100

Great Works, In Focus

One of the great things about pictures is that they make no demands on you. You can look as long as you like and walk away at any time. There’s a freedom in this arrangement that I love. I know people who go to museums to look at a single painting. That might seem a bit perverse, given all that’s on offer. But, in a sense, I try to enact a version of this same, focused impulse in my Great Works, In Focus column. I’m saying, “Hey, let’s look at this one thing.”

I don’t write these pieces to educate Post readers. I wouldn’t presume. I write them for pleasure. It’s that simple. “Pleasure,” wrote W.H. Auden, “is by no means an infallible critical guide, but it is the least fallible.”

I’m lucky on two counts: that enough people seem to get pleasure from reading them to make continuing worthwhile and that my subject — great works of art in America’s public museums — is pretty much inexhaustible.

If you learn something from them, great; we’re learning together. But what interests me more is finding ways to express (without, I hope, gushing, without patronizing, without intruding too much on your time) my passion for this stuff. My hope is that doing so might occasionally ignite similar excitement in you.

One of the great things about pictures is that they make no demands on you. You can look as long as you like and walk away at any time. There’s a freedom in this arrangement that I love. I know people who go to museums to look at a single painting. That might seem a bit perverse, given all that’s on offer. But, in a sense, I try to enact a version of this same, focused impulse in my Great Works, In Focus column. I’m saying, “Hey, let’s look at this one thing.” My only aim is to express my excitement, and maybe start a conversation about it. 

Choose a category below to filter through the works
Swipe through and choose a category to filter through the works
Category
Location
Choose a category below to filter through the works
Swipe through and choose a category to filter through the works
Category
Location
100
Edward Hopper (b.1882). New York Movie, 1939. On view at the Museum of Modern Art, New York.
Edward Hopper (b.1882). New York Movie, 1939. On view at the Museum of Modern Art, New York.
99
Francisco Goya (b. 1746). The custody of a prisoner does not call for torture, ca. 1815. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Francisco Goya (b. 1746). The custody of a prisoner does not call for torture, ca. 1815. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
98
Sally Mann (b. 1951). Jessie Bites, 1985. On view at the Guggenheim.
Sally Mann (b. 1951). Jessie Bites, 1985. On view at the Guggenheim.
97
Vincent Van Gogh (b. 1853). Rain, 1889. In the collection of Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Vincent Van Gogh (b. 1853). Rain, 1889. In the collection of Philadelphia Museum of Art.
96
Judith Leyster (b. 1609). Self-Portrait, 1630. In the collection of National Gallery of Art.
Judith Leyster (b. 1609). Self-Portrait, 1630. In the collection of National Gallery of Art.
95
Édouard Manet (b. 1832). A Matador, 1866-1867. In the collection of Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Édouard Manet (b. 1832). A Matador, 1866-1867. In the collection of Metropolitan Museum of Art.
94
Mir Sayyid Ali (b. 1510). Self-Portrait of Mir Sayyid Ali, 1555-1556. In the collection of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Mir Sayyid Ali (b. 1510). Self-Portrait of Mir Sayyid Ali, 1555-1556. In the collection of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art
93
Henri Rousseau (b. 1844). The Merry Jesters, 1906. In the collection of the Philadelphia Museum of Art
Henri Rousseau (b. 1844). The Merry Jesters, 1906. In the collection of the Philadelphia Museum of Art
92
Martin Puryear (b. 1941). Big Phrygian, 2010-2014. In the collection of the Glenstone Museum
Martin Puryear (b. 1941). Big Phrygian, 2010-2014. In the collection of the Glenstone Museum
91
Anne Vallayer-Coster (b. 1744). Basket of Plums, 1769. On view at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
Anne Vallayer-Coster (b. 1744). Basket of Plums, 1769. On view at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
90
Henri Matisse (b. 1869). The Three O’Clock Sitting, 1924. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Henri Matisse (b. 1869). The Three O’Clock Sitting, 1924. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
89
Jan van Eyck (b. 1390). Saint Francis of Assisi Receiving the Stigmata, c. 1430–1432. On view at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Jan van Eyck (b. 1390). Saint Francis of Assisi Receiving the Stigmata, c. 1430–1432. On view at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
88
Edgar Degas (b. 1834). The Tub, c. 1885-1886. In the collection of the Hill-Stead Museum
Edgar Degas (b. 1834). The Tub, c. 1885-1886. In the collection of the Hill-Stead Museum
87
Élisabeth Louise Vigée Le Brun (b. 1755). Madame du Barry, 1782. In the collection of the National Gallery of Art.
Élisabeth Louise Vigée Le Brun (b. 1755). Madame du Barry, 1782. In the collection of the National Gallery of Art.
86
Jack Whitten (b. 1939). Atopolis: For Édouard Glissant, 2014. On view at the Museum of Modern Art, New York.
Jack Whitten (b. 1939). Atopolis: For Édouard Glissant, 2014. On view at the Museum of Modern Art, New York.
85
Rogier van der Weyden (b. 1400). Saint Luke Drawing the Virgin, 1435-1440. On view at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
Rogier van der Weyden (b. 1400). Saint Luke Drawing the Virgin, 1435-1440. On view at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
84
Annibale Carracci (b. 1560). Boy Drinking, 1582–83. On view at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
Annibale Carracci (b. 1560). Boy Drinking, 1582–83. On view at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
83
Eva Gonzalès (b. 1849). Nanny and Child, 1877-78. On view at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.
Eva Gonzalès (b. 1849). Nanny and Child, 1877-78. On view at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.
82
Richard Diebenkorn (b. 1922). Seawall, 1957. On view at the de Young Museum, San Francisco.
Richard Diebenkorn (b. 1922). Seawall, 1957. On view at the de Young Museum, San Francisco.
