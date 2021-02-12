What floor?

When was the last time any of us entered an elevator and didn’t head for the corners, like toddlers in time out? Right now, keeping your air to yourself is the decent thing to do. But movies and television can transport us to a dimension where these confined spaces aren’t a health hazard — they embody possibility.

On screen, an elevator can force people to get close or, when the doors open, to separate suddenly. There’s the promise of privacy, but it comes with a countdown. Moving between floors, the characters’ journey seems both improbable and inevitable.

These scenes border on feeling contrived. But if everything clicks — script, actors, direction, edit — the audience is kept just barely aware of the narrative gears. Plot mechanics feel weightless, like magic. We surrender to the pleasure of coincidence.

Romance has two preconditions: timing and proximity. A great elevator scene works by leveraging both. These are some of our favorite intimate encounters set in these close quarters.

The Apartment (1960)

C.C. Baxter (Jack Lemmon) has been displaced from his life. See, his bosses keep borrowing his bachelor pad for their affairs, and he lets them, hoping to get promoted up a few floors. So it’s only fair that, in the office, he sometimes steals his own moment of human connection by chatting up Fran Kubelik (Shirley MacLaine), the elevator operator.

“The characters you meet!” she complains on the afternoon he’s summoned up to the boss’s office. “Something happens to men in elevators. It’s the change of altitude. The blood rushes to their head or something.” He responds by asking her to lunch. The doors open — time for his interview! — so he doesn’t notice her non-answer of a smile. He smooths out his suit, and stammers, “How do I look?” She steps out onto the floor, and in a little gesture of domestic intimacy, takes the flower from her lapel and pins it to him.

Only later do you notice that the desperation beneath their pep. These are two lonely people who keep making the same bad deals (with middle managers, with men), measuring their lives in trade-offs that make them feel cheap. But this scene, with its lilting sense of possibility, helps you forget how sad “The Apartment” ultimately is. You could live on this, the movie seems to say: a little stolen sweetness every day.

The Good Wife (Season 2, Episode 23, 2011)

After 46 episodes and a crucial lost voice mail, two lawyers who have been repressing their mutual attraction wind up at a hotel bar. One asks: “What if we were suddenly to have good timing, just for an hour? What would that look like?” So Will (Josh Charles) and Alicia (Julianna Margulies), flush from a courtroom victory, finally do the imprudent thing: They try to find out.

It’s not sexy — not at first. The hotel’s booked up, with only the $7,800 presidential suite available. They’re willing to pay, but then the elevator’s completely full. They get on the next one, and some kid has pushed every single button on her way out. They smile. They’re adults, and after all, they’ve waited this long. But every time the doors open, it saps their momentum. It offers another chance to rethink, to sober up, to bail. “Maybe . . . ” she ventures. He takes her hand. Their lips meet, and they push past the point of deniability.

Drive (2011)

The unnamed Driver (Ryan Gosling) and the neighbor with whom he’s in love, Irene (Carey Mulligan), enter their building’s elevator. A stranger, seeming a little embarrassed to interrupt, stands there in a crumpled tan suit. The Driver catches sight of a gun in the stranger’s pocket. He reaches behind him, moving Irene to the far corner of the space, carving out an even more private one. He pulls her in, and when they kiss, the slow motion and the watery soundtrack make it feel as if they’ve ducked beneath the surface of reality.

The resurfacing is awful. The Driver twists, slamming the hit man’s head against one wall, then another.

By the time the fight finishes, Irene has backed out of the elevator, staring. Technically, there’s a fair amount of one-last-job action noir left after the doors close — but it’s pretty forgettable, pure coda, after that meeting and separation.

Working Girl (1988)

This scene starts with someone not getting on board when he’s supposed to.

