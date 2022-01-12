Mir Sayyid Ali ( b. 1510) Self-Portrait of Mir Sayyid Ali , 1555-1556 In the collection of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Mir Sayyid Ali (b. 1510). Self-Portrait of Mir Sayyid Ali, 1555-1556. In the collection of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Mir Sayyid Ali (b. 1510). Self-Portrait of Mir Sayyid Ali, 1555-1556. In the collection of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (Los Angeles County Museum of Art)

Discussion of news topics with a point of view, including narratives by individuals regarding their own experiences

Perspective close Discussion of news topics with a point of view, including narratives by individuals regarding their own experiences

For more than 10 years, Trong Gia Nguyen, an artist in Brooklyn, has been writing every word of Marcel Proust’s “In Search of Lost Time” on grains of rice. Eventually, Nguyen has said, he plans to place the whole novel, inscribed on these rice grains, in a giant hourglass.

That’s a lot of work for one conceptual gag, which may explain why Nguyen’s attention is often diverted into other projects. But it’s a good gag. And obviously labor, time and scale are integral to its effectiveness. “Miniature,” wrote the French philosopher Gaston Bachelard, “is one of the refuges of greatness.”

I thought of Nguyen while reading about Mir Sayyid Ali, the 16th-century artist who made this stunning Mughal miniature in the collection of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. It may be apocryphal, but an account from the mid-1550s claimed that Mir Sayyid Ali was so “matchless” that he had painted a polo scene on a grain of rice: “Two horsemen stand within the field, a third comes galloping from one corner, while a fourth horseman stands at one end receiving a mallet from a footman; at each end of the field are two goal posts; and at each corner of the rice is written the following couplet: ‘A whole granary lies within a grain / and an entire world inside a bubble.’ ”

Mir Sayyid Ali was brought to India from Persia by the Mughal emperor Humayun. Humayun had been chased out of the subcontinent in 1540. But five years later, he reentered with the support of Iranian forces, taking Kandahar and Kabul, where his wife had been taken to safety by his brothers. Pregnant at the time of her husband’s ouster, she had since given birth to a son, Akbar.

Akbar was just 13 when Humayun died. But with the help of his father’s old general, Bayram Khan, he expanded his territories and defeated new foes. When tensions arose between Akbar and Bayram Khan, the young emperor had the general assassinated while on a pilgrimage to Mecca. Akbar was now free to govern as he wished.

One of the things he wished for was a court that cultivated the arts. His two most important painters were Mir Sayyid Ali and Abd al-Samad. Together, the two men, both from Persia, had an enormous influence on the subsequent flourishing of Mughal painting, which is one of the glories of world civilization.

Under Islam, painting representational imagery is inherently controversial, because it’s potentially blasphemous. But Akbar justified representational painting as a special way of recognizing God. He recruited scores of painters to work at his court and liked to check on their progress every week.

This painting is about 7 1/2 inches high and 4 inches across. (If he really did paint that polo field on a grain of rice, Mir Sayyid Ali must have felt as expansive as Jackson Pollock working on this scale!) It shows a scholar — some experts think it may be the artist himself — as a young man kneeling on a carpet and leaning forward to read a book. The figure’s robes are identifiably Mughal/Indian, but his facial features and turban are Central Asian and Persian.

The book is propped on a red bookrest, which chimes with the other colors: the green robes and grass, the lavender landscape, the golden sky, the blue book, the orange carpet. You can see why Henri Matisse, Howard Hodgkin and Francesco Clemente — although they all worked on a larger scale — were so captivated by Indian painting.

It’s not, finally, the size of Mughal miniatures that matters (they were not, in the end, all that small). It’s the color. Color here is not spatial, as in the multiple tinted glazes used contemporaneously in Venetian or Northern European oil painting. Rather it is opaque — as flat, saturated and intense as possible.

A white tablet resting on the corner of the carpet is inscribed with a Persian couplet about the authority of mastery: “The sternness of the master,” it says, “is far above the affection of a father.”

I think you can read this any way you like. For me, it’s a paean to the authority not of any one master, but of art itself, which at its greatest has a stern, objective quality that has nothing to do with personal affection and is not to be trifled with. As Count Mippipopolous says of a very good wine in Hemingway’s “The Sun Also Rises”: “This one is too good for toast-drinking, my dear. You don’t want to mix emotions up with a wine like that.”