81
Adriaen Brouwer (b. 1605). The Smokers, ca. 1636. On view at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Adriaen Brouwer (b. 1605). The Smokers, ca. 1636. On view at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
80
Francis Criss (b. 1901). Alma Sewing, ca. 1935. On view at the High Museum of Art, Atlanta.
Francis Criss (b. 1901). Alma Sewing, ca. 1935. On view at the High Museum of Art, Atlanta.
79
Tara (active 1836-1870). Maharana Sarup Singh Inspects a Prize Stallion, 1845-1846. On view at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York.
Tara (active 1836-1870). Maharana Sarup Singh Inspects a Prize Stallion, 1845-1846. On view at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York.
78
Georges de La Tour (b. 1593). The Cheat With the Ace of Clubs, 1630. On view at Kimbell Art Museum.
Georges de La Tour (b. 1593). The Cheat With the Ace of Clubs, 1630. On view at Kimbell Art Museum.
77
Giovanni di Paolo (b. 1403). The Creation of the World and the Expulsion from Paradise, 1445. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Giovanni di Paolo (b. 1403). The Creation of the World and the Expulsion from Paradise, 1445. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
76
Helen Frankenthaler (b. 1928). Jacob’s Ladder, 1957. On view at the Museum of Modern Art, New York.
Helen Frankenthaler (b. 1928). Jacob’s Ladder, 1957. On view at the Museum of Modern Art, New York.
75
Winslow Homer (b. 1836). Sharpshooter, 1863. On view at the Portland Museum of Art, Maine.
Winslow Homer (b. 1836). Sharpshooter, 1863. On view at the Portland Museum of Art, Maine.
74
Barkley Hendricks (b. 1945). APB’s (Afro-Parisian Brothers), 1978. On view at the Yale University Art Gallery.
Barkley Hendricks (b. 1945). APB’s (Afro-Parisian Brothers), 1978. On view at the Yale University Art Gallery.
73
Vittore Carpaccio (b. 1465). Hunting on the Lagoon, c. 1490–1495. On view at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles.
Vittore Carpaccio (b. 1465). Hunting on the Lagoon, c. 1490–1495. On view at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles.
72
Henri Matisse (b. 1869). The Windshield, on the Road to Villacoublay, 1917. On view at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
Henri Matisse (b. 1869). The Windshield, on the Road to Villacoublay, 1917. On view at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
71
Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres (b. 1780). Comtesse d’Haussonville, 1845. On view at the Frick Collection.
Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres (b. 1780). Comtesse d’Haussonville, 1845. On view at the Frick Collection.
70
Kano Sansetsu (b. 1589). Old Plum, 1646. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
Kano Sansetsu (b. 1589). Old Plum, 1646. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
69
Joan Semmel (b. 1932). Sunlight, 1978. On view at the Jewish Museum in New York
Joan Semmel (b. 1932). Sunlight, 1978. On view at the Jewish Museum in New York
68
Piet Mondrian (b. 1872). Broadway Boogie Woogie, 1942-1943. On view at the Museum of Modern Art.
Piet Mondrian (b. 1872). Broadway Boogie Woogie, 1942-1943. On view at the Museum of Modern Art.
67
Emperor Huizong (b. 1082). Court ladies preparing newly woven silk, early 12th century. On view at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
Emperor Huizong (b. 1082). Court ladies preparing newly woven silk, early 12th century. On view at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
66
Joseph Ducreux (b. 1735). Self-Portrait, Yawning, 1783. On view at The J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles
Joseph Ducreux (b. 1735). Self-Portrait, Yawning, 1783. On view at The J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles
65
Caravaggio (b. 1571). The Denial of Saint Peter, 1610. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Caravaggio (b. 1571). The Denial of Saint Peter, 1610. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
64
Marisol (b. 1930). Mi Mama y Yo, 1968. At the Albright-Knox Art Gallery in Buffalo.
Marisol (b. 1930). Mi Mama y Yo, 1968. At the Albright-Knox Art Gallery in Buffalo.
63
Charles L. Sallée Jr. (b. 1913). Bedtime, 1940. On view at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
Charles L. Sallée Jr. (b. 1913). Bedtime, 1940. On view at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
62
Cy Twombly (b. 1928). Synopsis of a Battle (Primary Title), 1968. On view at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.
Cy Twombly (b. 1928). Synopsis of a Battle (Primary Title), 1968. On view at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.
61
Vincent van Gogh (b. 1853). Cypresses, 1889. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Vincent van Gogh (b. 1853). Cypresses, 1889. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
60
Grace Hartigan (b. 1922). Frank O’Hara, 1926-1966, 1966. On view at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington.
Grace Hartigan (b. 1922). Frank O’Hara, 1926-1966, 1966. On view at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington.
59
John White Alexander (1856). Repose, 1895. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
John White Alexander (1856). Repose, 1895. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
58
Bichitr. Jahangir Preferring a Sufi Shaikh to Kings, (ca. 1615-1618). On view at the Freer Gallery of Art.
Bichitr. Jahangir Preferring a Sufi Shaikh to Kings, (ca. 1615-1618). On view at the Freer Gallery of Art.
57
Giacomo Balla (b. 1871). Dynamism of a Dog on a Leash, 1912. On view at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery in Buffalo.
Giacomo Balla (b. 1871). Dynamism of a Dog on a Leash, 1912. On view at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery in Buffalo.
56
Francisco de Zurbarán (b. 1598). Still Life With Lemons, Oranges and a Rose, 1633. On view at the Norton Simon Museum.
Francisco de Zurbarán (b. 1598). Still Life With Lemons, Oranges and a Rose, 1633. On view at the Norton Simon Museum.
