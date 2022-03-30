In this 1948 painting by Henry Koerner (1915-1991), on long-term loan to the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford, Conn., two children play with tailor’s mannequins in an urban snowscape. One of the battered mannequins, or dummies, is propped above a freshly set fire, its base already chewed at and charred by flames. The children, a boy and a girl, have tied string to the other mannequins. With the exuberant inventiveness of children, they appear to be using them as sleds.

The snow is streaked with dirt. The trees are bare. Dead weeds poke through the snow at right. Butterflies of ash float from the fire toward one child, while a plume of smoke drifts from the mannequin’s neck in a diagonal stream that intersects with a chimney.

The semi-obscured brick buildings in the background evoke Brooklyn, where the artist was living. The rising contour line of the snow pile in the foreground continues into the background hill, which itself merges with the receding roof line of the tallest building. All this weirdly compresses the picture’s space.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

The tall building’s facade is covered by a mural of a woman wearing a lovely blue dress and hat. Despite her distance in the painting’s fictitious space, her actual size matches the burning mannequin, encouraging us to make a connection.

Koerner, who was Jewish, had his first solo exhibition in Berlin in 1947. It was the first exhibition of modern American art in postwar Germany and the first to reflect on the Holocaust.

Koerner had grown up and studied in Vienna, where he began his professional career as a graphic artist. In his early 30s, alone among his family, he emigrated to America, via Italy. This was in 1938, after Hitler’s annexation of Austria.

Toward the end of the war, Koerner was drafted into the U.S. Army. He made war posters for the Graphics Division of the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) in Washington. After V-E Day, he was sent to Germany, where he sketched defendants at the Nuremberg trials.

It was only after he returned to Vienna, still in the Army but on furlough, that Koerner discovered — after a period circling the abyss of unwanted knowledge — that his parents and brother and almost all his relatives had been murdered by the Nazis.

So it’s useful to know that the woman in the mural in “Tailor’s Dummies” is based on a photograph of Koerner’s mother. And that the upright burning mannequin evokes her murder. The mannequins together might suggest the corpses piled up in liberated Dachau, photos of which Koerner had seen, almost as soon as they emerged, through his work at the OSS.

But it’s the children who are key to this painting. The ghastly inference — that they are toying with corpses — is overturned by their innocence, their aliveness. Their bodies’ gauche but vital shapes put me in mind of Helen Levitt’s contemporaneous photographs of children playing in the streets of New York’s poorer neighborhoods.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Wandering the heavily scarred streets of London, Vienna and Berlin in 1945-1946, Koerner had been amazed to see how the two things coexist: War happens; children play. Their survivors’ energy accompanied, even depended on, an almost willed obliviousness to the wider debacle (a phenomenon we are seeing again in footage of families enduring the devastation in Ukraine).

Koerner’s Berlin show was a tremendous success. He was compared not only to Hieronymus Bosch and Pieter Bruegel the Elder (to whose wonderful painting, “Children’s Games,” “Tailor’s Dummies” seems to nod), but also to Francisco Goya and Otto Dix, those unblinking witnesses to war’s insanity.

Koerner’s first solo exhibition in the United States followed soon after. He was praised in Life magazine for producing the “best paintings to date that have come out of the aftermath of war.” When, the following year, he was included in the Whitney Annual in 1949, he was described as “one of the country’s most prominent young painters.”

What happened thereafter is a complicated story. American art was swept up in the post-war rage for abstraction. In 1952-1953, just before “advanced” tastes switched toward Pop art and then minimalism, Koerner changed his style from taut magic realism to a distinctive take on plein-air painting in the style of Paul Cézanne. Critics lost interest. But Koerner kept painting and kept selling, and slowly, his work is returning to the walls of some of America’s great museums.