When Steve Knutson was working for Tommy Boy records in the mid-1980s, the legendary DJ Walter Gibbons passed him a single he’d been working on. “I’d never heard anything like it in my life,” Knutson says. “It was nothing I was familiar with; I was exceptionally taken by it. I couldn’t stop listening.”

“Treehouse” was a percolating experimental disco track released in 1986 by composer, vocalist and cellist Arthur Russell (working under the name Indian Ocean). Propelled by congas and a single high-hat, it initially presents itself like any standard dance floor cut of the time — until the ribbon of Russell’s singing voice unfurls atop the chug of his cello.

This was no club jam, but to a rising scene of DJs like Gibbons, Larry Levan and François Kevorkian (a.k.a. François K), Russell’s unorthodox approach to rhythm and texture added a hypnotic dimension to their sets at such clubs as Paradise Garage and Studio 54.

Although Knutson, 63, never met Russell when they frequented the same haunts in New York’s downtown music scene of the early 1980s, he has since become one of the foremost experts on Russell’s sprawling (and largely unsorted) oeuvre.

Since 2004, Knutson has been meticulously compiling and reissuing Russell’s music on the label he started for that purpose, Audika Records. Working with Tom Lee, Russell’s former partner, Knutson has sorted through more than 1,000 reels, cassette tapes and DATs (digital audiotapes) in Lee’s archive — music that collectively showcases Russell’s voracious musical appetite and intensely idiosyncratic process.

This project has included deep compilations of what Audika has termed “Buddhist bubble gum disco electro pop” (“Calling Out of Context”); documentarian collections of ambitious orchestra works (his sprawling 1974 suite “Instrumentals” was intended to last 48 hours); and proper reissues of Russell’s few studio statements, including “World of Echo,” Russell’s final record before he died of complications from AIDS in 1992 at age 40.

Audika’s most recent release, “Picture of Bunny Rabbit,” is a stunning specimen of Arthur at his Arthurest. It gathers nine unreleased performances from the same period as “World of Echo,” compiled from two test pressings as well as Russell’s archive of tapes. On the centerpiece title track, Russell’s creamy tenor is twinned through a delay pedal, as though he’s being chased by his own voice. It searches and ambles atop a thatch of choppy cello, Russell’s staccato scrub conjuring the grit of a dirt road under bare feet. A gnarly drone tucks ornamental fragments of ragas into its harmonics.

A trio of numbered “Fuzzbuster” instrumentals lay crisp guitars over coarse stretches where Russell’s cello fancies itself a tanpura. He saws serrated lines through the meditative “Telling No One” atop a bed of echo. A lone oscillator wobbles below the trance of “In the Light of a Miracle,” the breathy lilt of Russell’s voice confiding in the tape.

“He did dance music, he did these ethereal folk songs, he did contemporary composition,” Knutson says. “But at the end of the day, it’s all Arthur music. I think he worked and thought about genre to a degree, but his stamp on everything is so unique, so personal and so intimate that ultimately, he’s his own genre.”

It’s easy enough to compress Russell’s artistic résumé into an image that captures his place between musical worlds.

While living in a San Francisco Buddhist colony, a teenage Russell played cello and studied Indian music at the Ali Akbar Khan School. In 1973, at age 22, he moved to Manhattan, where he pursued studies at the Manhattan School of Music. (His composition professor, the modernist Charles Wuorinen, responded to Russell’s penchant for repetitive, anti-narrative music as “the most unattractive thing I’ve ever heard.”)

During his brief tenure in 1974 and 1975 as music director of the storied NYC art space the Kitchen, Russell cultivated a convergence of contemporary composers and their unlikely minimalist counterparts emerging across the underground rock scene. He booked appearances by the Modern Lovers and the Talking Heads (a band he nearly joined).

He worked with poets (Allen Ginsberg), art-rockers (Rhys Chatham) and composers (Philip Glass). He collaborated with choreographers including Diane Madden, Alison Salzinger and Stephanie Woodard — work that earned him a posthumous Bessie award in 1993.

But despite his outsize influence and extraordinary reach, Russell remains something of an enigma — with each musical discovery adding complexities to the portrait I’ve assembled. This may be why I can’t recall ever hearing anyone try to cover an Arthur Russell song — and if I have, I’ve taken effective measures to forget it. Hearing someone else attempt to wander the same lonesome path as “The Boy With a Smile” would feel like catching someone trying on his clothes.

Much like the way Russell’s cello and voice seem to fuse into one instrument, Russell and his music also seem inextricable — a whole you can hear in each of its pieces.

“Maybe it goes back to his sort of foundational Buddhist interests,” Knutson says. “He didn’t really have any possessions either, outside of his musical instruments and just tapes. He had some records, he had some books, he had some really filthy clothes, but he put everything into writing and recording.”

And, thankfully for us, Knutson has put everything into bringing these recordings to us — and perhaps has some others in the works?

“At the moment, no,” he says. “But never say never.”

“Picture of Bunny Rabbit” is available now from Audika Records.

