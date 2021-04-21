Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Can you predict who will take home the biggest awards of this unusual movie year?

Fill out your Oscars ballot Can you predict who will take home the biggest awards of this unusual movie year?

The Oscars are late this year, but there’s still time to cast your unofficial vote. Who will win big at the 93rd annual Academy Awards? We’ll have to wait until April 25 at 8 p.m. to find out, but until then, you can predict the winners below and see if your selections match movie critic Ann Hornaday’s list.

Critic Ann Hornaday’s picks Compare your answers with our critic's choice

Best picture

1 of 23 Judas and the Black Messiah Mank Minari Nomadland Promising Young Woman Sound of Metal The Father The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best director 2 of 23 Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round” Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman” David Fincher, “Mank” Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari” Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” Anthony Hopkins and his character in “The Father” share many similarities, including exact birth date (Dec. 31, 1937), hobbies (painting and piano) and first name.

Best actress in a leading role 3 of 23 Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom” Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman” Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Best actor in a leading role

4 of 23 Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal” Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom” Anthony Hopkins, “The Father” Gary Oldman, “Mank” Steven Yeun, “Minari”

Actress in a supporting role 5 of 23 Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy” Olivia Colman, “The Father” Amanda Seyfried, “Mank” Yuh-jung Youn, “Minari” Daniel Kaluuya, who plays Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” worked with a dialect coach and an opera-singing instructor to learn how to properly speak in Hampton’s style during 12-hour shoots.

Actor in a supporting role

6 of 23 Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami” Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal” LaKeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best original screenplay 7 of 23 Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas and Kenny Lucas, “Judas and the Black Messiah” Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari” Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman” Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder and Darius Marder, “Sound of Metal” Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” “Mank," written years ago by director David Fincher’s late father, was in part inspired by the critic Pauline Kael’s contested argument that Herman Mankiewicz was the primary author of Orson Welles’s classic film “Citizen Kane.”

Best adapted screenplay

8 of 23 Borat Subsequent Moviefilm The Father Nomadland One Night in Miami The White Tiger

Best animated feature film 9 of 23 Onward Over the Moon A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon Soul Wolfwalkers

Documentary feature

10 of 23 Collective Crip Camp The Mole Agent My Octopus Teacher Time Steven Yeun, who played a Korean father in “Minari,” is the first Asian American to ever be nominated for best actor.

Best international feature film

11 of 23 “Another Round” (Denmark) “Better Days” (Hong Kong) “Collective” (Romania) “The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia) “Quo Vadis, Aida?” (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best original score

12 of 23 “Da 5 Bloods,” Terence Blanchard “Mank,” Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross “Minari,” Emile Mosseri “News of the World,” James Newton Howard “Soul,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste Writer-director Chloé Zhao, nominated for best director and adapted screenplay for “Nomadland,” is the first woman of color to be nominated for the former.

Best original song

13 of 23 “Husavik,” “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” “Fight For You,” “Judas and the Black Messiah” “lo Sì (Seen),” “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)” “Speak Now,” “One Night in Miami” “Hear My Voice,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best sound 14 of 23 Greyhound Mank News of the World Sound of Metal Soul

Best makeup and hairstyling

15 of 23 Emma Hillbilly Elegy Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Mank Pinocchio The Oscar nominations of Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”) and Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”) were historic: They marked the first time more than one woman was honored in the directing category.

Best cinematography

16 of 23 Sean Bobbitt, “Judas and the Black Messiah” Erik Messerschmidt, “Mank” Dariusz Wolski, “News of the World” Joshua James Richards, “Nomadland” Phedon Papamichael, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best production design

17 of 23 The Father Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Mank News of the World Tenet To convey the sound of hearing loss in “Sound of Metal,” director Darius Marder and sound designer Nicolas Becker consulted with deaf people who were born with the ability to hear.

Best film editing

18 of 23 “The Father,” Yorgos Lamprinos “Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao “Sound of Metal,” Mikkel E. G. Nielsen “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Alan Baumgarten “Promising Young Woman,” Frédéric Thoraval

Best visual effects 19 of 23 Love and Monsters The Midnight Sky Mulan The One and Only Ivan Tenet

Best animated short

20 of 23 Burrow Genius Loci If Anything Happens I Love You Opera Yes-People Sacha Baron Cohen, who played Abbie Hoffman in “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” wrote his thesis about Hoffman while at college in Cambridge.

Best documentary short subject

21 of 23 Colette A Concerto Is a Conversation Do Not Split Hunger Ward A Love Song for Latasha

Best costume design

22 of 23 “Emma,” Alexandra Byrne “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,” Ann Roth “Mank,” Trish Summerville “Mulan,” Bina Daigeler “Pinocchio,” Massimo Cantini Parrini