55
Ellen Gallagher (b. 1965). DeLuxe, ca. 2004-2005. On view at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.
Ellen Gallagher (b. 1965). DeLuxe, ca. 2004-2005. On view at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.
54
Gerard ter Borch (b. 1617). Horse Stable, ca. 1654. On view at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles.
Gerard ter Borch (b. 1617). Horse Stable, ca. 1654. On view at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles.
53
Gustave Caillebotte (b. 1848). Paris Street, Rainy Day, 1877. On view at the Art Institute of Chicago.
Gustave Caillebotte (b. 1848). Paris Street, Rainy Day, 1877. On view at the Art Institute of Chicago.
52
Giovanni Bellini (c. 1430). St. Francis in the Desert, 1475-1480. On view at the Frick Collection in New York.
Giovanni Bellini (c. 1430). St. Francis in the Desert, 1475-1480. On view at the Frick Collection in New York.
51
Francis Bacon (b. 1909). Painting, 1946. On view at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.
Francis Bacon (b. 1909). Painting, 1946. On view at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.
50
Jean-Léon Gérôme (b. 1824). Bashi-Bazouk, 1868-1869. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
Jean-Léon Gérôme (b. 1824). Bashi-Bazouk, 1868-1869. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
49
Kerry James Marshall (b. 1955). Untitled (Underpainting), 2018. On view at the Glenstone Museum.
Kerry James Marshall (b. 1955). Untitled (Underpainting), 2018. On view at the Glenstone Museum.
48
Berthe Morisot (b. 1841). Young Woman Watering a Shrub, 1876. On view at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.
Berthe Morisot (b. 1841). Young Woman Watering a Shrub, 1876. On view at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.
47
Rembrandt van Rijn (b. 1606). Portrait of Gerard de Lairesse, 1665-1667. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Rembrandt van Rijn (b. 1606). Portrait of Gerard de Lairesse, 1665-1667. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
46
Jacob Lawrence (b. 1917). Fulton and Nostrand, 1958. On view at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
Jacob Lawrence (b. 1917). Fulton and Nostrand, 1958. On view at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
45
Bartolomeo Manfredi (b. 1582). Cupid Chastised, (1613). On view at the Art Institute of Chicago.
Bartolomeo Manfredi (b. 1582). Cupid Chastised, (1613). On view at the Art Institute of Chicago.
44
Hélio Oiticica (b. 1937). P16 Parangolé Cape 12, 1965 (reconstructed 1992). On view at the Museum of Modern Art.
Hélio Oiticica (b. 1937). P16 Parangolé Cape 12, 1965 (reconstructed 1992). On view at the Museum of Modern Art.
43
Jan van Eyck (b. 1390). Crucifixion and Last Judgement, ca. 1440-1441. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Jan van Eyck (b. 1390). Crucifixion and Last Judgement, ca. 1440-1441. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
42
David Hockney (b. 1937). American Collectors (Fred and Marcia Weisman), 1968. On view at the Art Institute of Chicago.
David Hockney (b. 1937). American Collectors (Fred and Marcia Weisman), 1968. On view at the Art Institute of Chicago.
41
Elizabeth Nourse (b. 1859). Étude, 1891. On view at the Colby College Museum of Art.
Elizabeth Nourse (b. 1859). Étude, 1891. On view at the Colby College Museum of Art.
40
Chéri Samba (b. 1956). Problem of Water, 2004. On view at the Museum of Modern Art.
Chéri Samba (b. 1956). Problem of Water, 2004. On view at the Museum of Modern Art.
39
Bartolomé Esteban Murillo (b. 1617). Four Figures on a Step (c. 1655-60). On view at the Kimbell Art Museum.
Bartolomé Esteban Murillo (b. 1617). Four Figures on a Step (c. 1655-60). On view at the Kimbell Art Museum.
38
Elizabeth Peyton (b. 1965). Barack and Michelle, 2008-2013. On view at the Whitney Museum of American Art.
Elizabeth Peyton (b. 1965). Barack and Michelle, 2008-2013. On view at the Whitney Museum of American Art.
37
Eldzier Cortor (b. 1916). The Room No. VI, 1948. On view at the Art Institute of Chicago.
Eldzier Cortor (b. 1916). The Room No. VI, 1948. On view at the Art Institute of Chicago.
36
Alberto Giacometti (b. 1901). The Palace at 4 a.m., 1932. On view at the Museum of Modern Art.
Alberto Giacometti (b. 1901). The Palace at 4 a.m., 1932. On view at the Museum of Modern Art.
35
Nicole Eisenman (b. 1965). Ariana's Salon, (2013). On view at Carnegie Museum of Art.
Nicole Eisenman (b. 1965). Ariana's Salon, (2013). On view at Carnegie Museum of Art.
34
Claude Monet (b. 1840). La Grenouillère, 1869. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Claude Monet (b. 1840). La Grenouillère, 1869. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
33
Jean-Étienne Liotard (b. 1702). Portrait of Maria Frederike van Reede-Athlone at Seven Years of Age, 1755-1756. On view at the Getty Museum.
Jean-Étienne Liotard (b. 1702). Portrait of Maria Frederike van Reede-Athlone at Seven Years of Age, 1755-1756. On view at the Getty Museum.
32
Head, possibly a King, 12th–14th centuries. On view at the Kimbell Art Museum.
Head, possibly a King, 12th–14th centuries. On view at the Kimbell Art Museum.
31
Édouard Manet (b. 1832). The Dead Toreador, ca. 1864. On view at the National Gallery of Art.
Édouard Manet (b. 1832). The Dead Toreador, ca. 1864. On view at the National Gallery of Art.
30
Richard Diebenkorn (b. 1922). Cityscape #1, 1963. On view at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.
Richard Diebenkorn (b. 1922). Cityscape #1, 1963. On view at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.
