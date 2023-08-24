A definitive guide to Samantha’s 73 seconds on ‘And Just Like That...’

1 The behind-the-scenes drama

Before the “AJLT” finale, the last time the world laid eyes on Samantha, she was orgasming atop the hood of a Mercedes SUV on the sand dunes of East Hampton, wearing delicious black-and-pink stilettos, while a Danish architect’s thrusting buttocks and an exuberant display of fireworks marked the occasion.

That was in 2010, in the let’s-pretend-it-didn’t-happen “Sex and the City 2” movie, which somehow managed to be more embarrassing than Charlotte’s bout with diarrhea in the first “SATC” movie.

Both movies were huge moneymakers, bringing in $415 million and almost $300 million respectively as the biggest profit generators for Warner Bros. in both of those years. But a third movie never happened, and in 2017 an anonymously sourced article in the Daily Mail blamed Cattrall’s demands for torpedoing the dreams of her “heartbroken” co-stars and fans. She wouldn’t accept the salary offer. She had insisted the studio produce other projects she wanted to make. “It’s over. I’m disappointed,” Parker told Extra a month later. “We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story.”

Cattrall rebutted that narrative. “Woke 2 a @MailOnline [poop emoji] storm! The only DEMAND I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a 3rd film….& that was back in 2016,” she tweeted the day after the Daily Mail article came out.

She also booked an interview with Piers Morgan in which she debunked the idea that the original four actresses were as tight as the characters they played over endless brunches on-screen. “We’ve never been friends,” said Cattrall. “We’ve been colleagues, and in some ways that’s a very healthy place to be.”

Cattrall insisted she had never made demands about a third movie; she had simply refused to do it. “The answer was always no,” she said. “I never asked for any money. I never asked for any projects. To be thought of as some kind of diva is ridiculous.” She called out Parker specifically. “I think she could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer,” she said. “I don’t know what her issue is.”

Parker said on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” that she was “heartbroken,” hearing Cattrall’s comments about their friendship or lack thereof. “The whole week … I was really, I found it very upsetting because that’s not the way I recall our experience. It’s sad but I always think that what ties us together is this singular experience. It was a professional experience, but it became personal because it was years and years of our lives, so I’m hoping that that sort of eclipses anything that’s been recently spoken.”

