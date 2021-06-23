Vittore Carpaccio ( b. 1465) Hunting on the Lagoon , c. 1490–1495 On view at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles

Vittore Carpaccio (b. 1465). Hunting on the Lagoon, c. 1490–1495. On view at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles. (The J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles)

Some paintings are whodunits. Think of the recently rediscovered, $450 million “Salvator Mundi,” purportedly by Leonardo da Vinci. In other cases — such as the Venetian painter Vittore Carpaccio’s “Hunting on the Lagoon” at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles — we know who done it; it’s the picture’s subject that remains elusive.

Painted in oils on wooden panel between 1490 and 1495, Carpaccio’s picture shows seven shallow-bottomed boats, randomly dispersed, on a glassy lagoon, presumably somewhere around Venice. Each has a crew of one hunter and a posse of oarsmen and steersmen (two of the latter are Black). All are rather elaborately dressed, suggesting a high-end leisure activity.

The title would seem to give us all we need: Men are hunting birds on a lagoon. But look closer, and things begin to get odd.

The prevailing theory is that the men are hunting cormorants — not with arrows, but with terra-cotta pellets, to avoid damaging the birds’ plumage, which was highly valued. If you zoom right in, you can actually see a small pellet about to hit the bird in the foreground.

But if the cormorants are being hunted, what explains the presence on each boat of an unperturbed bird perched on the gunwale? One possibility is that these are not actual birds but decoys. But then, what’s going on in the background, where there is an open-air pen with more cormorant-like birds?

One possibility, floated by the late art historian Elfriede Knauer, is that the men are not, in fact, hunting cormorants but instead using them to hunt for fish. That practice originally came from Asia, and the technique, Philip McCouat writes in a useful essay in the Journal of Art in Society, “involves catching (or breeding) the cormorants, taming them and then training them to catch fish and return them to their masters.”

There are problems with this theory — why, most obviously, are the hunters firing pellets at the birds? — and with various other theories (for instance, that the birds being hunted are not cormorants but great crested grebes).

But equally fascinating is the mystery of the picture’s construction. There’s something strange about its perspective scheme: The vanishing point seems to be off to the left.

It turns out that this panel used to be part of a larger image extending downward and to the left. We don’t know what the left panel depicted, but the panel immediately below the hunters was discovered not long ago to be a famous painting now in Venice’s Correr Museum. Hailed by the great critic John Ruskin (“I know no other picture in the world which can be compared with it”), the Carpaccio painting at the Correr shows two bored-looking women sitting on a balcony in the company of a boy and several species of birds. One of the women is toying with two dogs.

United with the hunters in their shallow-bottomed boats, it makes for a provocative and audacious composition: a passive (to the point of ennui) feminine sphere in the foreground, active men in the background.

Just to add to the fun, the reverse side of the Getty panel is painted with a trompe l’oeil letter rack — an early example of a genre that later became extremely popular in France and the United States. The combined panels were probably used as a window shutter or a door to a cabinet, creating the charming illusion that the viewer was looking out onto the lagoon.

My ideal house would have, in separate rooms, one such painting providing a view onto Venice; one onto Sydney Harbor; one of a fort in Rajasthan, India; and one of a dreary, nondescript street in Kyoto, Japan. But only if I could get Carpaccio to paint them.