29
William Henry Johnson (b. 1901). Moon over Harlem, ca. 1943-1944. On view at the Smithsonian American Art Museum.
William Henry Johnson (b. 1901). Moon over Harlem, ca. 1943-1944. On view at the Smithsonian American Art Museum.
28
Ed Ruscha (b. 1937). The End, 1991. On view at the Museum of Modern Art.
Ed Ruscha (b. 1937). The End, 1991. On view at the Museum of Modern Art.
27
Max Beckmann (b. 1884). Self-Portrait in Tuxedo, 1927. On view at the Busch-Reisinger Museum.
Max Beckmann (b. 1884). Self-Portrait in Tuxedo, 1927. On view at the Busch-Reisinger Museum.
26
Artemisia Gentileschi (b. 1593). Self-Portrait as a Lute Player, ca. 1615-1618. On view at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art.
Artemisia Gentileschi (b. 1593). Self-Portrait as a Lute Player, ca. 1615-1618. On view at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art.
25
Edward Hopper (b. 1887). New York Interior, ca. 1921. On view at the Whitney Museum of American Art.
Edward Hopper (b. 1887). New York Interior, ca. 1921. On view at the Whitney Museum of American Art.
24
Frida Kahlo (b. 1907). Frieda and Diego Rivera, (1931). On view at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.
Frida Kahlo (b. 1907). Frieda and Diego Rivera, (1931). On view at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.
23
Martin Wong (b. 1946). La Vida, 1988. On view at the Yale University Art Gallery.
Martin Wong (b. 1946). La Vida, 1988. On view at the Yale University Art Gallery.
22
Winslow Homer (b. 1836). The Fog Warning, 1885. On view at Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
Winslow Homer (b. 1836). The Fog Warning, 1885. On view at Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
21
Charles Émile Champmartin (b. 1797). Théodore Géricault On His Death Bed, 1824. On view at the Art Institute of Chicago.
Charles Émile Champmartin (b. 1797). Théodore Géricault On His Death Bed, 1824. On view at the Art Institute of Chicago.
20
Lee Krasner (b. 1908). Celebration, 1960. On view at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
Lee Krasner (b. 1908). Celebration, 1960. On view at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
19
Jean-Siméon Chardin (b. 1699). The Little Schoolmistress, ca. 1740. On view at the National Gallery of Art.
Jean-Siméon Chardin (b. 1699). The Little Schoolmistress, ca. 1740. On view at the National Gallery of Art.
18
Workshop of Robert Campin (b. 1375). Annunciation Triptych (Mérode Altarpiece), ca. 1427-1432. On view at the Met Cloisters.
Workshop of Robert Campin (b. 1375). Annunciation Triptych (Mérode Altarpiece), ca. 1427-1432. On view at the Met Cloisters.
17
Henri Matisse (b. 1869). Bathers with a Turtle, (1907-1908). On view at the Saint Louis Art Museum.
Henri Matisse (b. 1869). Bathers with a Turtle, (1907-1908). On view at the Saint Louis Art Museum.
16
Faith Ringgold (b. 1930). American People Series #20: Die, 1967. On view at the Museum of Modern Art, New York.
Faith Ringgold (b. 1930). American People Series #20: Die, 1967. On view at the Museum of Modern Art, New York.
15
Edouard Brandon (b. 1831). Juif Lisant (Jewish Man Reading), 1870. On view at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
Edouard Brandon (b. 1831). Juif Lisant (Jewish Man Reading), 1870. On view at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
14
Frantisek Kupka (b. 1871). The Yellow Scale, ca. 1907. On view at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.
Frantisek Kupka (b. 1871). The Yellow Scale, ca. 1907. On view at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.
13
Mary Cassatt (b. 1844). Girl Arranging Her Hair, 1886. On view at the National Gallery of Art.
Mary Cassatt (b. 1844). Girl Arranging Her Hair, 1886. On view at the National Gallery of Art.
12
John Singer Sargent (b.1856). Venetian Interior, ca. 1880-1882. On view at the Carnegie Museum of Art.
John Singer Sargent (b.1856). Venetian Interior, ca. 1880-1882. On view at the Carnegie Museum of Art.
11
Allan Rohan Crite (b. 1910). Harriet and Leon, 1941. On view at the Boston Athenaeum.
Allan Rohan Crite (b. 1910). Harriet and Leon, 1941. On view at the Boston Athenaeum.
10
Andy Warhol (b. 1928). White Burning Car III, 1963. On view at the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh.
Andy Warhol (b. 1928). White Burning Car III, 1963. On view at the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh.
9
Helen Levitt (b. 1913). New York, 1988. On view at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami.
Helen Levitt (b. 1913). New York, 1988. On view at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami.
8
Gerhard Richter (b. 1932). Betty, 1988. On view at the St. Louis Art Museum.
Gerhard Richter (b. 1932). Betty, 1988. On view at the St. Louis Art Museum.
7
Gerrit Dou (b. 1613). Dog at Rest, 1650. On view at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
Gerrit Dou (b. 1613). Dog at Rest, 1650. On view at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
6
Kerry James Marshall (b. 1955). Untitled (policeman), 2015. On view at the Museum of Modern Art, New York.
Kerry James Marshall (b. 1955). Untitled (policeman), 2015. On view at the Museum of Modern Art, New York.
5
Antoine Vollon (b. 1833). Mound of Butter, 1875/1885. On view at the National Gallery of Art.
Antoine Vollon (b. 1833). Mound of Butter, 1875/1885. On view at the National Gallery of Art.
4
Alice Neel (b. 1900). Two Girls in Spanish Harlem, 1959. On view at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
Alice Neel (b. 1900). Two Girls in Spanish Harlem, 1959. On view at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
3
Wayne Thiebaud (b. 1920). Sunset Streets, 1985. On view at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.
