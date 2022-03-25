Fill out your Oscars ballot

Who will win big at the 94th annual Academy Awards?

Michelle Rohn/Illustration for The Washington Post
By Washington Post Staff
Illustrations by Michelle Rohn for The Washington Post

The 2022 Oscar nominations are here. You’ll have to wait until March 27 to find out who will come out on top at the 94th Academy Awards, but until then, you can predict the winners below. Select your pick for each category and see how you voted compared to other readers.

Best picture

1 of 23
Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best director

2 of 23
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best actor in a leading role

3 of 23
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick...BOOM!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

oscars

When “CODA” director Sian Heder first cast Marlee Matlin, the film’s financiers opposed casting deaf actors for the remaining deaf characters. Matlin threatened to quit if this were to happen, and the financiers ultimately relented.

Best actress in a leading role

4 of 23
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best actor in a supporting role

5 of 23
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

oscars

Even after “Licorice Pizza” started filming, it was a secret to the younger cast members that Bradley Cooper had been cast. The final take where his character comes charging at Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim was the first time that they saw him.

Best actress in a supporting role

6 of 23
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana Debose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best original screenplay

7 of 23
Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

oscars

The shoot for the “West Side Story” song “America” spanned 10 days at locations across Harlem, Queens and Paterson. Because of the hot temperatures and fierce choreography, Ariana DeBose’s dance shoes melted and had to be replaced multiple times.

Best adapted screenplay

8 of 23
CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Best animated feature film

9 of 23
Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

oscars

In “Don’t Look Up,” it was Jonah Hill’s idea for his character, the president’s chief of staff, to carry the nuclear codes around in a Hermès Birkin bag.

Best documentary feature

10 of 23
Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing with Fire

Best international feature film

11 of 23
Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

oscars

One of the reasons that the story of cruel grifters and psychics drew in “Nightmare Alley” director Guillermo del Toro was his own childhood experiences. When his father was kidnapped in 1998, psychics called his family, offering false hope and fake information about where he was being held. He was eventually released after his family paid a huge ransom.

Best original score

12 of 23
Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Best original song

13 of 23
Be Alive, King Richard

Dos Oruguitas, Encanto

Down to Joy, Belfast

No Time to Die, No Time to Die

Somehow You Do, Four Good Days

oscars

Singer-songwriter and Belfast native Van Morrison composed the score for “Belfast,” which contains eight of his classic songs as well as a new one. In the film, a character places a bet on a horse named Moondance, the title of one of Van Morrison’s most famous songs.

Best sound

14 of 23
Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best makeup and hairstyling

15 of 23
Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

oscars

In “Drive My Car,” Tôko Miura plays the chauffeur who expertly drives around a manual Saab 900 Turbo. However, she did not know how to drive when she first auditioned for the part.

Best cinematography

16 of 23
Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best production design

17 of 23
Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

oscars

To prepare for his part in “The Power of the Dog,” Benedict Cumberbatch attended a three-week boot camp on a cattle ranch in Montana and learned how to ride a horse, throw rope, castrate bulls and play the banjo. Throughout production, Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst agreed not to speak to each other on set in order to stay in character.

Best film editing

18 of 23
Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick...BOOM!

Best visual effects

19 of 23
Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

oscars

Saniyya Sidney is left-handed and had never played tennis before getting the part of Venus Williams in “King Richard.” She not only learned how to play but also how to do it right-handed like Williams for the film.

Best animated short film

20 of 23
Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best documentary short subject

21 of 23
Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

oscars

The first full trailer for “Dune” featured composer Hans Zimmer’s arrangement of “Eclipse,” a Pink Floyd song from “The Dark Side of the Moon.” The trailer was viewed more than 22 million times in its first week, and digital sales of the 47-year-old song from one of the most popular rock albums in history skyrocketed.

Best costume design

22 of 23
Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best live-action short film

23 of 23
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Credits

Illustration by Michelle Rohn for The Washington Post. Text by Victoria Fogg. Design by Joanne Lee. Copy editing by Kathleen Silvassy and Dorine Bethea.