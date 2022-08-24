The artist loved unusual perspectives and painted this Maine rooftop as if he were a bird of prey

Now that the childishly bellicose relations between post-World War II abstract and figurative artists are far behind us, it’s possible to see artists like Andrew Wyeth afresh. Wyeth painted real things, real people. He was not always great. But amid the abstract and minimalist drone that dominates most museum collections of postwar art, a good Wyeth can call out like bird song.

His “Northern Point,” at the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford, Conn., shows a lightning rod on the roof of a house. The amber-colored orb halfway up the metal rod, which tapers to a fine dark point, is glass — the idea being that if it shatters, you will know lightning has struck.

The house, on Teel Island in Maine, belonged to Henry Teel, a fisherman the artist had befriended. Wyeth (1917-2009) painted it several times. He loved unusual perspectives. Here, as if gifted with a bird’s preternatural vision, he imposed his special brand of hallucinatory clarity from above.

Wyeth was an empiricist. Loving coastal Maine, he wanted to paint it in all its wind-blasted austerity, its hard-bitten romance. He wanted to capture those wind-lashed blades of sea grass, the rocks at the far end of the bay, the waves breaking softly against the shore, the bleached sky.

Wyeth was a wondrous technician. Favoring egg tempera on gesso, a medium with an inherently parched look, he was parsimonious about color but had a flair for tensions created by juxtapositions of light and dark, near and far (but all equally in focus), and transparently smooth and opaquely textured.

He clearly thought hard about how to use paints and brushes to capture the woodgrain and weather-beaten texture of the shingles, soaked in salty air and cured by the sun. Part of the interest in this work is the tension between those shingles and the amber-glass orb on the lightning rod. The shadow cast by the orb, with its little outbreak of color on a roof that is otherwise unrelentingly gray, is weirdly riveting.

The astonishing textures Wyeth obtained were as often subtractive (the result of scraping back into the paint) as additive. No lush, Venetian oils with tinted glazes for him. No blowzy gestural flourishes a la Willem de Kooning. (The Dutchman’s reputation, along with Jackson Pollock’s, was cresting in New York’s avant-garde art scene when Wyeth painted this in 1950.)

Wyeth’s love of Maine’s pristine environment dovetails with a strain in American sensibilities that sentimentalized rural rectitude and simplicity as an antidote to both rampant consumerism and the manic energy of the American polis — what Saul Bellow (and before him Wyndham Lewis) called “the moronic inferno.” That makes him, in the condescending but ultimately trite formulas of art world aficionados, “conservative,” or retardataire.

But there is always more going on in Wyeth than meets the eye. You leave off looking at his work thinking you have glimpsed, through all the parched clarity of its detail, something secret, shimmering and oblique, like the shadow cast by that orb.