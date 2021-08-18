Discussion of news topics with a point of view, including narratives by individuals regarding their own experiences

Perspective close Discussion of news topics with a point of view, including narratives by individuals regarding their own experiences

“Friend! Shall we play a little game?”

“Here, handsome, sit closer.”

“Sir, let me top up your glass.”

If you’re in the business of conning people, you have to do more than just look the part. You also have to get your timing right. In “The Cheat With the Ace of Clubs,” Georges de La Tour’s 17th-century masterpiece at the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth, a hush has descended. It’s as if the assistant director has called “Action!” during the shooting of a scene in a Martin Scorsese film — a complicated group scene with intricate moving parts. Everything’s in sync. The coordination — from the timing of the circular tracking shot and the shifting lighting to the actors’ every sideways glance and subtle hand gesture — is almost sublime.

The game is likely primero — a bluffing game similar to poker. Our victim here is the plump-faced, narrow-eyed and sumptuously dressed young man at right. You can tell he’s pleased with his hand because he has staked a tidy sum on it.

La Tour was a masterful colorist. The gold and silver coins the young man has placed on the table rhyme with the silver and metal brocade of his doublet and the slashed velvet sleeves of the gold dress of the woman beside him. She is a courtesan — you can tell from her tight bodice, revealing neckline and elaborately jeweled and feathered hat.

And, yes, she’s in on the ruse. In fact, they all are. And from the flashing interplay of their sidelong glances, we know, as they do, that this is the moment of truth.

Or when truth is traduced. How I’d love to look at this painting in the company of a great cardsharp like the late Ricky Jay. It’s so subtle, yet at the same time so theatrical and, in a way, so terrifying.

Even though he’s a fop, we instinctively identify with the victim. Being duped is a nightmare. And we know exactly what’s going to happen: As the serving girl creates a distraction with the wine glass, the man at left will trump the young poseur with the ace of clubs concealed at his back.

But La Tour’s genius is such that he compromises our pity by bringing us in on the con. The cheat with the ace of clubs tilts his head in our direction as he shows us his hand. And in an instant, we are transformed into accomplices.

In material terms, the tricksters are not in the young man’s class. The clothes say everything. The serving girl wears the embroidered dress and the turban-like headdress of a gypsy. The man wears the plain leather jerkin of a soldier or freelance “adventurer.”

There’s no doubt that the victim’s “innocence” has something putrid about it. He is like the figure of Mr. Jones, addressed as “you” in Bob Dylan’s “Ballad of a Thin Man”: “You raise up your head and you ask, ‘Is this where it is?’/ And somebody points to you and says, ‘It’s his’/ And you say, ‘What’s mine?’ and somebody else says, ‘Well, what is?’/ And you say, ‘Oh my God, am I here all alone?’”

La Tour could be very poetic when painting solitude. He is often associated with candlelight and serenity. His delicate chiaroscuro, his ability to combine stable, rounded forms with breathtaking detail, and his color harmonies, which here melt in the eye like spoonfuls of berry and citrus sorbet on the tongue, are nothing short of astonishing. This painting is renowned around the world. (Another autograph version with slight variations — an ace of diamonds instead of a club! — is held by the Louvre.)

The amazing thing about La Tour, who lived and worked in Lorraine, far from Paris, is that he was entirely forgotten after his death. He was rediscovered only in the 20th century. Although his forms are more Platonic and his realism less gritty, he was obviously influenced by Caravaggio. So it’s wonderful that the Kimbell also owns an early Caravaggio — “The Cardsharps” — showing a similar scene of deception.

Both were variations on the biblical story of the Prodigal Son, and these two artists were by no means the only artists to paint cardsharp scenes. But the dialogue between them is richly satisfying. Just like the dialogue between this band of merry hustlers.