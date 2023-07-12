A historic double strike that would effectively shut down the U.S. television and film industries could be less than 24 hours away as Hollywood studios and an enormous actors union race to settle wide-ranging disputes before their contract expires at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.
What to know about the looming SAG-AFTRA strike, its impact on Hollywood
SAG-AFTRA has threatened to put its 160,000 TV, film and radio actors on the picket lines as soon as Thursday if talks fail and to join an ongoing strike by Hollywood writers for the first time since 1960.
Here’s what our newsroom is monitoring as the deadline approaches: