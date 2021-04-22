Recalling a pandemic year with poetry and machine learning art

2020 was a lost year. Anxiously watching the coronavirus spread across the globe, we missed sharing so much with others, including the four seasons with their shifts in color and temperature. Then there was hope: By the time spring arrived this year, the vaccine rollout was accelerating.
This summer, swimming pools might open and crowds might return to beaches. In autumn, children might play in leaves again, then gather for snowball fights in winter. By the spring of 2022, we just might be back to normal.
For National Poetry Month, we asked poet Mary Szybist — whose father died of covid on Feb 3, 2021 — to write about her new beginning this spring. Four other poets — Dorianne Laux, Ada Limón, Kazim Ali and Willie Perdomo — also shared hopeful works about the seasons we missed and the days we can look forward to.
The accompanying artwork is a series of images generated by combining the output of machine-learning models. We customized one model with a data set of scanned painted brush strokes and palette knife impressions inspired by the textures and colors from different seasons.
— Suzette Moyer
At the Vaccination
Mary Szybist
When the needle went into my arm I swear
the light went cool— the shadows
of the orange cones mazing the parking lot
deepened—& the ghosts in my throat rushed
closer to my blown-down heart.
I was not going to die like my father,
said the needle, stitching me to my life.
I kept replaying it, the virus in him—
my mind like the screen on which I watched
its cruel slowness.
In my rearview, a line of cars, longer than I could see.
Here I am, I thought, becoming someone
seeable again, someone safe for someone else
to see again. I lifted my face
toward the sun, closed my eyes until I could see
the wavelets behind my eyelids
begin to move again.
I don’t know how to multiply that prayer.
Summer
Dorianne Laux
That was the summer we tore the days
in half: blue sky, black sand, gulls
salvaging buds of meat from knifed open
clams, their pearly oblong shells
unhinged, littering the beach.
It was the summer of fire rings,
driftwood dragged into a circle,
our faces appearing when the heart of the wood
sizzled and burst, dusting our shoulders
with sparks, our bodies receding
into darkness, our voices
tethered, rough. Summer of
sleeping bags, hands delicate
beneath damp clothes, first light
on our sleeping faces, waking
from a dream into a dream where we
could see the days inside the days,
feel the kisses inside the kiss.
It’s the Season I Often Mistake
Ada Limón
Birds for leaves, and leaves for birds.
The tawny yellow mulberry leaves
are always goldfinches tumbling
across the lawn like extreme elation.
The last of the maroon crabapple
ovates are song sparrows that tremble
all at once. And today, just when I
could not stand myself any longer,
a group of field sparrows, that were
actually field sparrows, flew up into
the bare branches of the hackberry
and I almost collapsed: leaves were
reattaching themselves to the tree
like a strong spell for reversal. What
else did I expect? What good
is accuracy amidst the perpetual
scattering that unspools the world.
California Winter
Kazim Ali
Under the slow interrogation of sun
I surrender to nights that speak with their hands
so there’s nothing to remember and we’re spent
by morning —
Mexican fan palm flutter
against the sky unraveling and traveling
back to sand spanned when the season
unhands itself
to landscape disbanding
and then there’s only smoke and the birds
at the wild shore all unlanding —
In Spring, Again
Willie Perdomo
The first yawn of morning has its own grammar. Not knowing goose from eagle, oak
from maple—blame my citified eyes—I swore I heard a red-tailed screech soar above a
rooftop like an accomplice to an unknown god, preying on what might be called the
secret of love. These days, faithful to my dream-keeping habits, I seek refuge in realms
often romanced as forever, and on most nights, you can find me praying for something to
believe in with both hands. Now, it’s true, the magnolias were whispering yes, you must
believe. The coo of it all is that before the hawk appeared, they were gone. No note, no
glass of water, just sunlight left to chill on the edge of a window sill. There are rules to
this being reborn once a year, you know. I subscribe to amor—I do—but who would be
there to confirm my heart at its hearing? This is how we start spring: packing our wool
socks in winter bins and making meaning together. I once saw a man cut paper with his
fist. This, I think, is the season for such miracles. It might as well be, you said.
About the poets
Mary Szybist
At the Vaccination
Mary Szybist is most recently the author of “Incarnadine,” winner of the 2013 National Book Award for Poetry. She is the recipient of fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts, among others. She lives in Portland, Ore., where she teaches at Lewis & Clark College.
Dorianne Laux
Summer
Dorianne Laux, from Raleigh, N.C., was a finalist for the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Poetry for her sixth collection of poems, “Only As the Day is Long: New and Selected Poems.” Other collections include “The Book of Men" and “Facts About the Moon.”
Ada Limón
It’s the Season I Often Mistake
Ada Limón, a current Guggenheim fellow, is the author of five poetry collections, including “The Carrying.” Limón also wrote “Bright Dead Things,” a finalist for the 2015 National Book Award. She lives in Lexington, Ky.
Kazim Ali
California Winter
Kazim Ali is a poet, novelist and professor who was born in the United Kingdom and has lived transnationally in the United States, Canada, India, France and the Middle East. His newest books are a volume of three long poems, entitled “The Voice of Sheila Chandra,” and a memoir of his Canadian childhood, “Northern Light.”
Willie Perdomo
In Spring, Again
Willie Perdomo is the author of “Smoking Lovely: The Remix, The Crazy Bunch, The Essential Hits of Shorty Bon Bon” and “Where a Nickel Costs of Dime.” He is a Lucas Arts Literary Fellow, a faculty member at VONA/Voices of our Nation Writing Workshop, and teaches at Phillips Exeter Academy.
About the Artwork
The Lede Lab created the artwork using machine learning models and hand-painted brush strokes on canvas. We used an existing open-source machine learning model, AttnGAN, on RunwayML, to respond to each poem, line by line, to create generative art. We then customized our own machine learning model, using brush strokes and palette knife textures painted by Shikha Subramaniam, with NVIDIA StyleGAN2 as a base model. We combined these two outputs to create the series of abstract videos you see above.