsha Goldberg depicts structures and sunlight, but does so in abstract terms. The New Jersey artist’s “Authentic Reminiscence of Light,” also at Adah Rose, is a series of paintings in which two or more irregular geometric shapes are defined entirely by tight rows of colored dots. The pictures are rendered on Yupo, a nonabsorbent synthetic paper, so the pigment dries slowly and can be layered or partly removed during the process. The hues within each form appear identical from a distance, but close inspection reveals them to be richly mottled.

The shapes, inspired by a prominent fort in Marseille, nudge each other or partly overlap. In one picture, a small dotted section shows through the translucent paper from the back. The colors are muted and the dots are delicate, conveying the ephemeral effects of light. Yet the small circles cohere into slabs that feel oddly substantial. They’re walls built of dabs of light.

Courtney Adair Applequist & Sharon Wolpoff: The Simplest Human Gestures Tell Stories and Marsha Goldberg: Authentic Reminiscence of Light Through July 14 at Adah Rose Gallery, 3766 Howard Ave., Kensington.

Alexander D’Agostino

A 16th-century magic book casts spells of contemporary significance in Alexander D’Agostino’s Target Gallery show. The artist is from Baltimore, but his “A Shrine to the Forgotten” invokes the gallery’s Alexandria location and a tome in Washington’s Folger Shakespeare Library. Fourteen pages of the Elizabethan-era manuscript are missing, so D’Agostino imagines that he found them in a box at the Torpedo Factory, which was used as a federal records center after World War II.

Further complicating this scenario, the artist equates the absent pages with the hidden documentation of queer history and likens persecution of supposed witches with ongoing witch hunts of LGBTQ people. The latter “have always used secret codes and magic to survive and exist,” notes the gallery’s statement.

D’Agostino visualizes this idea in large cotton banners that are intentionally roughly printed. Their collaged imagery combines centuries-old occult drawings and text fragments with gay pornography, anti-gay propaganda and photos of the Torpedo Factory as it was some 50 years ago. Similar pictorial elements also appear in several handmade books.

To boost the incantatory vibe, D’Agostino placed piles of stones, branches, vegetation and animal bones on the floor beneath the prints. These have no apparent supernatural force; they’re more like props for a production of “Macbeth” than raw material for conjuring. But they’re a reminder that people attempt to use magic to control nature — including human nature — which, despite increased scientific knowledge, is still often viewed with fear and superstition.

Alexander D’Agostino: A Shrine to the Forgotten Through July 15 at Target Gallery, Torpedo Factory, 105 N. Union St., Alexandria.

