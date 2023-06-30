Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Leonardo da Vinci is known for two paintings and thousands of ideas. The latter survive in drawings collected in bound sets, known as codices, such as the 12-volume Codex Atlanticus, which belongs to Milan’s Biblioteca Ambrosiana. No part of the codex has ever been seen in the United States — until now. Twelve pages are on display at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in the exhibition “Imagining the Future — Leonard da Vinci: In the Mind of an Italian Genius.”

Leonardo painted more pictures than the Mona Lisa and “The Last Supper,” but not many are known to exist. Including the National Gallery of Art’s “Ginevra de’ Benci,” the only Leonardo on exhibit in the Americas, fewer than 20 are widely accepted as his work, and some of those are collaborations with other artists.

But there are several collections of Leonardo’s many manuscripts, the most voluminous of which is the 1,119-leaf Atlanticus. It compiles drawings, diagrams and notes made between 1478 and the artist’s 1519 death. Currently on view in sealed display windows in a darkened room in the library’s basement, the delicate pages mostly contain drawings and writings made with pen and ink. Some employ black chalk, black or red pencil, watercolor, or drypoint printmaking.

The pictures of mechanisms, natural phenomena and geometric concepts are not primarily works of art, although a few of them are beautifully rendered. Most exquisite are two detailed depictions of digging machines designed by Leonardo to automate canal excavation. While many of the other drawings are quick sketches, these are realized with skill and depth that recall Leonardo’s paintings.

Not all the machines pictured in these drawings were devised by Leonardo, and some are more practical than others. The rotating crane in one drawing resembles the apparatus used by architect Filippo Brunelleschi to construct the dome of Florence’s Santa Maria del Fiore Cathedral, consecrated 16 years before Leonardo’s 1452 birth. A self-propelled cart is similar to ones actually used backstage in Renaissance theaters, although those presumably had to be pushed or pulled by stagehands.

Alongside renderings of devices that really existed — or at least appear plausible — are illustrations of more fanciful notions. There are two mechanical wings for possible human flight and a perpetual motion machine designed to be powered by water. (Evaporation seems not to have been factored in.) Sometimes the practical and the fantastic appear on the same sheet of paper, like the one that holds drawings of water pumps as well as an underwater breathing device.

Supplementing the 12 drawings is a kid-oriented interactive show, “Leonardo’s Lab,” on the library’s second floor. In addition to a two-sided panel with head cutouts so visitors can be photographed as either Leonardo or the Mona Lisa, the lab contains four tables with puzzles and building projects.

“The Ideal City” offers wooden blocks, arches and columns that can used to build a Leonardo-inspired metropolis. “Bridging the Gap” provides 15 wooden pieces that can be assembled to make a model of the self-supporting bridge depicted in a Codex Atlanticus drawing — one that’s not included in the basement show. (The full codex is viewable online at codex-atlanticus.ambrosiana.it.)

“Imagining the Future” was sponsored by Confindustria, Italy’s national chamber of commerce, and several Italian companies to mark the recent opening of Confindustria’s first Washington office. Among the other underwriters is Dolce & Gabbana, whose representative at the show’s opening announced that the fashion firm would open a D.C. store this fall.

Upon the show’s conclusion, the drawings will return to Milan, but they won’t be shown there anytime soon. To give the fragile pages a rest, once they’re back home, they’ll be put in the dark to recuperate. That makes their brief exhibition in Washington even more of a special occasion. It’s the last time anyone will see these pictures anywhere for three years.

If you go

Imagining the Future — Leonard da Vinci: In the Mind of an Italian Genius

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, 901 G St. NW. 202-727-0321. dclibrary.org.

Dates: Through Aug. 20.

Admission: Free.

