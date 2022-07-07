Paul Cézanne’s famous critique of Monet was that he was “only an eye.” (“But my God!” he added, “what an eye!”) This has fed the idea that Monet was trying to attain a kind of machine-like objectivity, as if he were a dumb camera, faithfully depicting the motif precisely as he saw it. But that’s clearly not the case. If Monet were that kind of artist, he would never have settled on the astonishing color combinations he used for the cathedral, which go well beyond nature.

It’s true that his instincts were empirical. But Monet was as much a poet as a literalist, and he was trying to get the two things, canvas and cathedral, to speak to one another in ways that felt true to him. The process was intuitive and ongoing, like dream-work, and less like a closed loop than a spiral, always corkscrewing ahead. Resolution was elusive.

The paint on the scumbled surface kept getting thicker, more encrusted. The cathedral kept disappearing, and the image itself became ever more abstract, like an incantation you repeat aloud until it loses its sense. Why do this? Why strive to convert what is happening in reality, minute-by-minute, into fixed images destined to remain unchanged for hundreds of years?

The whole project threatened to defeat him. “Things don’t advance sensibly,” he complained in a letter to Alice, “primarily because each day I discover something that I hadn’t seen before.”

“What drives me to persist in researches that are beyond my strength?” he wondered. “I am doing nothing of value. I don’t know how many sessions I have spent on these paintings, and do what I may, they don’t advance. … It’s depressing.”

In mid-April 1892, Monet took all the cathedrals back to his studio in Giverny. He felt, he said, “absolutely discouraged.” He had all but lost faith in the project, and it was many weeks before he dared to open the crate and see what he had done.

When he did, he resumed work on them in his studio for many more months, making thousands of small adjustments, relying on memory but also responding to each work’s internal logic. (This is why they are all dated 1894, rather than 1892 or 1893, when Monet was actually in Rouen.)

Monet was keen for the entire series to be displayed together. But, much to his dealer Paul Durand-Ruel’s frustration, he continually delayed the planned exhibition (his first in three years). When 20 of them were finally put on display at Durand-Ruel’s Paris gallery in 1895, the artist’s friend Georges Clemenceau devoted the front page of his newspaper to lauding Monet’s series. Clemenceau — a former radical left-wing mayor of Montmartre who would become prime minister of France — tried to pressure President Félix Faure to buy the entire series for the French state. Monet, he correctly predicted, would be remembered and “celebrated throughout the world long after [Faure’s] name will have fallen into oblivion.”

But that effort collapsed and the paintings are now scattered throughout the world.