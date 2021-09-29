Ten years before painting this image of a child and her nanny, on view at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, Eva Gonzalès was a rival of Berthe Morisot for the attentions of Édouard Manet. Letters suggest they were competing, in part, for Manet’s affections (though married, Manet was flirtatious and charming). But it was even more, I think, a competition for self-confidence — something that both women, as they struggled to find their voice in Paris’s male-dominated art world, sensed Manet might play a role in.

And so he did. Morisot grew especially close to Manet, posing for a series of his paintings and etchings during the very period (1869-1874) that saw her come into her own as an artist. She went on to exhibit in all but one of the eight Impressionist exhibitions. Gonzalès, meanwhile — the daughter of a musician and a writer — became Manet’s unofficial student in 1869.

When Gonzalès painted “Nanny and Child,” around 1877-1878, it seems she was still under his spell. I say that not because the work is lacking in confidence or conviction — it has both in spades — but because it feels like a deliberate response to Manet’s “The Railway,” 1873.

"The Railway" by Edouard Manet. (National Gallery of Art, Washington/National Gallery of Art, Washington)

Both paintings are double portraits. Each depicts a nanny looking out at the viewer and a child facing away. Manet showed the child looking through the bars of an iron railing beside a railway near his studio in Paris. He allowed us to glimpse just the edge of her face, or what the French call the profil perdu (lost profile). When critics saw “The Railway” at the annual Paris Salon, they leaped on the apparent perversity of a double portrait in which one person is present and engaged while the other is turned away, or absent.

In “Nanny and Child,” Gonzalès used a similar format — the “present” nanny, the “absent” child” — but ramped up the oddity critics had perceived in “The Railway.”

By this time, Gonzalès had developed a loose, sensuous touch very much in the mold of Manet. Like him, she had a flair for dramatic contrasts of light and shade, and a love of black accents. Here, the nanny sits at the center of a lushly painted park landscape.

What’s distracting, in the first place, is that we can’t see what the nanny is sitting on. Her pale pink dress (the same hue as the dress in Manet’s “Young Lady in 1866”) conceals what would presumably be the legs of a chair. Only a dab of blond paint by her right elbow hints at what might be the chair’s arm. The effect of this absence of a visible support is disconcerting, as if she were crumpled sideways and almost floating.

Why, moreover, would a chair be placed exactly there, directly behind an open gate of an ivy-covered fence that we — or the painter — are on the other side of? It’s a peculiar, in-between place to situate a portrait.

Then there is the child. She is closer to us than the nanny is, which makes her seem more important. But why, given that we can’t see her face? What is she holding in her hand? A piece of cloth? Some ivy? A letter?

I can’t think of obvious answers. But it does seem odd to paint a double portrait in which one person is staring straight at you while the other is not only turned away, but also in a totally different head space. To National Gallery curator Mary Morton, whom I asked about “Nanny and Child,” the very things that are puzzling about the painting suggest that Gonzalès was adopting Manet’s pictorial strategies; that, like him, she was deliberately cultivating ambivalence, creating doubt about how to read her pictures.

The cruel choices facing talented young women in 19th-century France took a particularly cruel turn in Gonzalès’s case. In 1883, she died after an embolism, very soon after giving birth to a son. She was just 34.

A week earlier, Manet himself had died, from advanced syphilis. Gonzalès’s husband later married her sister, Jeanne, just as Morisot had married Manet’s brother, Eugéne. Strange, the way death, art and family can get mixed up. It may be that people grab at whatever strategies are available as they try to hang on to life and to love.