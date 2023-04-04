The Roy family is in tattered factions, insults are still flying, and everyone is still scrambling to sit on what feels like a parasitic throne. No, “Game of Thrones” isn’t back. It’s the fourth and final season of “Succession,” which has spent a few seasons running its characters through the same purgatorial cycles like the sitcom it secretly is. The billionaire’s kids are suiting up for yet another round with dad — only, this time, the end is near. Creator Jesse Armstrong has stopped pulling punches. As Loofbourow writes, the “final season has a vision it at least — and at last — has the guts to execute.”