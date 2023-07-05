CoCo Lee, Hong Kong-born singer and Disney star, dies at 48

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CoCo Lee, a Hong Kong-born pop singer known for her successful international music career and performing the Oscar-nominated song “A Love Before Time” from the 2000 film “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” died Wednesday after entering a coma following a suicide attempt, according to her family. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Her sisters, Nancy and Carol, announced Lee’s death in an Instagram post detailing the singer’s multi-year struggle with mental health challenges. Lee’s mental state had “deteriorated drastically over the last few months," the sisters wrote.

Lee was hospitalized after a suicide attempt Sunday, according to the family. Upon arriving to the hospital, medical workers tried to revive Lee from a coma without success, the family stated.

Since releasing her debut album in 1993, Lee garnered critical acclaim for her work, selling millions of albums in Cantonese, Mandarin and English. Lee also voiced the lead character in the Chinese version of Disney’s “Mulan."

This year is the 30th anniversary of Lee’s singing career, her sisters said.

They wrote, “in the past 29 years, she’s won countless international acclaims with top selling songs and has left audience w an astounding impression of her excellent live performances. CoCo is also known to have worked tirelessly to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene, and she went all out to shine for the Chinese. We are proud of her!”

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. You can also reach a crisis counselor by messaging the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

