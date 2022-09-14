This painting, so like a weathered tombstone, is not hard to see but is very hard to read.

Glenn Ligon’s “White #15” was painted, but it was also written. Starting at the top left and finishing at the bottom right, Ligon used a plastic letter stencil and an oily paint stick to stencil words, one letter at a time, onto the canvas. He repeated the process until the letters became so dark and dense that our desire to read them is frustrated.

Even when I magnify a cellphone photo I took of this painting, which is at the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford, Conn., I can make out only fragments of sentences: “invisibility of whiteness,” for instance, and “it seemed a fascinating paradox.” But I find I’m drawn in by the oily matte-and-glossy textures, by the pattern made by the rows of black-on-black typeface, and by the work’s weird passive-aggressive intensity.

Born in New York in 1960, Ligon is a cerebral artist who nonetheless loves the materiality of paint. He is known for pitching well-known and often timeless-seeming texts — Ralph Ellison’s 1952 novel, “Invisible Man,” for example, or James Baldwin’s 1953 essay “Stranger in the Village” — into an immediate, physical present where their meanings become more and more elusive.

The text at the bottom of this work, which is part of a series, is from “Invisible Man.” But the words above it are from “White: Essays on Race and Culture,” a 1997 book by Richard Dyer. Dyer wrote his book in the belief that if White people are not seen in racial terms, they “function as a human norm. Other people are raced, we [White people] are just people.”

Obviously, there is power in being regarded as a norm, which could be seen as the power of invisibility. As Ligon himself once said (paraphrasing Dyer), “Things that seem normal are very difficult to see, but … things that seem special or different seem glaringly visible.”

I don’t know why Ligon presents us with texts that appear contradictory (Ellison’s “Invisible Man” is about a Black man’s invisibility, while Dyer writes about the invisibility of Whiteness). But I’m drawn in by the contradiction and by my desire to resolve it. By making me struggle to read the words he has so laboriously applied, Ligon makes laboriousness and struggle part of the work’s meaning.

But he also impedes meaning itself — and in the process, perhaps, removes some of the luster from what Baldwin called “the jewel” of my “naivete.” After all, is it not naive to think that artworks can be “solved,” as if they were equations or riddles?