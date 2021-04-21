Fill out your Oscars ballot

Can you predict who will take home the biggest awards of this unusual movie year?

By Washington Post Staff

The Oscars are late this year, but there’s still time to cast your unofficial vote. Who will win big at the 93rd annual Academy Awards? We’ll have to wait until April 25 at 8 p.m. to find out, but until then, you can predict the winners below and see if your selections match movie critic Ann Hornaday’s list.

Pick icon
Critic Ann Hornaday’s picks
Compare your answers with our critic's choice

Best picture

1 of 23

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Ann’s Pick Icon
Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Father

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best director

2 of 23

Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Ann’s Pick Icon
oscars

Anthony Hopkins and his character in “The Father” share many similarities, including exact birth date (Dec. 31, 1937), hobbies (painting and piano) and first name.

Best actress in a leading role

3 of 23

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom”

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Ann’s Pick Icon
Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Best actor in a leading role

4 of 23

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom”

Ann’s Pick Icon
Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

Actress in a supporting role

5 of 23

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Yuh-jung Youn, “Minari”

Ann’s Pick Icon
oscars

Daniel Kaluuya, who plays Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” worked with a dialect coach and an opera-singing instructor to learn how to properly speak in Hampton’s style during 12-hour shoots.

Actor in a supporting role

6 of 23

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

Ann’s Pick Icon
LaKeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best original screenplay

7 of 23

Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas and Kenny Lucas, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Ann’s Pick Icon
Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder and Darius Marder, “Sound of Metal”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

oscars

“Mank," written years ago by director David Fincher’s late father, was in part inspired by the critic Pauline Kael’s contested argument that Herman Mankiewicz was the primary author of Orson Welles’s classic film “Citizen Kane.”

Best adapted screenplay

8 of 23

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

Ann’s Pick Icon
One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Best animated feature film

9 of 23

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Ann’s Pick Icon
Wolfwalkers

Documentary feature 

10 of 23

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Ann’s Pick Icon
Time

oscars

Steven Yeun, who played a Korean father in “Minari,” is the first Asian American to ever be nominated for best actor.

Best international feature film

11 of 23

“Another Round” (Denmark)

Ann’s Pick Icon
“Better Days” (Hong Kong)

“Collective” (Romania)

“The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia)

“Quo Vadis, Aida?” (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best original score

12 of 23

“Da 5 Bloods,” Terence Blanchard

Ann’s Pick Icon
“Mank,” Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

“Minari,” Emile Mosseri

“News of the World,” James Newton Howard

“Soul,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

oscars

Writer-director Chloé Zhao, nominated for best director and adapted screenplay for “Nomadland,” is the first woman of color to be nominated for the former.

Best original song

13 of 23

“Husavik,” “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”

Ann’s Pick Icon
“Fight For You,” “Judas and the Black Messiah”

“lo Sì (Seen),” “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”

“Speak Now,” “One Night in Miami”

“Hear My Voice,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best sound

14 of 23

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Sound of Metal

Ann’s Pick Icon
Soul

Best makeup and hairstyling

15 of 23

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Ann’s Pick Icon
Mank

Pinocchio

oscars

The Oscar nominations of Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”) and Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”) were historic: They marked the first time more than one woman was honored in the directing category.

Best cinematography

16 of 23

Sean Bobbitt, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Erik Messerschmidt, “Mank”

Dariusz Wolski, “News of the World”

Joshua James Richards, “Nomadland”

Ann’s Pick Icon
Phedon Papamichael, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best production design

17 of 23

The Father

Ann’s Pick Icon
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

oscars

To convey the sound of hearing loss in “Sound of Metal,” director Darius Marder and sound designer Nicolas Becker consulted with deaf people who were born with the ability to hear.

Best film editing

18 of 23

“The Father,” Yorgos Lamprinos

Ann’s Pick Icon
“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao

“Sound of Metal,” Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Alan Baumgarten

“Promising Young Woman,” Frédéric Thoraval

Best visual effects

19 of 23

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Ann’s Pick Icon

Best animated short

20 of 23

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Ann’s Pick Icon
Opera

Yes-People

oscars

Sacha Baron Cohen, who played Abbie Hoffman in “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” wrote his thesis about Hoffman while at college in Cambridge.

Best documentary short subject

21 of 23

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Ann’s Pick Icon
Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best costume design

22 of 23

“Emma,” Alexandra Byrne

“Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,” Ann Roth

Ann’s Pick Icon
“Mank,” Trish Summerville

“Mulan,” Bina Daigeler

“Pinocchio,” Massimo Cantini Parrini

Best live-action short film

23 of 23

Feeling Through

Ann’s Pick Icon
The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

About this story

Illustrations by Jordan Kay for The Washington Post. Design and art direction by Betty Chavarria. Additional development by Madison Walls, Lucio Villa, Jake Crump and Junne Alcantara. Animation by Kolin Pope. Edited by Suzette Moyer.