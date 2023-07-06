Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The year is only half over, but it’s safe to say that “Diablo IV” has the most interesting world design of all 2023’s new fantasy games. It’s that visually spectacular. The game, which was released last month, is the fastest-selling in developer Blizzard Entertainment’s 32-year history. It’s easy to see why: It has a classic video game map that manages to surprise and delight in new and unexpected ways.

The celebrated Diablo fantasy role-playing series was made famous by its simple approach to action: Move the good guy to the bad guy by clicking a mouse button, then click it again to fight. It was famously designed using the “mom principle”: Make the game so easy to understand and play that it turns your mom into an enthusiastic and skilled player.

The map design of the past three Diablo games was similarly simple. Players saw an isometric view of the world, with 3D characters and locations placed in and operating across a 2D canvas. The 3D presentation is just set dressing for the same game controls that have been in place since the 1970s, with players moving along the game’s eight cardinal directions. Press up, and you move up on the screen.

These traits persist in “Diablo IV.” But although this iteration doesn’t innovate in its gameplay, it represents a revolution in map design for the series. Previous games broke Diablo’s structure into traditional video game acts, separating each level by theme and location. “Diablo IV” is the first “open world” game of the series, with all its areas contiguous. Blizzard’s developers did this while creating a world that dwarfs “Diablo III” several times over. Every possible location is connected, and most can be explored with few boundaries besides the player’s skill in navigating them.

The game redefines how “move up on the screen” looks and feels. It still operates on a 2D plane, but it is constructed to give players the illusion of depth and height. Moving up on the screen could mean the player’s character is actually descending, for example. A player standing on a cliff can see buildings below as background detail and, after some circuitous traversal of the landscape, find themselves exploring that same background.

“When you look down on a vista from a high place, you can get a really good sense of the field below and get really cool and interesting shots,” said game director Joe Shely. “Sanctuary is built to have areas where you’re running over a bridge and you can see what’s happening below you.”

The “Diablo IV” team aspired to create a more realistic landscape that felt dense with cultural and geographic history, Shely said. The challenge was finding a balance between this visual ideal and the series’s focus on fighting hordes of monsters at any given moment.

The world is programmed to optimize the player experience in combat. When a player casts a fireball toward a monster standing on a hill, the “collision volume” of the projectile and the incline of the hill needed to be adjusted in relation to each other, otherwise the player would be casting fireballs into the ground rather than up the hill.

“It meant we had to solve all kinds of problems. Actual worlds have lots of verticality, hills where you can look down on things,” Shely said. “And how do we make sure that, if you shoot a fireball, it behaves well in a world that has lots of verticality? You really need to think about that while making sure the gameplay maintains a really fun, fast-paced quality.”

All this in a map that dwarfs that of “Diablo III.” My admiration for this map design isn’t meant to diminish the accomplishments of other fantasy games released this year. But I do think “Diablo IV” achieves something new for the franchise in ways that other games haven’t.

“The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” is a monumental achievement in game design and will probably remain the year’s best game. But much of its world design is based on the fact that it reuses the map of its 2017 prequel. Yes, it adds an underworld exactly the size of the 2017 game, as well as sky islands. But if there’s one critique of “Tears,” it’s that it underutilized the sky portions (which were heavily marketed), and although the underworld area is interesting and compelling, its aesthetic is monotone and never changes.

In “Diablo IV,” the level designers created transition effects between each part of the map. As players leave the snowy mountains of Fractured Peaks, for example, they might notice the ice melt.

“You start off in a very cold environment. It starts getting less chilly and more humid, and you’re seeing the water change states as you go through,” said Zaven Haroutunian, lead game designer. “That’s the geographic story. This swamp is in the shadow of Fractured Peaks where all the ice is melting, and you’re getting all that runoff of that pouring into the basin.”

It’s this unified vision of place that separates “Diablo IV” from the small but high-fidelity world of “Final Fantasy XVI,” the other big fantasy title of the year. The world of “Final Fantasy” is designed to be portioned into smaller, separate areas. But even within those areas, the game is missing the natural transitions present in “Diablo IV.” There are jarring cutoff points where the grassy hill of one area suddenly becomes a gray wasteland. The world of “Diablo IV” isn’t as advanced when it comes to detailed textures, but it is a far more believable place.

“There are more volcanic places, and I really like using weather and the lighting in the world to indicate that gradual change. It’s something the team worked hard on,” said Kayleigh Calder, lead game producer. “There might be some motes of embers in the air and it gets a little hazy. Even if the landscape hasn’t started to change yet, you start getting hints when you’re moving from one area to another.”

It’s this handcrafted scene direction that makes “Diablo IV” not only the most interesting world the series has ever created, but also probably the best world to explore this year. “Starfield,” a game by Bethesda Game Studios that promises some 1,000 planets to explore when it releases later this year, is the only possible contender. But it’s hard to see how a project with that much content can compete with “Diablo IV’s” sense-of-place storytelling.

“Diablo IV” is the year’s grandest stage because of how much it innovates while maintaining its simple game design. The experience of moving up, down, left and right on a screen has rarely felt more mesmerizing.

