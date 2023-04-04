That’s where we come in. Throughout the year, Washington Post TV critic Lili Loofbourow and other Post writers will update this list with the best TV shows to watch right now.
The Last of Us
HBO Max, nine episodes
Video games generally haven’t made for good source material. But this post-apocalyptic game is different: Its story doesn’t feel zombified, and at the heart of it is the bond between young, immune Ellie and hardened Joel. Would it work as a show? Helmed by Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, the series answered with a resounding “yes.” Post video game reporter Gene Park writes: “Because ‘The Last of Us’ was already structured and written like a TV show, HBO’s rendition is primed to work — and it does. It treats most of the key scenes well, with doting respect. In some ways, the story is better for it, thanks to more granular insight into the lives of certain characters.”
Poker Face
Peacock, 10 episodes
This new show from Rian Johnson of “Knives Out” fame answers an intriguing question: What if TV felt like, well, TV again? His solution: a case-of-the-week mystery a la “Columbo” with the production value of an HBO Sunday night anchor. The mysteries can get tired, but star detective Natasha Lyonne infuses the enterprise with enough energy to keep us invested. Loofbourow calls it “delightful, nostalgic, surprising and funny. Animated by quick and effective world-building, it uses Lyonne’s particular star power to great effect. As detective fiction, however, the results are mixed.”
Party Down
Starz, six episodes
After 13 years, our lovable losers are back. The Starz comedy finds Adam Scott and the rest of our old friends still chasing Hollywood dreams while slinging ’derbs, poppin’ pills and doing just about anything but their jobs. Despite repeated jokes and a thin pretext for everyone being back together — the normal scourges of sitcom reunions — Loofbourow writes, “the cult comedy about a ragtag group of Los Angeles caterers pursuing (or recovering from) their showbiz dreams doesn’t feel dated. Disappointment turns out to be a timeless premise.”
The Consultant
Prime Video, eight episodes
“Christoph Waltz’s face deserved a series,” Loofbourow writes. It finally arrived in the form of “The Consultant,” a dark comedy that finds him as just that, a consultant who shows up one day at CompWare, a tech company in crisis. It’s immediately clear he’s not your run-of-the-mill corporate fixer, but something far more sinister. Per Loofbourow, the show takes advantage of the fact that Waltz has “long excelled at playing the finicky, penetrating villain. Observant, charismatic, he brings a physicality to his roles that intimidates precisely because it is neither imposing or muscle-bound.”
The Mandalorian, Season 3
Disney Plus, eight episodes
The breathtaking debut of Tony Gilroy’s “Andor” had many wondering whether the Star Wars universe was forever changed and, more presciently, whether Jon Favreau’s beloved series tracking the masked Pedro Pascal and internet darling Grogu — i.e. Baby Yoda — would remain interesting. The answer, according to Comic Riffs writer David Betancourt, is yes, though a lightly less enthused one than in previous seasons. Betancourt writes, “‘The Mandalorian’ has yet to lose its luster. Even in this new and albeit temporary age of ‘Andor.’ Beskar, it turns out, can stand up to any challenge.”
Succession, Season 4
HBO Max, 10 episodes
The Roy family is in tattered factions, insults are still flying, and everyone is still scrambling to sit on what feels like a parasitic throne. No, “Game of Thrones” isn’t back. It’s the fourth and final season of “Succession,” which has spent a few seasons running its characters through the same purgatorial cycles like the sitcom it secretly is. The billionaire’s kids are suiting up for yet another round with dad — only, this time, the end is near. Creator Jesse Armstrong has stopped pulling punches. As Loofbourow writes, the “final season has a vision it at least — and at last — has the guts to execute.”