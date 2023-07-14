Live updates SAG-AFTRA actors strike begins, joining Hollywood writers

A union representing nearly all TV and film actors is now on strike, joining an ongoing walkout by Hollywood writers and effectively shutting down the industry in its first double strike in 63 years. It’s unclear how long the strike will last. But it will affect thousands, if not millions, of people, said Fran Drescher, the head of actors union SAG-AFTRA and star of “The Nanny.” Drescher delivered a fiery speech during a news conference Thursday that officially set the strike in motion, calling out “billionaires” running major Hollywood studios and emphasizing that actors were left with “no choice” but to strike.