It’s official: Kimye is no more

Arts & Entertainment
Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye West, her representative confirmed Friday. The couple, who share four children, married in 2014 after they began dating two years prior.
Remind me how Kim and Kanye met?
They met through Brandy in 2003, when Kardashian was working as the singer’s assistant.
When did they fall in love?
In his song “Cold,” released in 2012, West reveals that he is in love with Kardashian, rapping: “And I’ll admit, I had fell in love with Kim/Around the same time she had fell in love with hiiiim.” The “him” refers to Kardashian’s second husband, Kris Humphries. Kardashian filed for divorce from Humphries after 72 days.
When did they officially start dating?
Rolling Stone reported in 2012 that Kardashian confirmed she was West’s girlfriend in a tweet that summer.
Marriage or carriage first?
Kardashian shows off her baby bump at the 2013 Met Gala. On June 15, their daughter North West is born. On June 18, West releases the “Yeezus” album, which he says is heavily inspired by Kardashian.
In October 2013, West rents out AT&T Park in San Francisco and proposes to Kardashian with a 13-carat ring, a 50-piece orchestra and a personalized message on the score board that reads: “PLEEEASE MARRY MEEE.”
On May 24 of the following year, they marry in Florence. Days later, Kardashian shares the news in an Instagram post, as well as her new name: Kim Kardashian West. Their first son, Saint, is born in 2015.
Were there bumps in the road?
In October 2016, Kardashian is robbed at gunpoint in Paris; her engagement ring from West is stolen. A month later, West is hospitalized in the psychiatric hold unit in Los Angeles after concerns are raised about his behavior at multiple stops on his “Saint Pablo” tour. Kardashian leaves Paris to be with West.
Did they have more kids?
Daughter Chicago is born in 2018 through a gestational carrier after Kardashian documents various medical issues surrounding her attempts to get pregnant again. Son Psalm is born in 2019, also via a carrier. Kardashian announces the news on Twitter, writing, “He’s here and he’s perfect!'“
Did they celebrate any big anniversaries?
They renew their wedding vows in October 2019 after five years of marriage, as Kardashian says, “You are my husband. You are my best friend. My biggest believer and my one true love.”
What happened in 2020?
West announces on the Fourth of July that he intends to run for president, displaying erratic behavior at a campaign rally later that month and soon afterward on Twitter. He says Kardashian has been trying to get him medical attention and that he intends to divorce her.
Kardashian releases a statement about his struggle with mental health that reads, in part, that West “is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother … has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder.”
So is this the end?
Rumors of Kardashian, 40, and West, 43, splitting up circulate even more in the early weeks of 2021.
On Feb. 19, Kardashian makes it official and files for divorce.