Wayne Thiebaud (b. 1920). Sunset Streets, 1985. On view at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.
2
David “Chim” Seymour (b. 19110. Tereska, a child in residence for disturbed children. She drew a picture of ‘home’ on the blackboard.,1948. On view at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
David “Chim” Seymour (b. 19110. Tereska, a child in residence for disturbed children. She drew a picture of ‘home’ on the blackboard.,1948. On view at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
1
Vincent van Gogh (b. 1853). A Pair of Boots, 1887. On view at the Baltimore Museum of Art.
Vincent van Gogh (b. 1853). A Pair of Boots, 1887. On view at the Baltimore Museum of Art.
100
Edward Hopper (b.1882). New York Movie, 1939. On view at the Museum of Modern Art, New York.
Edward Hopper (b.1882). New York Movie, 1939. On view at the Museum of Modern Art, New York.
98
Sally Mann (b. 1951). Jessie Bites, 1985. On view at the Guggenheim.
Sally Mann (b. 1951). Jessie Bites, 1985. On view at the Guggenheim.
96
Judith Leyster (b. 1609). Self-Portrait, 1630. In the collection of National Gallery of Art.
Judith Leyster (b. 1609). Self-Portrait, 1630. In the collection of National Gallery of Art.
94
Mir Sayyid Ali (b. 1510). Self-Portrait of Mir Sayyid Ali, 1555-1556. In the collection of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Mir Sayyid Ali (b. 1510). Self-Portrait of Mir Sayyid Ali, 1555-1556. In the collection of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art
92
Martin Puryear (b. 1941). Big Phrygian, 2010-2014. In the collection of the Glenstone Museum
Martin Puryear (b. 1941). Big Phrygian, 2010-2014. In the collection of the Glenstone Museum
90
Henri Matisse (b. 1869). The Three O’Clock Sitting, 1924. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Henri Matisse (b. 1869). The Three O’Clock Sitting, 1924. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
88
Edgar Degas (b. 1834). The Tub, c. 1885-1886. In the collection of the Hill-Stead Museum
Edgar Degas (b. 1834). The Tub, c. 1885-1886. In the collection of the Hill-Stead Museum
86
Jack Whitten (b. 1939). Atopolis: For Édouard Glissant, 2014. On view at the Museum of Modern Art, New York.
Jack Whitten (b. 1939). Atopolis: For Édouard Glissant, 2014. On view at the Museum of Modern Art, New York.
84
Annibale Carracci (b. 1560). Boy Drinking, 1582–83. On view at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
Annibale Carracci (b. 1560). Boy Drinking, 1582–83. On view at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
82
Richard Diebenkorn (b. 1922). Seawall, 1957. On view at the de Young Museum, San Francisco.
Richard Diebenkorn (b. 1922). Seawall, 1957. On view at the de Young Museum, San Francisco.
80
Francis Criss (b. 1901). Alma Sewing, ca. 1935. On view at the High Museum of Art, Atlanta.
Francis Criss (b. 1901). Alma Sewing, ca. 1935. On view at the High Museum of Art, Atlanta.
78
Georges de La Tour (b. 1593). The Cheat With the Ace of Clubs, 1630. On view at Kimbell Art Museum.
Georges de La Tour (b. 1593). The Cheat With the Ace of Clubs, 1630. On view at Kimbell Art Museum.
76
Helen Frankenthaler (b. 1928). Jacob’s Ladder, 1957. On view at the Museum of Modern Art, New York.
Helen Frankenthaler (b. 1928). Jacob’s Ladder, 1957. On view at the Museum of Modern Art, New York.
74
Barkley Hendricks (b. 1945). APB’s (Afro-Parisian Brothers), 1978. On view at the Yale University Art Gallery.
Barkley Hendricks (b. 1945). APB’s (Afro-Parisian Brothers), 1978. On view at the Yale University Art Gallery.
72
Henri Matisse (b. 1869). The Windshield, on the Road to Villacoublay, 1917. On view at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
Henri Matisse (b. 1869). The Windshield, on the Road to Villacoublay, 1917. On view at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
70
Kano Sansetsu (b. 1589). Old Plum, 1646. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
Kano Sansetsu (b. 1589). Old Plum, 1646. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
68
Piet Mondrian (b. 1872). Broadway Boogie Woogie, 1942-1943. On view at the Museum of Modern Art.
Piet Mondrian (b. 1872). Broadway Boogie Woogie, 1942-1943. On view at the Museum of Modern Art.
66
Joseph Ducreux (b. 1735). Self-Portrait, Yawning, 1783. On view at The J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles
Joseph Ducreux (b. 1735). Self-Portrait, Yawning, 1783. On view at The J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles
64
Marisol (b. 1930). Mi Mama y Yo, 1968. At the Albright-Knox Art Gallery in Buffalo.
Marisol (b. 1930). Mi Mama y Yo, 1968. At the Albright-Knox Art Gallery in Buffalo.
62
Cy Twombly (b. 1928). Synopsis of a Battle (Primary Title), 1968. On view at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.
Cy Twombly (b. 1928). Synopsis of a Battle (Primary Title), 1968. On view at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.
60
Grace Hartigan (b. 1922). Frank O’Hara, 1926-1966, 1966. On view at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington.
Grace Hartigan (b. 1922). Frank O’Hara, 1926-1966, 1966. On view at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington.
58
Bichitr. Jahangir Preferring a Sufi Shaikh to Kings, (ca. 1615-1618). On view at the Freer Gallery of Art.
Bichitr. Jahangir Preferring a Sufi Shaikh to Kings, (ca. 1615-1618). On view at the Freer Gallery of Art.
