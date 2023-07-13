Why are Hollywood actors and writers on strike? Here are the issues.

Limiting the use of artificial intelligence

The use of AI has rankled both writers and actors, who see unchecked use of the technology as an “existential threat,” according to Andrew Susskind, an associate professor in the film and TV department at Drexel University who previously spent 30 years in the industry as an independent writer, producer and director.

“The writers’ stance has been that no narrative material can be by AI, and the producers’ stance was ‘let’s meet once a year and talk about the status of AI and see where we are,’” Susskind said. “But writers know the moment AI can be used, it’ll be used to replace them.”

Susskind said that while studios have generally been more willing to negotiate on pay, AI is one area where writers and actors can’t afford to sell themselves short, saying the unions had not set a hard enough line when home video, DVD and streaming upended the model for residuals.

For writers: The WGA is broadly seeking to limit the use of AI to preserve the number of opportunities for writers — and to ensure AI can’t be used to create uncompensated content off a writer’s original work. Filmmaker Justine Bateman previewed that scenario in a recent op-ed for Newsweek:

“You can also expect to see the training of AI programs on older, hit TV series in order to create new seasons,” Bateman wrote, referencing the 1980s sitcom “Family Ties,” in which she starred. “'Family Ties,' for example, has 167 episodes, comprising seven seasons. An AI program could easily be trained on this to create an eighth season.”

For actors: SAG-AFTRA is seeking protections for their members from having their likeness, voice or performances used without their consent or without compensation. In an FAQ about the strike authorization, the union said AI ability to mimic these creative expressions has already proven to be a “real and immediate threat to the work of our members.”

Additionally, the guild wants to prevent studios from being able to train AI to create new performances from an actor’s existing work.

