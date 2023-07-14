Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A classroom arrayed with student desks, minus boisterous kids, evokes education, advancement and discipline. Hugh Hayden’s “Brier Patch,” installed in the gardens at Dumbarton Oaks Research Library and Collection, represents all those things — and more. One-quarter of the 100 desks are ordinary blond-wood furniture. From the other 75 desks, gnarled branches protrude wildly, towering over the schoolroom fixtures. The effect is striking but ambiguous: The branches can be seen as threatening, beautiful or both.

The 100 desks were originally installed last year in Manhattan’s Madison Square Park, where they were divided among four lawn areas. At Dumbarton Oaks, they’re arranged in three configurations. The plain desks are placed in a semicircle on a tiered terrace on one side of an oval pool. Most of the ones with branches are aligned neatly on the lawn called the North Vista, which slopes down toward a forest beyond the garden, an unmanicured expanse to which the desks’ boughs seem to beckon. The rest are scattered in a nonlinear format in a grove of trees in front of the building entrance, close to bordering S Street NW.

The desks were made by Hayden and his assistants from white cedars cleared from New Jersey’s Pine Barrens to make way for cranberry cultivation. The furniture makers cut slats of wood to which branches were still attached, so the forestlike tangle is integral to the desks. The wood isn’t simply the remains of trees; each of the branched desks is still, in part, a tree.

The piece’s title expresses that and other dual meanings. “Brier Patch” is a reference to the parables of Br’er Rabbit, Black American folk tales rooted in African stories of a trickster rabbit who eludes his enemies by escaping into a brier patch. The vegetation is menacingly dense, twisted and prickly, which is why it serves the rabbit so well as a sanctuary.

The transition from raw wood to finished object also speaks to traditional ideas of civilizing — something education is supposed to do — and to humans’ vast debt to nature. Treating the world primarily as raw material allowed societies to flourish, but the ongoing process of turning plants and minerals into consumer and industrial products now threatens to burn or flood what they’ve built.

Hayden was raised in Texas and now lives in New York. His parents were teachers, and he earned degrees in art and architecture from two top universities. His bristling desks suggest numerous controversies about American education, many of which involve its treatment of people of color. A statement by John Beardsley, consulting curator for this installation, mentions several ways that Hayden’s project can be seen as a challenge to elite places such as Dumbarton Oaks, which is owned by Harvard University.

Beardsley notes, however, that Hayden thinks that putting “Brier Patch” at Dumbarton Oaks partly symbolizes “learning from the institution.” However fraught and frustrating formal education can be, Hayden still believes in it.

Hugh Hayden: Brier Patch Through Sept. 25 at Dumbarton Oaks Research Library and Collection, 1703 32nd St. NW. doaks.org. 202-349-6400.

Cohen and Mahoney

The two series of artworks in Gary Cohen’s Addison/Ripley Fine Art show, “Groove Boxes & Sculptures,” are separated by decades, as well as disparate media. Yet they share a few qualities. In 1967, Cohen became D.C. color painter Gene Davis’s first student, and he was soon painting “groove boxes”: hard-edged abstractions that frame a square, single-color field within 12 thin borders in contrasting hues. After pursuing a career as a lawyer, Cohen returned to art by constructing barbell-shaped sculptures from manufactured metal and plastic objects.

As gallery co-owner Christopher Addison notes in his statement, the two sets of work share “a resolute symmetry” and “precise contours.” The paintings, executed from 1967 to 1972, are crisp and tidy but imbued with an unruly energy by their hot colors. The sculptures, made since 2016, call attention to the clean lines, vivid hues and flawless surfaces of assembly-line products. Both series are, in a sense, machined. But where Cohen the painter was a meticulous fabricator, Cohen the sculptor is an impish disrupter, demonstrating that form can trump function.

War, poetry, architecture and Bob Dylan are threads that loosely link the collages in JW Mahoney’s “Quiet Litany,” also at Addison/Ripley. Made from 1979 to 2012, the assemblages combine images and text and are mostly in subdued colors, if not entirely black and white. Mahoney is a local artist, curator and critic who in one piece juxtaposes two rather different 19th-century figures, Confederate Gen. James Longstreet and British poet Matthew Arnold. But Mahoney seems to take more inspiration from the recent or contemporary singer-songwriters whose tunes he suggests should accompany several of his collages.

Portico Pride

Like Gary Cohen, Tom Hill combines everyday manufactured objects into sculptures. But Hill’s assemblages, which are among the highlights of Portico Gallery’s “Portico Pride,” also incorporate wooden branches that are painted pink or bright metallic colors. The combinations seem to question the distinction between nature and artifice and hint at the complexity of LGBTQ+ identities.

Another of the seven contributors, Elizabeth Jacobsen, uses 3D collage to evoke the multiple threads that weave into a single character. In the artist’s “Joan III,” a mannequin’s hand clutches two stakes, a silver tube and a metal bar topped with a cross. According to Jacobsen’s online statement, these elements represent the search for meaning and the influence of a devoutly Catholic mother.

Also in the show are the late Nan Golub's 1990s drawings of female friends and perhaps lovers, and two sets of photographs of or by Baltimoreans: Tom Wolff's portraits of filmmaker John Waters and Adam David Bencomo's studies of drag players, mostly in a state of undress. In one of Bencomo's backstage photos, a performer gives a playful spin to the distinction between nature and artifice by tossing a breast form into the air.

Portico Pride Through July 22 at Portico Gallery, 3807 Rhode Island Ave., Brentwood. portico3807.com. 202-487-8458.

