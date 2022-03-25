Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Who will win big at the 94th annual Academy Awards?

Fill out your Oscars ballot Who will win big at the 94th annual Academy Awards?

The 2022 Oscar nominations are here. You’ll have to wait until March 27 to find out who will come out on top at the 94th Academy Awards, but until then, you can predict the winners below. Select your pick for each category and see how you voted compared to other readers.

Best picture

1 of 23 Belfast CODA Don’t Look Up Drive My Car Dune King Richard Licorice Pizza Nightmare Alley The Power of the Dog West Side Story

Best director 2 of 23 Kenneth Branagh, Belfast Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best actor in a leading role

3 of 23 Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick...BOOM! Will Smith, King Richard Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

When “CODA” director Sian Heder first cast Marlee Matlin, the film’s financiers opposed casting deaf actors for the remaining deaf characters. Matlin threatened to quit if this were to happen, and the financiers ultimately relented.

Best actress in a leading role

4 of 23 Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best actor in a supporting role 5 of 23 Ciarán Hinds, Belfast Troy Kotsur, CODA Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Even after “Licorice Pizza” started filming, it was a secret to the younger cast members that Bradley Cooper had been cast. The final take where his character comes charging at Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim was the first time that they saw him.

Best actress in a supporting role

6 of 23 Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter Ariana Debose, West Side Story Judi Dench, Belfast Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best original screenplay

7 of 23 Belfast Don’t Look Up King Richard Licorice Pizza The Worst Person in the World

The shoot for the “West Side Story” song “America” spanned 10 days at locations across Harlem, Queens and Paterson. Because of the hot temperatures and fierce choreography, Ariana DeBose’s dance shoes melted and had to be replaced multiple times.

Best adapted screenplay 8 of 23 CODA Drive My Car Dune Lost Daughter The Power of the Dog

Best animated feature film

9 of 23 Encanto Flee Luca The Mitchells vs. the Machines Raya and the Last Dragon

In “Don’t Look Up,” it was Jonah Hill’s idea for his character, the president’s chief of staff, to carry the nuclear codes around in a Hermès Birkin bag.

Best documentary feature 10 of 23 Ascension Attica Flee Summer of Soul Writing with Fire

Best international feature film

11 of 23 Drive My Car Flee The Hand of God Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom The Worst Person in the World

One of the reasons that the story of cruel grifters and psychics drew in “Nightmare Alley” director Guillermo del Toro was his own childhood experiences. When his father was kidnapped in 1998, psychics called his family, offering false hope and fake information about where he was being held. He was eventually released after his family paid a huge ransom.

Best original score 12 of 23 Don’t Look Up Dune Encanto Parallel Mothers The Power of the Dog

Best original song 13 of 23 Be Alive, King Richard Dos Oruguitas, Encanto Down to Joy, Belfast No Time to Die, No Time to Die Somehow You Do, Four Good Days

Singer-songwriter and Belfast native Van Morrison composed the score for “Belfast,” which contains eight of his classic songs as well as a new one. In the film, a character places a bet on a horse named Moondance, the title of one of Van Morrison’s most famous songs.

Best sound 14 of 23 Belfast Dune No Time to Die The Power of the Dog West Side Story

Best makeup and hairstyling 15 of 23 Coming 2 America Cruella Dune The Eyes of Tammy Faye House of Gucci

In “Drive My Car,” Tôko Miura plays the chauffeur who expertly drives around a manual Saab 900 Turbo. However, she did not know how to drive when she first auditioned for the part.

Best cinematography 16 of 23 Dune Nightmare Alley The Power of the Dog The Tragedy of Macbeth West Side Story

Best production design 17 of 23 Dune Nightmare Alley The Power of the Dog The Tragedy of Macbeth West Side Story

To prepare for his part in “The Power of the Dog,” Benedict Cumberbatch attended a three-week boot camp on a cattle ranch in Montana and learned how to ride a horse, throw rope, castrate bulls and play the banjo. Throughout production, Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst agreed not to speak to each other on set in order to stay in character.

Best film editing 18 of 23 Don’t Look Up Dune King Richard The Power of the Dog Tick, Tick...BOOM!

Best visual effects 19 of 23 Dune Free Guy No Time to Die Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Spider-Man: No Way Home

Saniyya Sidney is left-handed and had never played tennis before getting the part of Venus Williams in “King Richard.” She not only learned how to play but also how to do it right-handed like Williams for the film.

Best animated short film 20 of 23 Affairs of the Art Bestia Boxballet Robin Robin The Windshield Wiper

Best documentary short subject 21 of 23 Audible Lead Me Home The Queen of Basketball Three Songs for Benazir When We Were Bullies

The first full trailer for “Dune” featured composer Hans Zimmer’s arrangement of “Eclipse,” a Pink Floyd song from “The Dark Side of the Moon.” The trailer was viewed more than 22 million times in its first week, and digital sales of the 47-year-old song from one of the most popular rock albums in history skyrocketed.

Best costume design 22 of 23 Cruella Cyrano Dune Nightmare Alley West Side Story