Jonathan Majors arrives at his domestic violence trial

Jonathan Majors, the “Creed III” actor who has been cast in several highly anticipated Marvel projects, arrived at court Thursday morning for his first day of a domestic assault trial. Majors quietly walked into the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in a gray suit, holding hands with his current girlfriend, “Shazam!” actress Meagan Good.

Majors, 33, was arrested in March and charged with misdemeanors of assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault and harassment after what New York police called a “domestic dispute” with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. A fifth charge, for strangulation, was later dropped.

Jabbari “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to a hospital in stable condition,” the NYPD said in a subsequent statement. She was later granted a temporary protection order against Majors, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The actor hasn’t publicly spoken about the case but has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Majors’s attorney Priya Chaudhry has said he is “provably innocent” and shared text messages with TMZ and other news outlets that she said show Jabbari was at fault in the fight. The Washington Post has not verified the texts.

If convicted of the charges, Majors could face up to a year in jail. A conviction would also force Marvel to decide what to do with at least three upcoming projects in which the actor plays several versions of the multiverse-hopping villain Nathaniel Richards, which he first portrayed in February’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”