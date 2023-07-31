Fan reports Cardi B to police after mic-throwing incident at concert

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Over the weekend, video of Cardi B hurling a mic into a Las Vegas crowd exploded across social media and gossip sites. Footage showed that the rapper was interrupted mid-song by a splash of water from the crowd, and she then retaliated by throwing her microphone toward the audience. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The day after Cardi B’s show, a concertgoer reported the incident to the police.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the report on Monday, saying the alleged victim reported she was “struck by an item that was thrown from the stage.”

“The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued,” the LVMPD said in a statement. It is unclear if charges will be filed. Representatives for Cardi B did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cardi B’s concert at Drai’s Beachclub & Nightclub in Las Vegas briefly spun into chaos Saturday after a fan in the crowd appeared to splash the rapper with a drink. The incident, which was caught on video by multiple concert goers, took place as Cardi B was in the middle of performing “Bodak Yellow.”

After apparently being splattered with a fan’s drink, Cardi B flung her microphone in the direction of the fan. Security personnel at the concert escorted someone out of the crowd.

Footage of the concert continued to pop up on social media throughout the weekend, including clips taken earlier in the concert showing Cardi B beckoning audience members to “throw some water here, b----, ’cus I’m hot.”

“B----, I’m dying,” Cardi B said before the incident as she fanned herself. Wearing a bright orange jumpsuit and a sheer orange wrap, she then strolled across the stage, her arms in the air, as fans splashed her with water from their cups. “That s--- feels good!” Temperatures in Las Vegas that day peaked at 112 degrees.

On Tik-Tok, one person posted a clip on Sunday claiming to have been hit by Cardi B’s microphone.

“When I’m the one who gets smoked by the microphone but didn’t throw the drink,” the user wrote in the video titles. “I’m bruised and sore” they added in the caption. By midafternoon on Monday, the clip had garnered more than 7 million views. It’s not clear whether the TikTok user is the same one who filed a police report over the weekend. They did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

Artist tours and festivals had taken a major hit during the pandemic, when covid restrictions prevented many top musicians from performing for live audiences.

The exchange between Cardi B and her fans is the latest of a string of high-profile incidents where fans have thrown objects at musicians during a performance.

On July 8, Harry Styles appeared to get struck in the face by a projectile during a concert in Vienna. Fans also hurled objects at Bebe Rexha, Pink and country singer Kelsea Ballerini at their concerts in June. Bebe Rexha was struck in the face by an audience member’s phone during a New York City performance. Ballerini was hit mid-song in Boise, Idaho. Pink was tossed what appeared to be a bag of ashes in London.

Cardi B did not seem particularly repentant about the incident. After the fan was escorted out, she resumed the show: twerking, laughing and shouting out her lyrics — sans mic.

