It’s official: Kimye is no more

When did they fall in love?

In his song “Cold,” released in 2012, West reveals that he is in love with Kardashian, rapping: “And I’ll admit, I had fell in love with Kim/Around the same time she had fell in love with hiiiim.” The “him” refers to Kardashian’s second husband, Kris Humphries. Kardashian filed for divorce from Humphries after 72 days.