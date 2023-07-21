What SAG actors on the picket lines are saying: An updated list

Uzo Aduba
The pregnant “Orange is the New Black” actress carried a sign that read “Picketing for 2” outside Warner Bros. in Burbank on the first day of the strike.
“It should not be the standard or the status quo that someone has a job, is working and still is unable to make their rent,” Aduba said.
Sean Astin
The “Lord of the Rings” actor stood on wooden boxes and addressed picketers outside of the Netflix building in Los Angeles on July 14.
“There is no sense of urgency coming from the other side of the table,” he said. “We want to go back to work. We want everyone to go back to work. So I ask the producers to call us back in and have a real conversation with us and get these things passed.”
Ike Barinholtz
The “Mindy Project” actor dripped sweat as he picketed with Bob Odenkirk in front of Paramount headquarters in the strike’s first week. “This is the fight. We have to keep this industry that we’ve [been] entrusted to be stewards of alive,” he told the Wrap.
Parvesh Cheena
The “Mandalorian” actor was energized as picketers took over the sidewalk outside Amazon Studios headquarters on the first day of the strike.
“I want money,” Cheena told the Los Angeles Times, laughing. “I want my fair share of residuals that have diminished as we went from networks to these little things called the streamers and streaming on the interwebs. The studios saved all that money when they didn’t have to make VHS and DVDs and Blu-rays and ship them to those stores like Borders and Circuit City.”
“Not all of us are Tom Cruise!” he added. “Some of us are just trying to make rent.”
Brian Cox
“We’re at the thin edge of a really horrible wedge,” Cox said at a solidarity rally in London on Friday, as a crowd gathered around the actor who last starred as a misanthropic billionaire on “Succession.”
“We have a very good union, it’s an excellent union, SAG-AFTRA … but we don’t have a national health service,” Cox said. “So what is important to the SAG actor is his health. And her heath. That’s why they need their residuals in order to pay for their health — because there’s no other means of paying for their health.”
The actor then turned to the subject of artificial intelligence:
“The wages are one thing but the worst aspect is the whole idea of AI, what AI can do to us,” he said. “I was on a program the other night and I was given a list of the things that artificial-intelligence Brian Cox was going to say. Now, the artificial-intelligence Brian Cox was gonna do animal impersonations. I’ve never done an [expletive] animal impersonation in my life and I wouldn’t know where to [expletive] begin! I thought, this is weird and really a little scary.
“Now this is going to happen to everybody. Nobody’s exempt in this,” he said, raising his voice. “If you do a performance, if you’re on a film, on a movie, on a TV show — that’s where they’ll get you and that’s. What. We. Have. To. Stop.”
Rosario Dawson
“If it wasn’t for the folks who fought for me to have residuals, I would’ve been living on ramen for the rest of my life,” the “Rent” star told Deadline Hollywood as drums thumped outside Paramount studios during the first week of the strike.
“I’m so grateful for what we have but a lot of the industry has changed, and those contracts need to be updated as well.”
Rob Delaney
The “Catastrophe” actor was surrounded by a sea of purple Equity UK flags and signs as he delivered a speech at the British actors union’s rally in support of SAG-AFTRA in London on Friday.
“They talk about these subscriber numbers and these blockbusters, then we asked for a nickel and they’re like, ‘Oh no, we don’t have any,’” he said. “We’re going to win. That’s what’s going to happen, you silly little toddlers. You’re welcome.”
Fran Drescher
“The Nanny” star is possibly the strike’s most prolific picketer — largely because she is also the president of SAG-AFTRA.
Drescher’s scorching news conference announcing the strike on July 13 has been called the performance of her lifetime. She got even hotter while picketing in Los Angeles the next day, responding to Disney chief executive Bob Iger’s “repugnant” criticism of the strike.
“I would lock him behind doors and never let him talk to anybody about this,” she told Variety. “It’s so obvious that he has no clue as to what is really happening on the ground with hard-working people that don’t make anywhere near the salary he is making.”
Julie Ann Emery
Horns and cheers soundtracked the “Better Call Saul” actress as she talked about actor-writer unity while picketing in New York on July 14.
“We are here to fight for fair wages that get us through the year,” she told The Washington Post. “We’ve seen our median income go way down while corporate CEOs’ … salaries have ballooned.”
Sean Gunn
The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star was one of many strikers incensed by Disney chief executive Bob Iger’s comments that strike comes “the worst time in the world” for Hollywood businesses, which were badly rattled by the pandemic.
“I think that when Bob Iger talks about what a shame it is, he needs to remember that in 1980, CEOs like him made 30 times what their lowest worker was making,” Gunn said while picketing outside Netflix headquarters in Los Angeles on the strike’s first day. “Now Bob Iger makes 400 times what his lowest worker is.”
Gunn may have actually understated the disparity. The Washington Post reported that by some calculations, Iger earned 1,424 as much as the median Disney employee several years ago, when the CEO took home a $65.6 million bonus.
Alicia Hannah-Kim
The “Cobra Kai” has been picketing in style — donning pieces an electric blue jumpsuit at one rally and pants that resemble aluminum foil at another. But her point is blunt as can be:
“We’re in a time where inequality is so wide that we have one person making hundreds of millions of dollars, and the people that are the workers in our industry are struggling to make ends meet and particularly actors, and writers, are struggling to meet the minimum to receive health care, which I believe is a human right,” Hannah-Kim told The Wrap while picketing with her husband, Sebastian Roché in the strike’s first week.
“When your profit and your ability to pay one person at the top hundreds of millions of dollars is not being shared equally to the workers below that creating those profits, that is a just a basic line of inequality that we need to address as a society.”
