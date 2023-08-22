9 things to know before watching ‘Ahsoka,’ the new Star Wars series

1 Ahsoka Tano is the former apprentice of Anakin Skywalker

Ahsoka was born on the planet Shili among a family of fellow Togrutas, a species known for their elegant head tails, before she was brought to Coruscant to train as a Jedi.

She learned the Jedi way under Anakin Skywalker, who (major spoilers if you haven’t seen Star Wars yet) eventually turned to the dark side and became Darth Vader. The two commanded a number of missions during the Clone Wars — when the Republic, the galaxy’s main government, fought the Confederacy of Independent Systems (also known as the Separatists) for control of the galaxy.

Together, Ahsoka and Anakin worked to stop the Separatists and capture some of its biggest warlords, such as General Grievous and Count Dooku, a former Jedi at the head of the Separatist droid army.

Ahsoka, nicknamed “Snips” by Anakin because of her “snippy attitude,” adopted a signature style of using two small lightsabers in combat.