Recalling a pandemic year with poetry and machine learning art For National Poetry Month, five poets reflect on the seasons

2020 was a lost year. Anxiously watching the coronavirus spread across the globe, we missed sharing so much with others, including the four seasons with their shifts in color and temperature. Then there was hope: By the time spring arrived this year, the vaccine rollout was accelerating.

This summer, swimming pools might open and crowds might return to beaches. In autumn, children might play in leaves again, then gather for snowball fights in winter. By the spring of 2022, we just might be back to normal.

For National Poetry Month, we asked poet Mary Szybist — whose father died of covid on Feb 3, 2021 — to write about her new beginning this spring. Four other poets — Dorianne Laux, Ada Limón, Kazim Ali and Willie Perdomo — also shared hopeful works about the seasons we missed and the days we can look forward to.

The accompanying artwork is a series of images generated by combining the output of machine-learning models. We customized one model with a data set of scanned painted brush strokes and palette knife impressions inspired by the textures and colors from different seasons.

— Suzette Moyer

At the Vaccination Mary Szybist When the needle went into my arm I swear the light went cool— the shadows of the orange cones mazing the parking lot deepened—& the ghosts in my throat rushed closer to my blown-down heart. I was not going to die like my father, said the needle, stitching me to my life. I kept replaying it, the virus in him— my mind like the screen on which I watched its cruel slowness. In my rearview, a line of cars, longer than I could see. Here I am, I thought, becoming someone seeable again, someone safe for someone else to see again. I lifted my face toward the sun, closed my eyes until I could see the wavelets behind my eyelids begin to move again. I don’t know how to multiply that prayer. Summer Dorianne Laux That was the summer we tore the days in half: blue sky, black sand, gulls salvaging buds of meat from knifed open clams, their pearly oblong shells unhinged, littering the beach. It was the summer of fire rings, driftwood dragged into a circle, our faces appearing when the heart of the wood sizzled and burst, dusting our shoulders with sparks, our bodies receding into darkness, our voices tethered, rough. Summer of sleeping bags, hands delicate beneath damp clothes, first light on our sleeping faces, waking from a dream into a dream where we could see the days inside the days, feel the kisses inside the kiss. It’s the Season I Often Mistake Ada Limón Birds for leaves, and leaves for birds. The tawny yellow mulberry leaves are always goldfinches tumbling across the lawn like extreme elation. The last of the maroon crabapple ovates are song sparrows that tremble all at once. And today, just when I could not stand myself any longer, a group of field sparrows, that were actually field sparrows, flew up into the bare branches of the hackberry and I almost collapsed: leaves were reattaching themselves to the tree like a strong spell for reversal. What else did I expect? What good is accuracy amidst the perpetual scattering that unspools the world. California Winter Kazim Ali Under the slow interrogation of sun I surrender to nights that speak with their hands so there’s nothing to remember and we’re spent by morning — Mexican fan palm flutter against the sky unraveling and traveling back to sand spanned when the season unhands itself to landscape disbanding and then there’s only smoke and the birds at the wild shore all unlanding — In Spring, Again Willie Perdomo The first yawn of morning has its own grammar. Not knowing goose from eagle, oak from maple—blame my citified eyes—I swore I heard a red-tailed screech soar above a rooftop like an accomplice to an unknown god, preying on what might be called the secret of love. These days, faithful to my dream-keeping habits, I seek refuge in realms often romanced as forever, and on most nights, you can find me praying for something to believe in with both hands. Now, it’s true, the magnolias were whispering yes, you must believe. The coo of it all is that before the hawk appeared, they were gone. No note, no glass of water, just sunlight left to chill on the edge of a window sill. There are rules to this being reborn once a year, you know. I subscribe to amor—I do—but who would be there to confirm my heart at its hearing? This is how we start spring: packing our wool socks in winter bins and making meaning together. I once saw a man cut paper with his fist. This, I think, is the season for such miracles. It might as well be, you said.

About the poets Mary Szybist At the Vaccination Mary Szybist is most recently the author of “Incarnadine,” winner of the 2013 National Book Award for Poetry. She is the recipient of fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts, among others. She lives in Portland, Ore., where she teaches at Lewis & Clark College. Dorianne Laux Summer Dorianne Laux, from Raleigh, N.C., was a finalist for the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Poetry for her sixth collection of poems, “Only As the Day is Long: New and Selected Poems.” Other collections include “The Book of Men" and “Facts About the Moon.” Ada Limón It’s the Season I Often Mistake Ada Limón, a current Guggenheim fellow, is the author of five poetry collections, including “The Carrying.” Limón also wrote “Bright Dead Things,” a finalist for the 2015 National Book Award. She lives in Lexington, Ky. Kazim Ali California Winter Kazim Ali is a poet, novelist and professor who was born in the United Kingdom and has lived transnationally in the United States, Canada, India, France and the Middle East. His newest books are a volume of three long poems, entitled “The Voice of Sheila Chandra,” and a memoir of his Canadian childhood, “Northern Light.” Willie Perdomo In Spring, Again Willie Perdomo is the author of “Smoking Lovely: The Remix, The Crazy Bunch, The Essential Hits of Shorty Bon Bon” and “Where a Nickel Costs of Dime.” He is a Lucas Arts Literary Fellow, a faculty member at VONA/Voices of our Nation Writing Workshop, and teaches at Phillips Exeter Academy.