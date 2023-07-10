Madonna delays 2023 tour again following health scare

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Madonna has delayed her 2023 Celebration Tour for the second time following her health scare in June from a bacterial infection, the pop singer announced Monday. The North American leg of the tour, which was slated to begin July 15 in Vancouver, will be pushed to an unspecified start date, and the tour will instead begin in Europe in October, she wrote.

“My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can,” she wrote in a statement shared to her social media.

Though Madonna didn’t explain what fans should do with their tickets, the Toyota Center in Houston has already encouraged fans to hold on to their seats, “as they will be valid for the new dates.”

The tour’s original delay was announced shortly after she was rushed to the hospital June 24 with a bacterial infection. Her representatives did not respond to The Washington Post’s request for comment.

Madonna’s statement marked her first public comments since she was hospitalized, but she did not share specifics about her infection. (The statement did, however, include a selfie.)

The 64-year-old singer said Monday that she thought first of her children during the hospital scare. But she said she also considered the fans who bought tickets to her tour and the people who worked with her to create the shows.

“I hate to disappoint anyone,” she said.

Madonna first announced the 35-city tour in January, with expected shows in New York, D.C. and London, among others. The tour’s aim was to highlight Madonna’s “unmatched catalog of music from the past 40 plus years,” according to a news release.

Previously, she was injured in horseback-riding accidents in 2005 and 2009. In 2020, she said she would undergo a regenerative treatment for missing cartilage a few months after she canceled a performance in Lisbon.

After axing that show, Madonna wrote on social media, “I must listen to my body and rest!!”