56
Francisco de Zurbarán (b. 1598). Still Life With Lemons, Oranges and a Rose, 1633. On view at the Norton Simon Museum.
Francisco de Zurbarán (b. 1598). Still Life With Lemons, Oranges and a Rose, 1633. On view at the Norton Simon Museum.
54
Gerard ter Borch (b. 1617). Horse Stable, ca. 1654. On view at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles.
Gerard ter Borch (b. 1617). Horse Stable, ca. 1654. On view at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles.
52
Giovanni Bellini (c. 1430). St. Francis in the Desert, 1475-1480. On view at the Frick Collection in New York.
Giovanni Bellini (c. 1430). St. Francis in the Desert, 1475-1480. On view at the Frick Collection in New York.
50
Jean-Léon Gérôme (b. 1824). Bashi-Bazouk, 1868-1869. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
Jean-Léon Gérôme (b. 1824). Bashi-Bazouk, 1868-1869. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
48
Berthe Morisot (b. 1841). Young Woman Watering a Shrub, 1876. On view at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.
Berthe Morisot (b. 1841). Young Woman Watering a Shrub, 1876. On view at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.
46
Jacob Lawrence (b. 1917). Fulton and Nostrand, 1958. On view at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
Jacob Lawrence (b. 1917). Fulton and Nostrand, 1958. On view at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
44
Hélio Oiticica (b. 1937). P16 Parangolé Cape 12, 1965 (reconstructed 1992). On view at the Museum of Modern Art.
Hélio Oiticica (b. 1937). P16 Parangolé Cape 12, 1965 (reconstructed 1992). On view at the Museum of Modern Art.
42
David Hockney (b. 1937). American Collectors (Fred and Marcia Weisman), 1968. On view at the Art Institute of Chicago.
David Hockney (b. 1937). American Collectors (Fred and Marcia Weisman), 1968. On view at the Art Institute of Chicago.
40
Chéri Samba (b. 1956). Problem of Water, 2004. On view at the Museum of Modern Art.
Chéri Samba (b. 1956). Problem of Water, 2004. On view at the Museum of Modern Art.
38
Elizabeth Peyton (b. 1965). Barack and Michelle, 2008-2013. On view at the Whitney Museum of American Art.
Elizabeth Peyton (b. 1965). Barack and Michelle, 2008-2013. On view at the Whitney Museum of American Art.
36
Alberto Giacometti (b. 1901). The Palace at 4 a.m., 1932. On view at the Museum of Modern Art.
Alberto Giacometti (b. 1901). The Palace at 4 a.m., 1932. On view at the Museum of Modern Art.
34
Claude Monet (b. 1840). La Grenouillère, 1869. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Claude Monet (b. 1840). La Grenouillère, 1869. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
32
Head, possibly a King, 12th–14th centuries. On view at the Kimbell Art Museum.
Head, possibly a King, 12th–14th centuries. On view at the Kimbell Art Museum.
30
Richard Diebenkorn (b. 1922). Cityscape #1, 1963. On view at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.
Richard Diebenkorn (b. 1922). Cityscape #1, 1963. On view at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.
28
Ed Ruscha (b. 1937). The End, 1991. On view at the Museum of Modern Art.
Ed Ruscha (b. 1937). The End, 1991. On view at the Museum of Modern Art.
26
Artemisia Gentileschi (b. 1593). Self-Portrait as a Lute Player, ca. 1615-1618. On view at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art.
Artemisia Gentileschi (b. 1593). Self-Portrait as a Lute Player, ca. 1615-1618. On view at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art.
24
Frida Kahlo (b. 1907). Frieda and Diego Rivera, (1931). On view at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.
Frida Kahlo (b. 1907). Frieda and Diego Rivera, (1931). On view at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.
22
Winslow Homer (b. 1836). The Fog Warning, 1885. On view at Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
Winslow Homer (b. 1836). The Fog Warning, 1885. On view at Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
20
Lee Krasner (b. 1908). Celebration, 1960. On view at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
Lee Krasner (b. 1908). Celebration, 1960. On view at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
18
Workshop of Robert Campin (b. 1375). Annunciation Triptych (Mérode Altarpiece), ca. 1427-1432. On view at the Met Cloisters.
Workshop of Robert Campin (b. 1375). Annunciation Triptych (Mérode Altarpiece), ca. 1427-1432. On view at the Met Cloisters.
16
Faith Ringgold (b. 1930). American People Series #20: Die, 1967. On view at the Museum of Modern Art, New York.
Faith Ringgold (b. 1930). American People Series #20: Die, 1967. On view at the Museum of Modern Art, New York.
14
Frantisek Kupka (b. 1871). The Yellow Scale, ca. 1907. On view at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.
Frantisek Kupka (b. 1871). The Yellow Scale, ca. 1907. On view at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.
12
John Singer Sargent (b.1856). Venetian Interior, ca. 1880-1882. On view at the Carnegie Museum of Art.
John Singer Sargent (b.1856). Venetian Interior, ca. 1880-1882. On view at the Carnegie Museum of Art.
10
Andy Warhol (b. 1928). White Burning Car III, 1963. On view at the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh.
Andy Warhol (b. 1928). White Burning Car III, 1963. On view at the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh.
8
Gerhard Richter (b. 1932). Betty, 1988. On view at the St. Louis Art Museum.
Gerhard Richter (b. 1932). Betty, 1988. On view at the St. Louis Art Museum.
6
Kerry James Marshall (b. 1955). Untitled (policeman), 2015. On view at the Museum of Modern Art, New York.
Kerry James Marshall (b. 1955). Untitled (policeman), 2015. On view at the Museum of Modern Art, New York.
