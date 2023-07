The 75th Emmy Awards nominees will be announced at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, with “Succession,” “The Last of Us” and “The Bear” widely expected to rack up awards.

“Succession,” the HBO series about a dysfunctional family of media billionaires, took home four awards last year, including best drama series. It has a final chance to score more after airing its finale in May. HBO’s zombie drama, “The Last of Us,” and Hulu’s series about a Chicago sandwich shop, “The Bear,” could also receive their first Emmy nods this year.