Outside the elevator, there’s Tess (Melanie Griffith), a big-haired, whisper-voiced secretary. Inside stands her boss, M&A-executive Katherine (Sigourney Weaver), in her assertive red blazer, impatient to broker a business deal based on an idea she stole from Tess. Forced to decide between the two women — which one is the more appealing girlfriend, the better colleague? — Jack (Harrison Ford) stands strong and chooses the right one. More than that: He persuades the media boss (Philip Bosco) to leave Katherine behind and jump out just as the doors close, and gives Tess the space to make her pitch. Then he says the most romantic possible words both in Reagan-era Hollywood and for today’s Girlboss striver: “Hear the lady out, sir. There’s another elevator.”

New Girl (Season 7, Episode 8, 2018)

It gets old after a while — the will-they-won’t-they pendulum swing that keeps these network sitcoms running. The two best friends are never available or interested or paying attention at the same time. “New Girl” almost didn’t get the chance to properly end its central romantic arc: Network executives were going to cancel the show after Season 6, until but creator Liz Meriwether persuaded them to give her a few more episodes.

The series finale forces you to watch Nick (Jake Johnson) and Jess (Zooey Deschanel) reenact, in miniature, their six-year inability to get on the same level. He’s up in the loft; she’s locked outside. They furiously press the call buttons on their respective floors. She practically falls up the stairs to get to him; he catches a ride down. Seeing each other through the window, they splutter, “Stay right there!” When they finally meet up in the elevator, they look like they can’t believe it themselves, and you feel almost stupid with relief.

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

A stuck elevator triggers a different revelation in this movie, which is dated not so much by AOL CD-ROMs than by its almost adorable belief that Barnes & Noble is capitalism’s apex predator.

Tom Hanks — his character has a name, but to find him likable, you have to register him as Tom Hanks — gets trapped with his girlfriend Patricia (Parker Posey), the doorman and a neighbor with a purse-size dog. The purgatory forces him to see what’s worst in both Patricia and himself. Slumped on the floor, the group exchanges confessions about what they’ll do if they “ever get out of here.” (Sound familiar?) “I’m going to get my eyes lasered,” she offers, glibly, then cuts off Tom Hanks when he’s about to speak: “Where are my Tic Tacs?” she shrieks.

Looking at her, aghast, he stares down the prospect of a lifetime of this — of never revealing his earnest inner self. We never see her again. You don’t last long in this genre if you’re not game.

Yi Yi (2000)

NJ (Nien-Jen Wu), a middle-aged father, is waiting to return upstairs to a family banquet. The elevator doors open, delivering Sherry (Su-Yun Ko), his high school sweetheart: “Is it really you?” What happens after that awkward, wistful reintroduction is even more remarkable: After they part, she doubles back, heels clicking, to yell at him for abandoning her all those years ago. The bell dings, and out bursts another old classmate, jovial, puncturing the moment. NJ barely says a word.

The star of the scene isn’t one of its principals, but NJ’s eight-year-old son, Yang Yang (Jonathan Chang). It’s impossible to take your eyes off him, the movement of his buzz-cut head. It swivels, following the action, but only loosely. He shuffles his feet, plays with a Happy Meal toy. He doesn’t say anything, and the camera doesn’t catch his expression. The mystery of his perspective acts as a counterpoint to the melodrama, and makes the coincidence feels lived-in.

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 1, Episode 2, 2005)

“Grey’s Anatomy,” that old warhorse, deploys elevators with no restraint across its 17 seasons, shoving the characters together and forcing them into the conversations they’re dying to have. In the second episode, doctors Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) get in the elevator for their first private chat (and make-out session) after their one-night stand. We don’t know these characters. They don’t know each other. He still has a rakish edge. She does that thing that we’ll learn is a tic of creator Shonda Rhimes, where a character can’t say something once unless she says it three times: “Look, I’m drawing a line. A line is drawn. There is a big . . . line.” He keeps almost, not quite, stepping on her sentences. Testing her balance.

So, so many more scenes will go down in elevators: a marriage proposal, a divorce or two, open-heart surgery, scads of awkward run-ins. This one sets creates the template.

Who knew these were the ideal conditions for bravery? One person up front, the other standing just behind and to the side, eyes straight ahead. Until one turns.