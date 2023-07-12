What to know about the looming SAG-AFTRA strike, its impact on Hollywood

Updated July 12, 2023 at 10:16 a.m. EDT|Published July 12, 2023 at 10:14 a.m. EDT
The headquarters of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, or SAG-AFTRA, in Los Angeles. (Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
A historic double strike that would effectively shut down the U.S. television and film industries could be less than 24 hours away as Hollywood studios and an enormous actors union race to settle wide-ranging disputes before their contract expires at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

The two sides — the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) — have even made a last-minute request to the federal government to mediate their dispute, which centers on fears that artificial-intelligence technology will be used to appropriate actors’ likenesses, as well as on demands for better pay and employment protections in the era of streaming.

SAG-AFTRA has threatened to put its 160,000 TV, film and radio actors on the picket lines as soon as Thursday if talks fail and to join an ongoing strike by Hollywood writers for the first time since 1960.

Here’s what our newsroom is monitoring as the deadline approaches:

