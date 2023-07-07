Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Of the Japanese experimental artists who moved to New York in the 1950s, Ay-O has a lot more in common with Yayoi Kusama than Yoko Ono. Vivid hues, repeated motifs and surface effects characterize the works in the artist’s first U.S. museum retrospective — “Ay-O’s Happy Rainbow Hell” at the Arthur M. Sackler Gallery. Clean, crisp and bright, Ay-O’s output ventures even closer to commercial art than that of his 1960s pop-art contemporaries.

The pieces on display, many of them prints based on photographs or well-known earlier artworks, do include a teeming Buddhist vision of hell. But the phrase “rainbow hell” is the artist's playful term for his need to continue making pictures that array hot colors in undulating, tightly gradated bands. His subjects are generally far from hellish, and can be intentionally banal in the pop-art manner. They include flowers, airplanes, a swimmer, Michelangelo's David and a Hokusai-inspired Mt. Fuji. Only slightly more provocative is a series of non-explicit erotic scenes of entwined bodies.

Born Takao Iijima, the 92-year-old Ay-O (pronounced “eye-oh”) belonged to many avant-garde artist groups in New York, notably Fluxus, and in Japan. He began making rainbow artworks in 1963, inspired by colors reflected on the wall from aluminum sheets he was using to make small-scale works.

The hues in his prints are so precisely aligned that they appear machine-made, and the 1973 introduction of the color Xerox machine was one of Ay-O’s inspirations. But he ultimately turned to expert Japanese silk-screen printers, who used up to 28 screens per print to apply oil-based pigments whose colors are eye-popping and highly resistant to fading. Each slow-drying print took three to six months to complete.

Before going over the rainbow, Ay-O made small boxes into which participants inserted their fingers to encounter a variety of unexpected and possibly alarming textures. A few of these are in the Sackler show, but not for touching. Instead of risking these now-fragile items, the museum enlisted Artechouse, the nearby technology-arts venue, to make two boxes that utilize haptic technology — vibrations that simulate the sense of touch. This strategy also allays pandemic-era fears of contagion.

Artechouse also programmed an interactive video that translates visitors’ movements into what the piece labels “vapor trails” of rainbow colors. The computerized artwork is typical of Artechouse’s cutting-edge offerings, but its 21st-century process cues a flashback to a 1963 epiphany. The video’s ever-shifting colors are a visual echo of the rainbows Ay-O once saw reflected on a wall.

Ay-O’s Happy Rainbow Hell Through Sept. 10 at the Arthur M. Sackler Gallery, National Museum of Asian Art, 1050 Independence Ave. NW.

Contemporary Dilemmas: Eternal Displacements

The most famous Hokusai view of Mt. Fuji — the one where the peak is distant and framed by a cresting wave — has been imitated so many times that it seems about as novel as a Warhol soup can. Colombian artist Santiago Vélez gives the wave a fresh swell by digitally printing the borrowed image on a mylar thermal blanket of the sort given to shivering refugees. This evocation of watery peril is one of several Vélez pieces, all incorporating such blankets, in the RoFA Art Gallery show “Contemporary Dilemmas: Eternal Displacements.”

The gallery specializes in work by artists based in or linked to Latin America, but this exhibit addresses the plights of migrants worldwide. Of the seven participants, all but one was born in Mexico or Central America. The exception is Morocco native Houda Terjuman, the daughter of Syrian and Swiss parents. Her bold, surrealistic paintings often depict houses, chairs and trees moored to chunks of land that appear to float in midair. The most potent of these pictures have backdrops so red that they appear to scream of the violence of dislocation.

The show’s wall-mounted 3D pieces include signs by Mexico’s Irene Clouthier (“no human is illegal”) and Honduras’s Lester Rodríguez (“every land is a border”). Rodríguez also uses numbers and letters made of spiky toothpicks to write the length of contested borders, and clusters dozens of wooden chess pawns in a circle to represent migrants’ movements. Taking a whimsical approach to geographical verities, Fernando Poyón constructs a world map in which countries have been jumbled out of position and into a single continent.

One of Rodríguez’s assemblages affixes a fleet of black folded-paper boats to a wall, which complements photos of similar but more colorful paper barquitos (“little ships”). Those were made by Muriel Hasbun, an El Salvador-born Washingtonian who is one of RoFA’s regulars. Like Vélez’s emergency blankets, the fragile craft express the hazards of leaving home.

Contemporary Dilemmas: Eternal Displacements Through July 17 at RoFA Art Gallery, 361 Main St., Kentlands, Gaithersburg.

Maliza Kiasuwa

One series of linked works in Maliza Kiasuwa’s “Art as a Weapon” begins with a photograph of an African mask whose outline and basic features are then distilled into cut-paper collages. The origins of the other assemblages in the Morton Fine Art show are not always so clear, but the pieces usually include recognizable forms or items.

Other stitched-together collages build images of humans from paper squares, circles and fish shapes. One montage centers on a scrap of molted snakeskin, and an “Afro Kimono” made mostly of hanging woolen strands has a clump of dried plant fibers at its neckline. Not all the ingredients are organic: Several collages incorporate bits of found-plastic film, often bright yellow. The modern world interjects itself in garish ways.

Based in Brussels, Kiasuwa is of Congolese Romanian ancestry. Her work draws on talismans of animism and Christianity, suggesting the way those traditions overlapped and intermingled in Africa. Her fish imagery recalls the early Christian symbol, but also the damage done by pollution and overfishing to African lakes and rivers. While Kiasuwa combines made and found objects into elegant totalities, the resulting artworks testify to cultural and environmental disruption.

Maliza Kiasuwa: Art as a Weapon Through July 18 at Morton Fine Art, 52 O St. NW, No. 302.

