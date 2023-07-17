It’s a new trend that has popped up on the internet over the last few months: Livestreaming yourself on TikTok while saying strange phrases robotically. During the streams, fans pay to leave the creators monetary tips, and as a tip shows up as an icon in the comments, it prompts the creator to respond. For instance, when you pay for a tip and leave an ice cream cone icon, she says “ice cream so good,” and if you pay for a “GG” icon, she says “gang gang.” Her robotic tone imitates something called an NPC, or non-playable character in video games.