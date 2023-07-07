At long last, the time has come: Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated rerecord of her third studio album “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” which was originally released in 2010, will drop Friday at midnight Eastern time. We want to keep the party going Friday by inviting all Swift aficionados to chat about the latest release.
Emily Yahr, a fabulous Style reporter who has chronicled some of the biggest moments of Swift’s career, will be joining the chat. She has covered the first night of the Eras Tour; delved into the nitty-gritty details of the time Swifties turned a mysterious book into a bestseller; and has done deep dives into the fandom, including how they became expert internet sleuths and cultivate communities among themselves.
Ask us about favorite tracks and share yours: How do you feel about the speculation around the possible lyric changes on “Better Than Revenge”? What’s your stance on the rerecorded albums generally? Are they better than the originals? What does Emily remember from when the original album was released in 2010?
Join us at 11 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, July 7, to discuss all things “Speak Now”-related. Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but feel free to add where you listen to your Swift sounds. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.
Live chats
Ask The Post’s journalists a question in our interactive weekly chats
Ask for advice: Carolyn Hax takes your questions about the strange train we call life.
Ask for a dining suggestion: Chat with restaurant critic Tom Sietsema.
Chat with home design experts: Jura Koncius and weekly guests help you achieve domestic bliss.
Ask for cooking help: Aaron Hutcherson and Becky Krystal are your guides to the kitchen.
Ask a parent: Get parenting advice from Meghan Leahy every other week.
Explore all of our chats on our community page.