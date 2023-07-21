“Tears of the Kingdom” is likely to remain the best game of the year, despite having a way to go in 2023. It introduced the ability to fuse different items together to invent new things, which encouraged would-be engineers to experience a level of play and experimentation that rarely appears in titles this big. Even two months since release, players are still finding new ways to interact with its vast world, sky islands and massive underground region. It also happens to be an enchanting adventure with some of the best moments in the series’s three-decade history.