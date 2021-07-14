Why is K-pop so popular?

Arts & EntertainmentWhy is K-pop so popular? The genre’s catchy songs, savvy use of social media and dedicated fans are a formula for global success.Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.By Marian Liu, Youjin Shin and Shelly Tan July 14, 2021sharecommentAbout this storySources: Spotify (Tell me, Sorry, Sorry), Twitter (@TPAIN, @britneyspears, @BTS_twt’s #København, @BTS_twt’s #HAPPYSUGADAY, @SVT_HashTag, @BP_VotingTeam, @BPinAmerica, @SMTOWNGLOBAL, @BTS_twt’s #BlackLivesMatter, @BTS_twt’s #StopAsianHate), Youtube (Gee, Gangnam Style, Butter, All-Time Top 24 Hour Music Debuts)Marian LiuFollowTwitterMarian Liu is an Operations Editor for The Washington Post. Youjin ShinFollowTwitterYoujin Shin works as graphics reporter at The Washington Post. Before joining The Post, she worked as multimedia editor at the Wall Street Journal and a research fellow at the MIT SENSEable city lab.Shelly TanFollowTwitterShelly Tan is a graphics reporter and illustrator specializing in pop culture. She designs and develops interactive graphics.