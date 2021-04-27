Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

April 27, 2021

New president, new vibes. The Barack Obama years brought “Game of Thrones,” “Hamilton” and lots of craft brew. During Donald Trump’s first few months in office, Hollywood served racial and political trauma as horror (“Get Out”) and dystopia (“The Handmaid’s Tale”).

Now, with President Biden marking 100 days in office, has our constantly buzzing culture offered up that one thing that will set an overall mood? Will any of it make perfect sense to future pop historians? Cancel culture? Tik Tok pasta? “I am not a cat”? For your consideration, and theirs: a list of events, releases, memes and moments from the first 100 days — many of which have already been forgotten. And some that might stick around a while, like a stuck cargo ship.

Jan. 20

At inauguration, Sen. Bernie Sanders’s mittens signal a new warmth …

2 … while poet Amanda Gorman’s words stir the soul.

Jan. 21

3 The last, best fake news: MyPillow Guy hearts Jane Krakowski?

Jan. 27

4 Rebellious investors invade Wall Street, driving up shares in GameStop.

Feb. 2

5 Just as Amazon unveils its curious “Helix” design for a Virginia HQ …

6 … Jeff Bezos says he will step aside as CEO. (Still owns The Washington Post, to be clear.)

Feb. 3

7 Nashville pauses for a minute to decide how offended it really is over video showing Morgan Wallen saying the n-word.

Feb. 5

8 “Framing Britney Spears” doc prompts deep talk about celebrity culture and media — and about Britney’s fate.

Feb. 7

The Weeknd’s Super Bowl performance — replete with face-bandaged army — is a head-scratcher.

Feb. 9

10 “I am not a cat.” An attorney comes to virtual court trapped in a cat filter; the Internet swoons.

11 Quaker Oats gives pancake queen Aunt Jemima an overdue retirement package.

Feb. 10

12 Party-boy Tom Brady completes a daring pass of the Lombardi trophy from boat to boat.

Feb. 11

“Tik Tok pasta” recipe captivates a shut-down nation that’s tired of thinking about what to make for dinner tonight.

Feb. 12

14 After a think, Justin Timberlake joins the list of people belatedly apologizing to Britney Spears.

Feb. 13

15 “The Bachelor” flares up over a participant’s old social network posts; host Chris Harrison steps aside after coming to her defense.

Feb. 17

16 “Reply All” podcast gets into the nitty-gritty of the Bon Appétit implosion, then faces a reckoning of its own.

Feb. 18

While Texas freezes in the dark, Sen. Ted Cruz takes his family on a fun Cancún vacation.

Feb. 19

18 Splitsville: Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

Feb. 22

19 One more last time: Electronic music duo Daft Punk calls it quits.

20 Everyone has a podcast now, including Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen.

Feb. 25

21 Hasbro looks past gender for its Potato Head toy; conservative pundits are triggered.

Feb. 28

22 During the clumsy, low-rated Golden Globes, Daniel Kaluuya is muted as he tries to virtually accept his award for “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

March 2

23 Dr. Seuss’s estate shelves six titles with insensitive imagery; “cancel culture” conniptions ensue.

24 Dolly Parton, who donated $1 million to coronavirus research, gets her shot and sings “vaccine” to the tune of “Jolene.”

March 7

25 In a CBS exclusive, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, tells Oprah about how the royals treated her; Queen O. and 17 million U.S. viewers are aghast.

Adorable “Minari” star Alan Kim sheds tears while accepting the Critics’ Choice best young actor award.

27 Does he offend? That odoriferous predator, Pepe Le Pew, becomes just one more casualty in the culture wars.

March 8

28 Major Biden nips at a Secret Service agent. It’s what passes for White House drama now.

March 11

29 Graphic artist Beeple’s “non-fungible token” of a digital file sells for $69 million. Who can explain it?

March 14

Subdued Grammys turn out pretty cool, thanks in part to invincible pair Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé.

March 15

31 Oscar noms include some firsts: a female Asian director and Asian American and Muslim best actor nominees.

March 18

32 The 20th and final season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” premieres. One door closes, another opens.

March 22

33 Krispy Kreme makes us an offer: Bring in your vaccine card and get a free doughnut. Health advocates spoil the fun.

34 “Jeopardy!” cycles through guest hosts to find an heir to Trebek’s lectern. (Dr. Oz? No thanks, fans say.)

35 Twitterworld is briefly transfixed by a guy who says he found shrimp tails in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

March 23

Massive cargo ship Ever Given gets stuck sideways in Suez Canal. The world sighs heavily, can totally relate.

March 24

37 Chrissy Teigen leaves Twitter. She lasts 23 days without it.

March 26

38 Enough “Talk”: Failing to read the room, Sharon Osbourne leaves the CBS daytime talk show.

39 Lil Nas X releases provocative video, throws in a pair of satanic sneakers and delights in lighting up his firebrand antagonists.

March 27

40 HBO’s mesmerizing Tina Turner doc is a profile in courage — and another rebuke to old-school celebrity media.

March 31

41 “Godzilla vs. Kong” premieres: In this sharply divided era, even here you must choose sides.

April 3

Gonzaga triumphs in the NCAA Final Four with a three-point buzzer-beater.

April 7

43 Does “Law & Order” actor Chris Meloni really serve that much cake? Yes, the actor confirms, after a photo goes viral.

April 9

44 Making good on a vow to avenge her old albums, Taylor Swift releases “Fearless (Taylor’s Version).”

Fans mourn the death of gruff-voiced, chart-topping rapper DMX, who was rushed to a White Plains, N.Y., hospital a week earlier and never recovered.

April 10

46 SNL’s Bowen Yang steals the show as the easily offended iceberg that sunk the Titanic.

April 15

47 Okay, now it’s over: J Lo and A-Rod confirm they’ve split.

April 17

48 Hearts melt as Queen Elizabeth sits alone at Prince Philip’s funeral. (Wait, aren’t we supposed to still be mad at her over Meghan?)

April 20

49 Jury finds former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of the murder of George Floyd.

April 25

“Nomadland” wins best picture, director (Chloé Zhao) and actress (Frances McDormand) at the Oscars. Ratings plummet, alas.