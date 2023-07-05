Allison Mack released from prison early in NXIVM case

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Allison Mack, the “Smallville” actress who was in prison for racketeering and racketeering conspiracy for the cultlike group NXIVM, was released from prison a year early on Monday, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons records. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Mack, 40, was sentenced to three years in prison, a $20,000 fine and 1,000 hours of community service in June 2021 for her role as a high-ranking leader in the Albany, N.Y.-based organization NXIVM,, where prosecutors say she helped recruit women and forced them to take nude photographs for NXIVM’s all women subgroup, DOS.

NXIVM operated under the guise of a self-help group, and Mack “(wrongly) understood DOS to be an organization designed to empower women,” her sentencing memo states. She faced between 14 and 17½ years in prison, but her cooperation allowed her sentence to be lowered.

Keith Raniere, the group’s leader who prosecutors say used the women in DOS for labor and sex and had them branded with his initials, was sentenced to 120 years in prison and a $1.75 million fine in October 2020.

In a letter ahead of her 2021 sentencing, Mack apologized to those harmed by her actions, including NXIVM victims and friends and loved ones not involved in the organization, calling her involvement in the group “the biggest mistake and greatest regret of my life.”

“I do not take lightly the responsibility I have in the lives of those I love and I feel a heavy weight of guilt for having misused your trust, leading you down a negative path,” she wrote.

She pleaded guilty to the racketeering charges in 2019 after her arrest and indictment in 2018.

Attorneys who represented Mack when she was sentenced didn’t immediately respond to The Washington Post’s request for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