4
Alice Neel (b. 1900). Two Girls in Spanish Harlem, 1959. On view at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
Alice Neel (b. 1900). Two Girls in Spanish Harlem, 1959. On view at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
2
David “Chim” Seymour (b. 19110. Tereska, a child in residence for disturbed children. She drew a picture of ‘home’ on the blackboard.,1948. On view at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
David “Chim” Seymour (b. 19110. Tereska, a child in residence for disturbed children. She drew a picture of ‘home’ on the blackboard.,1948. On view at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
99
Francisco Goya (b. 1746). The custody of a prisoner does not call for torture, ca. 1815. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Francisco Goya (b. 1746). The custody of a prisoner does not call for torture, ca. 1815. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
97
Vincent Van Gogh (b. 1853). Rain, 1889. In the collection of Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Vincent Van Gogh (b. 1853). Rain, 1889. In the collection of Philadelphia Museum of Art.
95
Édouard Manet (b. 1832). A Matador, 1866-1867. In the collection of Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Édouard Manet (b. 1832). A Matador, 1866-1867. In the collection of Metropolitan Museum of Art.
93
Henri Rousseau (b. 1844). The Merry Jesters, 1906. In the collection of the Philadelphia Museum of Art
Henri Rousseau (b. 1844). The Merry Jesters, 1906. In the collection of the Philadelphia Museum of Art
91
Anne Vallayer-Coster (b. 1744). Basket of Plums, 1769. On view at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
Anne Vallayer-Coster (b. 1744). Basket of Plums, 1769. On view at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
89
Jan van Eyck (b. 1390). Saint Francis of Assisi Receiving the Stigmata, c. 1430–1432. On view at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Jan van Eyck (b. 1390). Saint Francis of Assisi Receiving the Stigmata, c. 1430–1432. On view at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
87
Élisabeth Louise Vigée Le Brun (b. 1755). Madame du Barry, 1782. In the collection of the National Gallery of Art.
Élisabeth Louise Vigée Le Brun (b. 1755). Madame du Barry, 1782. In the collection of the National Gallery of Art.
85
Rogier van der Weyden (b. 1400). Saint Luke Drawing the Virgin, 1435-1440. On view at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
Rogier van der Weyden (b. 1400). Saint Luke Drawing the Virgin, 1435-1440. On view at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
83
Eva Gonzalès (b. 1849). Nanny and Child, 1877-78. On view at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.
Eva Gonzalès (b. 1849). Nanny and Child, 1877-78. On view at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.
81
Adriaen Brouwer (b. 1605). The Smokers, ca. 1636. On view at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Adriaen Brouwer (b. 1605). The Smokers, ca. 1636. On view at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
79
Tara (active 1836-1870). Maharana Sarup Singh Inspects a Prize Stallion, 1845-1846. On view at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York.
Tara (active 1836-1870). Maharana Sarup Singh Inspects a Prize Stallion, 1845-1846. On view at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York.
77
Giovanni di Paolo (b. 1403). The Creation of the World and the Expulsion from Paradise, 1445. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Giovanni di Paolo (b. 1403). The Creation of the World and the Expulsion from Paradise, 1445. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
75
Winslow Homer (b. 1836). Sharpshooter, 1863. On view at the Portland Museum of Art, Maine.
Winslow Homer (b. 1836). Sharpshooter, 1863. On view at the Portland Museum of Art, Maine.
73
Vittore Carpaccio (b. 1465). Hunting on the Lagoon, c. 1490–1495. On view at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles.
Vittore Carpaccio (b. 1465). Hunting on the Lagoon, c. 1490–1495. On view at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles.
71
Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres (b. 1780). Comtesse d’Haussonville, 1845. On view at the Frick Collection.
Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres (b. 1780). Comtesse d’Haussonville, 1845. On view at the Frick Collection.
69
Joan Semmel (b. 1932). Sunlight, 1978. On view at the Jewish Museum in New York
Joan Semmel (b. 1932). Sunlight, 1978. On view at the Jewish Museum in New York
67
Emperor Huizong (b. 1082). Court ladies preparing newly woven silk, early 12th century. On view at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
Emperor Huizong (b. 1082). Court ladies preparing newly woven silk, early 12th century. On view at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
65
Caravaggio (b. 1571). The Denial of Saint Peter, 1610. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Caravaggio (b. 1571). The Denial of Saint Peter, 1610. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
63
Charles L. Sallée Jr. (b. 1913). Bedtime, 1940. On view at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
Charles L. Sallée Jr. (b. 1913). Bedtime, 1940. On view at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
61
Vincent van Gogh (b. 1853). Cypresses, 1889. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Vincent van Gogh (b. 1853). Cypresses, 1889. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
59
John White Alexander (1856). Repose, 1895. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
John White Alexander (1856). Repose, 1895. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
57
Giacomo Balla (b. 1871). Dynamism of a Dog on a Leash, 1912. On view at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery in Buffalo.
Giacomo Balla (b. 1871). Dynamism of a Dog on a Leash, 1912. On view at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery in Buffalo.
55
Ellen Gallagher (b. 1965). DeLuxe, ca. 2004-2005. On view at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.
Ellen Gallagher (b. 1965). DeLuxe, ca. 2004-2005. On view at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.
53
Gustave Caillebotte (b. 1848). Paris Street, Rainy Day, 1877. On view at the Art Institute of Chicago.
Gustave Caillebotte (b. 1848). Paris Street, Rainy Day, 1877. On view at the Art Institute of Chicago.
51
Francis Bacon (b. 1909). Painting, 1946. On view at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.
Francis Bacon (b. 1909). Painting, 1946. On view at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.
49
Kerry James Marshall (b. 1955). Untitled (Underpainting), 2018. On view at the Glenstone Museum.
Kerry James Marshall (b. 1955). Untitled (Underpainting), 2018. On view at the Glenstone Museum.