Sanaa Lathan
The star of “Love & Basketball” and “The Best Man,” picketed with Uzo Aduba outside Warner Bros. in Burbank, where temperatures climbed to 98 degrees on the strike’s first day.
“I think I got my SAG card doing a Secret deodorant commercial,” Lathan told The Post. “I was able to pay my rent back then for a whole year, while I was still a struggling actor going out for auditions. That would never happen today.”
Mandy Moore and Katie Lowes
Picketing outside Disney’s studio in Burbank in the strike’s first week, the actresses talked about the paltry residual payments they get when their hit shows are streamed on services like Hulu and Netflix.
Moore told the Hollywood Reporter she has received residuals ranging from a penny to 81 cents for “This is Us,” which she stars in. Lowes said her streaming checks for “Scandal” were no better.
“We’re in incredibly fortunate positions as working actors having been on shows that found tremendous success in one way or another,” Moore said. “But many actors in our position for years before us were able to live off of residuals or at least pay their bills.”
Naked Cowboy
The infamous Naked Cowboy of Times Square marched with about a hundred protesters in Manhattan on the strike’s first day, his SAG card taped to his guitar.
“I’ve been in three movies, and I’m going to be a movie star. So it’s important for me to be out here,” he told The Post.
Kathleen Nolan
Nolan, who starred in the ’50s-'60s era sitcom “The Real McCoys” and was SAG’s first female president, stood outside the Warner Bros. campus on July 20 with a cane in one hand and a picket sign in another.
When Deadline Hollywood interviewed her, she sang: “I am a union woman, as brave as I can be / I stand up for fair wages and for equality.”
Bob Odenkirk
The “Better Call Saul” and “Breaking Bad” star was spotted on a picket line outside Paramount headquarters in the first week of the SAG strike. When a Wrap reporter asked Odenkirk what he thinks actors should do if they want to promote their work, he immediately replied: “Don’t! It’s a strike. Be on strike. Sometimes you have to do the hard thing.”
Odenkirk was spotted at another event holding a sign in support of writers striking against artificial intelligence software: “I WILL ONLY MEMORIZE LINES WRITTEN BY A PERSON!”
#SagAftra: #BetterCallSaul star @MrBobOdenkirk has advice for actors who keep asking for waivers to promote their movies “Don’t! It's a strike” #ActorsStrike pic.twitter.com/mW2XYG3JX0— TheWrap (@TheWrap) July 19, 2023
David Oyelowo
The actor who played Martin Luther King Jr. in “Selma” called himself “one of the lucky ones” at a solidarity rally in London on Friday.
“I’m not going to say I’m struggling necessarily, but I work with a lot of people who are literally on the precipice of having to exit the business,” he told Variety.
“There are a lot of working-class actors and writers in our industry who, when things are good, they’re holding on by a thread,” he said, “let alone when they no longer have the lifeline that is residuals.”
David Oyelowo on the SAG-AFTRA strike: "They feel completely reasonable demands. Why there is a fight over this can only be attributed to corporate greed." https://t.co/jL8wtDIex2 pic.twitter.com/yhI1taUYG7— Variety (@Variety) July 21, 2023
Anthony Rapp
The “Rent” actor picketed with his husband and their 7-month-old son, Rai, outside the Broadway offices of Warner Bros Discovery and Netflix amid occasional rain showers on the strike’s first day.
“They didn’t even sit across the table from us” in the days before the strike, said Rapp, who is on SAG’s negotiating committee. “They canceled the meeting. Wouldn’t even have a sidebar. Wouldn’t engage to work on a deal.”
Sebastian Roché
Roché, whose work on the “Yellowstone” spinoff “1923” is on hold, spoke about concerns with artificial intelligence while picketing with his wife, Alicia Hannah-Kim, at Fox Studios in Los Angeles on the strike’s first day.
I think the issue of AI is significant for our future, for the future of our industry,” he told The Wrap. “This is a global problem. … It will apply to actors if we don’t fight the copyrights, to copyright our images. We can’t have our images being used in perpetuity without getting paid for it.”
Susan Sarandon
The Academy Award-winning star of “Thelma and Louise” and “Dead Man Walking” has been picketing since the early days of the writers strike in May. The Recount caught up to her on the first day of the actors strike in July:
“The corporate greed has made it very difficult for people to have lives,” Sarandon said, pausing often as blaring horns and cheers drowned out her words.
Imelda Staunton
“We are not ignoring it,” the “Harry Potter” star told Deadline Hollywood at a solidarity rally in London on Friday. “We are all actors, we are all writers, we’re all artists and performers, so it’s a global issue.”
Jason Sudeikis
The “Ted Lasso” star drew a crowd of screaming teens to Rockefeller Center in New York on the first day of the strike, but left most of the talking to his fellow picketers.
Over the crowd’s chants against “corporate greed,” a CNN reporter asked Sudeikis what brought him out.
“Just listen,” the actor replied. “That says it all.”
Kirsten Vangsness
Wearing a shirt that read, “I’m rooting for everybody Black,” the “Criminal Minds” actress spoke passionately about pay disparity outside Paramount Studios in the strike’s first week.
“Reframe your brain to understand that just because you see a show that you love and you make an assumption that, ‘Yes that person is living their dream,’ … they might not be making the money you think they are,” she told TV Insider.
Kristen Wiig
The “Bridesmaids” actress was seen picketing outside the Amazon Studios headquarters in Culver City, Calif., on Tuesday morning.
“There’s so much on the line,” Wiig told Fox 11 Los Angeles as other strikers gathered around a supply of sunscreen behind her. “We’ve got a long way to go, but we’re standing strong.”
Janay Kingsberry, Ashley Fetters Maloy, Rachel Tashjian, Lindsey Underwood, Anne Branigin, Justine McDaniel, Tamia Fowlkes and Joyce Koh contributed to this report.