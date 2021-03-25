Pick the best fictional detective

In the beginning, there was C. Auguste Dupin. When Edgar Allan Poe first unleashed the amateur detective on a crime scene in 1841’s “The Murders in the Rue Morgue,” the author cracked the case of what book lovers want most to read. In the years since, fictional detectives have multiplied, and readers have done their best to keep pace. But which of these sleuths is the greatest? That’s the mystery we’re here to solve.

In our bookish version of March Madness, you’ll find a bracket with 32 possibilities, selected with the help of our Book Club newsletter readers and our frequent contributors. The characters are broken into four categories: classic sleuths (who have been at it for 50-plus years), modern masters (the leads in at least 15 novels), international gumshoes, working across the pond and beyond, and game changers or newcomers who have given new life to the genre.

Make your selections, and we’ll award one point to each first-round pick, two for second-round picks and so on, all the way up to your winner, who will receive five points. After you’ve completed your bracket, you can see how other readers voted. We’ll announce the tournament winner in the Book Club newsletter on April 2, and we’ll update this page on April 5 with the final results.

As an astute detective once said, the game is afoot.