47
Rembrandt van Rijn (b. 1606). Portrait of Gerard de Lairesse, 1665-1667. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Rembrandt van Rijn (b. 1606). Portrait of Gerard de Lairesse, 1665-1667. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
45
Bartolomeo Manfredi (b. 1582). Cupid Chastised, (1613). On view at the Art Institute of Chicago.
Bartolomeo Manfredi (b. 1582). Cupid Chastised, (1613). On view at the Art Institute of Chicago.
43
Jan van Eyck (b. 1390). Crucifixion and Last Judgement, ca. 1440-1441. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Jan van Eyck (b. 1390). Crucifixion and Last Judgement, ca. 1440-1441. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
41
Elizabeth Nourse (b. 1859). Étude, 1891. On view at the Colby College Museum of Art.
Elizabeth Nourse (b. 1859). Étude, 1891. On view at the Colby College Museum of Art.
39
Bartolomé Esteban Murillo (b. 1617). Four Figures on a Step (c. 1655-60). On view at the Kimbell Art Museum.
Bartolomé Esteban Murillo (b. 1617). Four Figures on a Step (c. 1655-60). On view at the Kimbell Art Museum.
37
Eldzier Cortor (b. 1916). The Room No. VI, 1948. On view at the Art Institute of Chicago.
Eldzier Cortor (b. 1916). The Room No. VI, 1948. On view at the Art Institute of Chicago.
35
Nicole Eisenman (b. 1965). Ariana's Salon, (2013). On view at Carnegie Museum of Art.
Nicole Eisenman (b. 1965). Ariana's Salon, (2013). On view at Carnegie Museum of Art.
33
Jean-Étienne Liotard (b. 1702). Portrait of Maria Frederike van Reede-Athlone at Seven Years of Age, 1755-1756. On view at the Getty Museum.
Jean-Étienne Liotard (b. 1702). Portrait of Maria Frederike van Reede-Athlone at Seven Years of Age, 1755-1756. On view at the Getty Museum.
31
Édouard Manet (b. 1832). The Dead Toreador, ca. 1864. On view at the National Gallery of Art.
Édouard Manet (b. 1832). The Dead Toreador, ca. 1864. On view at the National Gallery of Art.
29
William Henry Johnson (b. 1901). Moon over Harlem, ca. 1943-1944. On view at the Smithsonian American Art Museum.
William Henry Johnson (b. 1901). Moon over Harlem, ca. 1943-1944. On view at the Smithsonian American Art Museum.
27
Max Beckmann (b. 1884). Self-Portrait in Tuxedo, 1927. On view at the Busch-Reisinger Museum.
Max Beckmann (b. 1884). Self-Portrait in Tuxedo, 1927. On view at the Busch-Reisinger Museum.
25
Edward Hopper (b. 1887). New York Interior, ca. 1921. On view at the Whitney Museum of American Art.
Edward Hopper (b. 1887). New York Interior, ca. 1921. On view at the Whitney Museum of American Art.
23
Martin Wong (b. 1946). La Vida, 1988. On view at the Yale University Art Gallery.
Martin Wong (b. 1946). La Vida, 1988. On view at the Yale University Art Gallery.
21
Charles Émile Champmartin (b. 1797). Théodore Géricault On His Death Bed, 1824. On view at the Art Institute of Chicago.
Charles Émile Champmartin (b. 1797). Théodore Géricault On His Death Bed, 1824. On view at the Art Institute of Chicago.
19
Jean-Siméon Chardin (b. 1699). The Little Schoolmistress, ca. 1740. On view at the National Gallery of Art.
Jean-Siméon Chardin (b. 1699). The Little Schoolmistress, ca. 1740. On view at the National Gallery of Art.
17
Henri Matisse (b. 1869). Bathers with a Turtle, (1907-1908). On view at the Saint Louis Art Museum.
Henri Matisse (b. 1869). Bathers with a Turtle, (1907-1908). On view at the Saint Louis Art Museum.
15
Edouard Brandon (b. 1831). Juif Lisant (Jewish Man Reading), 1870. On view at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
Edouard Brandon (b. 1831). Juif Lisant (Jewish Man Reading), 1870. On view at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
13
Mary Cassatt (b. 1844). Girl Arranging Her Hair, 1886. On view at the National Gallery of Art.
Mary Cassatt (b. 1844). Girl Arranging Her Hair, 1886. On view at the National Gallery of Art.
11
Allan Rohan Crite (b. 1910). Harriet and Leon, 1941. On view at the Boston Athenaeum.
Allan Rohan Crite (b. 1910). Harriet and Leon, 1941. On view at the Boston Athenaeum.
9
Helen Levitt (b. 1913). New York, 1988. On view at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami.
Helen Levitt (b. 1913). New York, 1988. On view at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami.
7
Gerrit Dou (b. 1613). Dog at Rest, 1650. On view at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
Gerrit Dou (b. 1613). Dog at Rest, 1650. On view at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
5
Antoine Vollon (b. 1833). Mound of Butter, 1875/1885. On view at the National Gallery of Art.
Antoine Vollon (b. 1833). Mound of Butter, 1875/1885. On view at the National Gallery of Art.
3
Wayne Thiebaud (b. 1920). Sunset Streets, 1985. On view at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.
Wayne Thiebaud (b. 1920). Sunset Streets, 1985. On view at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.
1
Vincent van Gogh (b. 1853). A Pair of Boots, 1887. On view at the Baltimore Museum of Art.
Vincent van Gogh (b. 1853). A Pair of Boots, 1887. On view at the Baltimore Museum of Art.
Credits

Design and development by Joanne Lee and Leo Dominguez. Photo editing and research by Kelsey Ables. Copy editing by Jim Webster.