If you think things ended badly for George W. Bush in 2008, consider the final days of the Chinese Emperor Huizong (1082-1134). With his empire mired in massive corruption and verging on bankruptcy, and his military weakened by neglect, the capital was invaded and the empire cut in half. Then the emperor was kidnapped and imprisoned. He died in disgrace nine years later, just before his 53rd birthday.

Dramatic as all this is, it’s not why I get excited thinking about Huizong — or why I think . Bush would, too. It’s that Huizong, besides being at the helm of what was then the wealthiest and most populous nation on Earth, was also a painter.

Unlike Bush, he didn’t wait until after his term in office to take up painting. He was enthralled by the arts from the outset. As the 11th son of the Emperor Shenzong, he had never expected to take on the mantle of leadership. So he spent his youth indulging his love of literature, the arts and Daoism. When the almost unthinkable happened and he ascended to the throne at age 18 — becoming the eighth ruler of the illustrious Song dynasty — he was hopelessly underprepared.

If Huizong had set aside his love of painting at this point, he might never have returned to it, which would have been a shame. And yet it’s also true that had he been a bit less caught up in art and more attentive to his role as head of state, the Song Dynasty might not collapsed quite so spectacularly.

This work, widely recognized as one of the great masterpieces of Chinese painting, is attributed to Huizong. When it came into the collection of Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts in 1912, it was given the title “Court Ladies Preparing Newly Woven Silk,” but in Chinese it has always been known as “Picture of Pounding Silk,” which has rather different connotations.

It depicts a scene from an annual spring ceremony, when the empress would lead other ladies at court in activities relating to silk production. Here, the group on the right beats the raw silk thread with long wooden pestles. In the middle, a lady (they are all gorgeously coifed and sumptuously attired) spins the silk thread while her companion sews. And the ensemble at left, which includes two young girls, performs the final task: ironing the stretched cloth.

Just as spring is commonly associated in Chinese culture with sex, “spring palace paintings” is a term for erotic art. “Pounding silk,” meanwhile, was a common euphemism for sexual intercourse in that era’s erotic poetry.

Knowing this definitely adds a layer of fun to the painting, but an artwork this refined and sophisticated shouldn’t, perhaps, be reduced to a sniggering sex gag. Enjoy, too, therefore, the work’s fresh mineral colors, its gorgeous and delicate naturalism, and the privileged insight it affords into court life.

“Court Ladies” was stolen when the emperor was deposed and kidnapped. But if Huizong’s political legacy was fairly unequivocally disastrous, his cultural one was very impressive. Before his empire slipped from his grip, he had established a renowned painting academy at court, built an enormous collection that soon became canonical and codified the criteria for classical Chinese painting.

Those criteria emphasized naturalism (you can imagine the scene here appealing to someone like Edgar Degas), mastery of the art of the past and poetry. In fact, Huizong (or one of his court artists) was the first to physically combine painting, poetry and calligraphy — the so-called Three Perfections — in a single work. Without that innovation alone, it is pretty hard to imagine the past 900 years of Chinese painting.