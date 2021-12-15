Anne Vallayer-Coster (b. 1744). Basket of Plums, 1769. On view at the Cleveland Museum of Art. (The Cleveland Museum of Art)

There’s a poem by William Carlos Williams that I love because it is so selfish, honest, casually remorseful and loving. It comes in the form of a nonchalant apology (my favorite kind). Its title, “This Is Just to Say,” sets the tone. The rest of the poem is a masterpiece of guilelessness, comedy and concision. “I have eaten/ the plums/ that were in/ the icebox/ and which/ you were probably/ saving/ for breakfast/ Forgive me/ they were delicious/ so sweet/ and so cold.”

But even more than poems about plums, I love paintings of plums. The plums in this painting, by Anne Vallayer-Coster (1744-1818), have not come out of an icebox. But they do emerge from deep shadow, and they’re connected to the same sense of appetite and pleasure that radiates from Williams’s poem.

Vallayer-Coster was the daughter of a goldsmith who worked for the Gobelins tapestry factory in Paris. In 1770, the year after she painted this, she was unanimously accepted as a member of France’s Royal Academy. Ten years later, she was given the title of “Painter to the Queen” by Marie Antoinette (who also personally signed, as witness, the contract of Vallayer-Coster’s marriage to Jean-Pierre Coster, a wealthy lawyer and member of parliament).

Denis Diderot, the philosopher and art critic, also was a big admirer. “No one of the French school can rival the strength of [Vallayer-Coster’s] colors,” he wrote in 1771, “nor her uncomplicated surface finish.”

To see what Diderot meant by “uncomplicated surface finish,” home in on the plums in this painting, which is on view at the Cleveland Museum of Art. They could not look more plummy. Setting them against the deep but muted greens of the leaves and moss that protect them, Vallayer-Coster painted the late-summer stone fruits with rich reds before laying down patches of dark purple and cloudy mauve.

The brushstrokes are clearly visible. They move in apparently random directions, often leaving visible traces of the brush’s hairs. There is only one bold white highlight. Vallayer-Coster also uses a touch of yellow in the center of the uppermost plum to accentuate the intensity of that fruit’s red.

Vallayer-Coster is often compared to Jean Baptiste Siméon Chardin, the greatest still-life painter of the 18th century. There is a similar mellowness and sobriety in both artists’ work. But Vallayer-Coster’s paint handling is so relaxed and fresh, so open to accidental effects, that it anticipates the loose handling of Manet’s still lifes a century later.

The painting is just under two square feet. Its other features are telling. Vallayer-Coster could have added expensive crystal, pewter or porcelain. Instead she gives us a simple glass of water. I have several just like it in my cupboard. She creates an illusion of volume with just a couple of nonchalant highlights. Smears of color suggest the reflections of the plums and the cakes.

Those cakes, cradled in paper crisped by the oven, are crumbly, buttery, blond. I can almost smell them. It’s all just so.

Life is good when there is plenty, yes. (No one wants to go to the icebox and find all the plums gone.) But for some reason, it is even better when it is simple, when it is fresh. Vallayer-Coster’s painting shows us what that might look like.