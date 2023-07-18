Tupac Shakur shooting back in spotlight after Las Vegas police serve search warrant

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The investigation into the death of hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur took a new turn Tuesday as the Las Vegas police confirmed it served a search warrant in the case. The LVMPD said in a statement that the warrant was served in the city of Henderson, Nev., on Monday “as a part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation,” and declined to comment further.

Tupac was shot multiple times on Sept. 7, 1996, in a drive-by shooting after stopping at a red light near the Vegas strip. As The Post reported, the male shooter in a white Cadillac pulled up beside the 25-year-old rapper’s BMW and opened fire on the rapper. Tupac had been on his way to a club after watching Mike Tyson and Bruce Seldon in a world heavyweight title bout, and died one week later in a Las Vegas hospital from the gunshot wounds. No arrests were ever made in the incident, which spawned multiple conspiracy theories about who shot the recording artist.

Police said at the time that Tupac and some of his friends had been involved in a fight inside a hotel before the shooting. Marion “Suge” Knight, head of Death Row Records, was in the car with Shakur and was slightly injured in the shooting.

Las Vegas police did not answer The Post’s question about how often search warrants are issued in the case.

Nevada doesn’t have any statute of limitations for prosecuting a homicide case, according to the Associated Press.

The Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation, which is run by Shakur’s sister, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tupac garnered six Grammy nods and five No. 1 albums, including “Me Against the World” in 1995 and “All Eyez on Me” in 1996. But his influence far surpassed his record sales. In the early ’90s, Tupac was hip-hop. Tupac was involved in an infamous beef with Christopher Wallace, the rapper known as the Notorious B.I.G., in the so-called East Coast-West Coast rivalry that occasionally resulted in violence. Biggie was fatally shot in 1997.

Tupac has remained a massive pop cultural figure since his death, with documentaries about his life, his mother and his death all telling Tupac’s story three decades after his passing. In 2017, he became the first solo hip-hop artist to be inducted into the rock-and-roll Hall of Fame and in June this year, he was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

There has been little public progress on the case, with police saying in the past that the investigation had stalled because witnesses would not cooperate.

In 2018, former gang member Keefe D claimed on BET’s “Death Row Chronicles” that he knew who killed Tupac. He did not offer a name.

The police told The Hollywood Reporter at the time that they were aware of the statements made in the BET interview and “As a result of those statements, we have spent the last several months reviewing the case in its entirety.”

The case remained open.

