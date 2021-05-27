A Lonely Man

By Chris Power, Farrar, Straus and Giroux

FICTION | Power’s debut, like the best noir fiction, manages to be both suspenseful and cosmically destabilizing. Nothing and no one are what they first appear to be. The plot bears more than a passing resemblance to the classic film “The Third Man,” diving into the story of a struggling novelist who finds his way out of writer’s block by taking inspiration from a ghostwriter who’s convinced that Russian assassins are after him.