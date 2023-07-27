Can nostalgia outweigh controversy? That’s what Paramount Plus is betting on with “Zoey 102,” its feature film reboot of the Nickelodeon series “Zoey 101.” The original sitcom centered on the life of Zoey Brooks, a teen girl attending the formerly all-boys Pacific Coast Academy, as she navigates relationships, school and typical Nickelodeon-style mayhem.
The ‘Zoey 101’ controversy and how ‘Zoey 102’ reboots the story
In “102,” Zoey is looking for love in her 20s and hasn’t heard from former love interest Chase in years — until the pair find themselves thrown together as members of their friends’ wedding party.
After a successful four-season run from 2005 to 2008 under producer Dan Schneider, “Zoey 101” ended suddenly, leaving key storylines dangling. In recent years, the work environments of several of Schneider’s shows such as “Zoey 101” and “iCarly” have come under scrutiny following reports of Schneider’s alleged behavior during production.