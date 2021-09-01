Discussion of news topics with a point of view, including narratives by individuals regarding their own experiences

Francis Criss painted “Alma Sewing,” a painting at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, in 1935, when unemployment in America hovered around 20 percent. It’s a painting about gainful employment, but joblessness — his own and Alma’s — was evidently on Criss’s mind.

The first mechanical sewing machine had been patented in France a hundred years earlier — around the same time photography was invented. Just as the camera plunged painters into a state of permanent existential crisis, the sewing machine provoked bitter pushback.

Its inventor, Barthélemy Thimonnier, was twice attacked by mobs of tailors worried about losing their jobs; he died in a poorhouse. Walter Hunt, the American inventor who came up with the next workable sewing machine, abandoned his design when he grasped a horrible inevitability: his invention would put thousands of tailors and seamstresses out of work.

You can’t stop progress, though. A hundred years later, cameras and sewing machines were both ubiquitous, and the world had duly adjusted.

Criss (1901-1973) was born in England into a Jewish family who moved to Philadelphia when he was 4. He picked up art as a hobby while convalescing in the hospital from a bout of polio. In 1925, he moved to New York, where he helped develop a style known as “precisionism” — an idiom that sought to match the impersonal realities of the Machine Age. The precisionists depicted real things (trains, silos, factories, machines and skyscrapers) in a flat, abstracted style that, like a camera lens, was as neutral as possible.

Precisionist pictures were almost always devoid of human beings. But Criss was capable, as this picture shows, of painting in a more intimate vein. In 1934, two years after making a splash at the Whitney Annual, he won his second traveling scholarship: this time, to study fresco painting in Italy. The Depression was biting hard, and in Europe, fascism was ascendant. Criss looked hard at Renaissance painting but also at the haunted, dreamlike cityscapes of Giorgio de Chirico, and under de Chirico’s spell, he painted an Italian cityscape titled “Fascism.”

After his return to America, he painted Alma at her sewing machine — his finest work.

At first glance, the painting is a study in composure. Both the large mannequin at left and Alma’s beautiful face are presented in perfect profile. The sense of order reinforced by the balanced orchestration of color (wine red for her dress and the cloth draped over the mannequin; brown for her face, the lamp cover and the table; blue for the hanging curtain and the sky reflected in the heat lamp). Alma’s worktable and the sewing machine recede at an angle that rhymes with the descending right leg of the paper mannequin pinned to the wall.

But in any genuinely engaging work of art, “chaos” — as the pianist Alfred Brendel has said — “must shimmer through the veil of order.” “Alma Sewing” is in fact full of a weird unruliness: messily heaped fabrics, dangling ribbon, snaking electrical cords, cast-aside scissors. Alma, with her large, capable hands, exudes professional capability, but the human forms around her are disquieting: a headless mannequin in dark silhouette; a small, disjointed paper mannequin doing the cancan; and, in the seamstress’s overhead lamp, a minute reflection of Criss himself.

This image-within-an-image calls to mind Parmigianino’s 16th century masterpiece, “Self-Portrait in a Convex Mirror” — a virtuosic affirmation of the prestige of art making. But when you zoom in close, the rendering is not actually distorted as the laws of optics dictate. What’s more, Criss appears to be sketching rather than painting, so he can’t be showing himself in the act of creating the image we are seeing.

The whole thing is a conundrum. It’s as if Criss wanted to demonstrate that its underlying premise — that there is dignity, financial security and even the promise of social harmony in skilled work — was turning wobbly, disjointed and surreal under outside duress.

Over the next few years, Criss struggled to make ends meet. He received some income making murals for the Works Progress Administration, a part of the New Deal that included a project aimed at keeping artists at work. But after the war, he switched to commercial work. He created covers for Fortune and Time magazines and worked for Coca-Cola. His art world career was consequently derailed. And that is why, although you’ve heard of sewing machines and Time magazine and Coca-Cola, you’ve likely never heard of Francis Criss.