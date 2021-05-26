Kano Sansetsu ( b. 1589) Old Plum , 1646 On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York

Kano Sansetsu (b. 1589). Old Plum, 1646. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. (The Harry G. C. Packard Collection of Asian Art; Purchase, Fletcher, Rogers, Harris Brisbane Dick, and Louis V. Bell Funds; Joseph Pulitzer Bequest; The Annenberg Fund Inc.)

The great Kano School, which dominated official Japanese painting for 350 years, was in its golden period in 1646, when Kano Sansetsu painted this fantastically gnarled and spiky old plum tree for the abbot’s quarters of Myoshinji, a Zen Buddhist temple in Kyoto. In 1880, the abbot’s quarters burned down, and only four of the hundreds of panels Sansetsu painted survived.

What’s great about the image in the first place — and perhaps also in the last — is the plum tree itself. It spreads across, but isn’t contained by, four sliding door panels, measuring 16 feet across. The ancient tree resembles the botanical embodiment of a sequence of moves in jujitsu, the Japanese art of self-defense .

In jujitsu, wrote the Japanese scholar Okakura Kakuzo, “one seeks to draw out and exhaust the enemy’s strength by non-resistance, vacuum, while conserving one’s own strength for victory in the final struggle.”

Who knows if this plum tree, which belongs to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, is ready to declare victory? But it has — in the face of continuously shifting resistance from the elements (as well as from human hands: it was cropped at the top and the sides after it was removed from the temple and installed in a private home) — absorbed so much pressure and changed the path of its growth so many times that it appears as much horizontal as vertical and has grown as far down as up.

Kano painters learned from Chinese models. On the reverse of these panels there used to be a depiction of the Chinese theme of the Eight Taoist Immortals. (Separated and remounted, that composition is now in the Minneapolis Institute of Arts.)

In both cultures, plum trees symbolized perseverance and hope, as well as beauty thriving in adverse circumstances. So there is meaning not only in the plum’s astonishing, gnarled trunk and riven branches — testaments to endurance — but in what we see upon closer inspection: the dozens of pink plum blossoms that garland the tree, which is festooned with fanning leaves.

Kano painters excelled at gold leaf, multi-panel paintings, well suited to the grand architecture of temples. The gold was applied in extremely thin squares of foil, an unforgiving method requiring years of training. Gold had been discovered in Japan in the 17th century, so the gold-and-ink style — something muted and ascetic combined with something resplendent — became characteristic of Kano art down the centuries, communicating both brute affluence and exquisite delicacy.

Taoism teaches the fundamental relativity of all things. Laozi, the reputed author of the Tao Te Ching, believed that the art of living — as Okakura wrote in “The Book of Tea” — “lies in a constant readjustment to our surroundings,” and that it involves trying to “find beauty in our world of woe and worry.”

A Japanese saying has it that “the rotting trunk of even the oldest plum trees will burst with new life in the first month of spring.” But, of course, life is not all spring. (In fact, the painter alludes to the continual passage of time by including a red-and-white azalea, which flowers in late spring, at the far left.) After the year we just had, it seems to me that the plum tree’s endurance through all the year — not just its flowering in spring — is this painting’s true subject.