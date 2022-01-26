Perspective

Judith Leyster was mistaken for Frans Hals and not rediscovered until the end of the 19th century. But her smile was unmistakably her own.

I love this self-portrait by Judith Leyster, a 17th-century Dutch artist who, to art historians, didn’t exist until 1892. That year, someone decided to take a close look at a painting acquired by the Louvre as a Frans Hals. They found the initials “J” and “L” crossed by a star and soon enough linked it to Leyster. (Her family name means “lode star” or “guide star,” which was also the name of her father’s brewery.) Thenceforth, Leyster was magnanimously deemed both to have lived and to have left behind a convincing body of work.

More than 30 paintings have since been attributed to her. This one, at the National Gallery of Art, is probably the most famous, and you can see why. It shimmers with chutzpah. To be confident is one thing. To advertise that confidence with an unselfconscious, open-mouthed, haplessly disarming smile — to resist the urge, in other words, to fake an air of supercilious self-importance — is the very best thing.

The unfinished work on the easel in the picture belongs to the genre of the “merry company,” a loose term describing pictures of people carousing, drinking and making music in taverns, brothels and domestic interiors (it can be difficult to tell the difference). The genre was pioneered in Haarlem in the 1610s and ’20s by artists including Hals, his brother Dirck and Willem Buytewech.

Infrared photographs of the violinist on the easel show that Leyster had initially painted a woman’s face — almost certainly her own. But she turned that witty tautology (a painting of a painter painting a painting of herself) into something brighter, less self-enclosed.

There is no firm evidence that Leyster studied with Hals, but she made loose copies of several of his works and was a witness at the baptism of one of his children. She definitely learned from his and his brother’s manner of painting, which was loosely brushed and dedicated to capturing fleeting moments of happiness. (Monet, Manet and the Impressionists loved Hals.)

Leyster most likely painted this self-portrait as a kind of application to the Haarlem painter’s guild, to which she was admitted in 1633 — one of only two women in the 17th century to be so honored.

Painting was fighting for more prestige in the Dutch republic at this time, and Leyster’s rather formal costume here with its obtrusive starched ruff (not at all conducive to easel painting) would have aligned with her generation’s attempt to elevate the profession. “Take me seriously,” it says.

You only have to look at the palette in her left hand and the bristling quiver of brushes to see she means business. But to communicate a desire to be taken seriously with a truly authentic, life-loving smile is a sort of magic trick — like competing in the 100 meters at the Olympics in a banana costume. It’s to Leyster’s great credit that she not only makes it to the finish line, but also wins graciously.

“Self-Portrait as a Lute Player” (c. 1637-1638) by Jan Miense Molenaer. Oil on panel. (National Gallery of Art, Washington D.C./National Gallery of Art, Washington D.C.)

Leyster’s career, like that of too many talented women — in that distant century and every century since — petered out after she married. Her husband, Jan Miense Molenaer, was also a painter, and for a time they shared a studio. But that arrangement doesn’t seem to have lasted. Molenaer’s 1637-1638 self-portrait playing a lute, also in the National Gallery, is impossible not to take seriously. But one thing’s for sure: He didn’t think smiling would suit him.