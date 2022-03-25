Fill out your Oscars ballot

When “CODA” director Sian Heder first cast Marlee Matlin, the film’s financiers opposed casting deaf actors for the remaining deaf characters. Matlin threatened to quit if this were to happen, and the financiers ultimately relented.
Even after “Licorice Pizza” started filming, it was a secret to the younger cast members that Bradley Cooper had been cast. The final take where his character comes charging at Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim was the first time that they saw him.
The shoot for the “West Side Story” song “America” spanned 10 days at locations across Harlem, Queens and Paterson. Because of the hot temperatures and fierce choreography, Ariana DeBose’s dance shoes melted and had to be replaced multiple times.
In “Don’t Look Up,” it was Jonah Hill’s idea for his character, the president’s chief of staff, to carry the nuclear codes around in a Hermès Birkin bag.
One of the reasons that the story of cruel grifters and psychics drew in “Nightmare Alley” director Guillermo del Toro was his own childhood experiences. When his father was kidnapped in 1998, psychics called his family, offering false hope and fake information about where he was being held. He was eventually released after his family paid a huge ransom.
Singer-songwriter and Belfast native Van Morrison composed the score for “Belfast,” which contains eight of his classic songs as well as a new one. In the film, a character places a bet on a horse named Moondance, the title of one of Van Morrison’s most famous songs.
In “Drive My Car,” Tôko Miura plays the chauffeur who expertly drives around a manual Saab 900 Turbo. However, she did not know how to drive when she first auditioned for the part.
To prepare for his part in “The Power of the Dog,” Benedict Cumberbatch attended a three-week boot camp on a cattle ranch in Montana and learned how to ride a horse, throw rope, castrate bulls and play the banjo. Throughout production, Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst agreed not to speak to each other on set in order to stay in character.
Saniyya Sidney is left-handed and had never played tennis before getting the part of Venus Williams in “King Richard.” She not only learned how to play but also how to do it right-handed like Williams for the film.
The first full trailer for “Dune” featured composer Hans Zimmer’s arrangement of “Eclipse,” a Pink Floyd song from “The Dark Side of the Moon.” The trailer was viewed more than 22 million times in its first week, and digital sales of the 47-year-old song from one of the most popular rock albums in history skyrocketed.
