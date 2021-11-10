Élisabeth Vigée Le Brun, widely regarded as the most accomplished female painter of the 18th century, painted this gorgeous portrait of Madame du Barry in 1782. That was the year in which Madame du Barry, who had been the favorite mistress of French King Louis XV, struck up an amorous relationship with the Duke of Brissac, a military commander prominent among the courtiers at Versailles.

Ten years after this portrait, Madame du Barry opened a window of her chateau outside Paris to investigate the source of loud shouting. A small rabble was outside. One of the people below tossed something heavy through the window. Wrapped in a white cloth stained with blood, it rolled across the floor of her salon. When Madame du Barry opened it, she saw her lover’s severed head.

The portrait, in the collection of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, is one of several that Vigée Le Brun painted of Madame du Barry. Its freshness is typical of the artist. The handling of the lace around her collar and sleeves, her powdered hair, the gray feathers sprouting from her crown and the satin dress itself, all in close tones of silvery white set off by the blue-gray sky, is consummate. The local color, too, is charming. The neutral dress sets off the sitter’s pink sash and flowers, her rouged cheeks, the yellow festoon on the stone wall and the wreath of parti-colored flowers in her hand.

Madame du Barry was presented at court as the king’s favorite in 1769, five years after the death of her predecessor, Madame de Pompadour. Her arrival caused a tremendous scandal. The king was in his late 50s. Madame du Barry was 25. Royal mistresses had always been selected from nobility or, at least, as in the case of Madame de Pompadour, from serious money.

Born Jeanne Bécu, Madame du Barry was the daughter of a seamstress and a friar who were not married. In 1763, she became the mistress of Jean-Baptiste du Barry, a procurer who ran a casino and who set her up as a courtesan, or high-class prostitute. Hoping to use her to gain influence at court, du Barry arranged for Jeanne to marry his brother, created a fake birth certificate establishing noble lineage and lowering her age by three years, and introduced her to the king, who was instantly smitten.

The Duke of Brissac met Madame du Barry soon after she had been installed at court, in quarters very close to his. He became so devoted to her that his own marriage was plunged into crisis. The whole court, in fact, was torn between loyalty to the king and outrage over the favored status of a prostitute.

When the Louis XV died of smallpox in 1774, his grandson succeeded him on the throne. At the insistence of Louis XVI’s wife, Marie Antoinette, Madame du Barry was banished to a convent. The queen explained that “the King has limited himself to sending the creature” — she meant Jeanne — “to a convent, and chasing from the court everything tarred with the name of scandal.”

Madame du Barry endured her disgrace “with dignity and courage,” according to historian Benedetta Craveri. After a year, she was allowed to return to something like her old life on the condition that she stay 10 leagues from Paris and Versailles. She soon established herself at Louveciennes, in a building the former king had put at her disposal early in their relationship. There she was free to indulge her love of beautiful paintings, statues, porcelain, furniture, clothes and other precious objects.

She and the Duke of Brissac were lovers by 1782. Her character was so congenial, her behavior so irreproachably kind and sweet, that her former critics soon yielded and even apologized.

The fact that Vigée Le Brun painted Madame du Barry several times suggests how much the former courtesan’s reputation had changed, because Vigée Le Brun was the official painter of Marie Antoinette, Madame du Barry’s former nemesis. More modest than the styles of portraiture prevailing in previous decades, Vigée Le Brun’s portrayals charmingly convey what Craveri calls Madame du Barry’s “basic goodness,” and no doubt helped to seal her reinstatement.

Of course, all this intrigue, all these fine feelings were about to be overwhelmed by history. In 1793, a year after her lover had been killed and dismembered, Madame du Barry was herself decapitated by guillotine during the Terror. She was buried in the same cemetery as Marie Antoinette.