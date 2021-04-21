Fill out your Oscars ballot
Can you predict who will take home the biggest awards of this unusual movie year?
The Oscars are late this year, but there’s still time to cast your unofficial vote. Who will win big at the 93rd annual Academy Awards? We’ll have to wait until April 25 at 8 p.m. to find out, but until then, you can predict the winners below and see if your selections match movie critic Ann Hornaday’s list.
Best picture
Best director
Anthony Hopkins and his character in “The Father” share many similarities, including exact birth date (Dec. 31, 1937), hobbies (painting and piano) and first name.
Best actress in a leading role
Best actor in a leading role
Actress in a supporting role
Daniel Kaluuya, who plays Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” worked with a dialect coach and an opera-singing instructor to learn how to properly speak in Hampton’s style during 12-hour shoots.
Actor in a supporting role
Best original screenplay
“Mank," written years ago by director David Fincher’s late father, was in part inspired by the critic Pauline Kael’s contested argument that Herman Mankiewicz was the primary author of Orson Welles’s classic film “Citizen Kane.”
Best adapted screenplay
Best animated feature film
Documentary feature
Steven Yeun, who played a Korean father in “Minari,” is the first Asian American to ever be nominated for best actor.
Best international feature film
Best original score
Writer-director Chloé Zhao, nominated for best director and adapted screenplay for “Nomadland,” is the first woman of color to be nominated for the former.
Best original song
Best sound
Best makeup and hairstyling
The Oscar nominations of Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”) and Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”) were historic: They marked the first time more than one woman was honored in the directing category.
Best cinematography
Best production design
To convey the sound of hearing loss in “Sound of Metal,” director Darius Marder and sound designer Nicolas Becker consulted with deaf people who were born with the ability to hear.
Best film editing
Best visual effects
Best animated short
Sacha Baron Cohen, who played Abbie Hoffman in “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” wrote his thesis about Hoffman while at college in Cambridge.
Best documentary short subject
Best costume design
Best live-action short film
