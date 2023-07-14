Live updates SAG-AFTRA actors strike begins, joining Hollywood writers

A union representing nearly all TV and film actors is now on strike, joining an ongoing walkout by Hollywood writers and effectively shutting down the industry in its first double strike in 63 years. It’s unclear how long the strike will last. But it will affect thousands, if not millions, of people, said Fran Drescher, the head of actors union SAG-AFTRA and star of “The Nanny.” Drescher delivered a fiery speech during a news conference Thursday that officially set the strike in motion, calling out “billionaires” running major Hollywood studios and emphasizing that actors were left with “no choice” but to strike.
Here’s what to know:
- SAG-AFTRA leaders said members and staffers will be joining picket lines Friday and announced locations and schedules in New York and Los Angeles, with more to come.
- Production on many shows and movies has already ground to a halt since the writers strike began in early May. A joint walkout by actors is expected to shut down nearly all remaining filming.
- A double strike with writers is nearly unprecedented. They have only picketed simultaneously once: in 1960, when the Screen Actors Guild was led by Ronald Reagan.
