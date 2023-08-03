Police drop investigation into Cardi B mic-throwing incident

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A criminal battery investigation into Cardi B has been dropped and the rapper has been cleared of any potential charges related to a microphone-throwing incident at a concert last weekend, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “This case has been closed as having insufficient evidence. No charges will be filed in relation to this case,” the LVMPD said.

Representatives for Cardi B did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cardi B was performing at the Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas on Saturday when she asked the crowd to throw some water on her to cool her down in the desert heat. In response, an attendee tossed a cup with an unknown liquid at her. The rapper responded by throwing a microphone at the crowd, which then reportedly hit a woman who later contacted police about the incident. Video footage of the Las Vegas incident almost immediately began circulating online, drawing millions of views.

The victim said she was “struck by an item that was thrown from the stage,” the Las Vegas police said in an earlier statement. The woman said that she was not the person who threw the cup at Cardi B and that she planned to seek medical attention, according to Insider. No arrests were made after the incident.

The exchange represented another moment when a concertgoer has tossed an object at a performer. Bebe Rexha, Pink and country singer Kelsea Ballerini have all faced such incidents in recent months. Experts say that the event was nothing new — that fans throwing items onto the stage has been a common occurrence at concerts for decades.